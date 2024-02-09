Showcasing the materials and technology for future mobility

Mitsui Chemicals Asia Pacific (MCAP) – The Mitsui Chemicals Group and ARRK Thailand will jointly organize a public exhibition in Bangkok, Thailand, that showcases the various materials and technology for future mobility, developed by Mitsui Chemicals Group and ARRK Group. The exhibition, MotionTech 2024, will be the first exhibition of such nature by both organizations.

Held over two sessions, visitors can view the latest technology and functional materials for the automotive industry. Various touch-and-feel exhibits for different materials produced by Mitsui Chemicals Group will also be available. In addition, the well-received innovation showcase in Japan, MOLp (Mitsui Chemicals Material Oriented Laboratory), will make its appearance, bringing about a few products featured during their previous exhibitions.

This event is proudly coordinated by Mitsui Chemicals Asia Pacific, Mitsui Chemicals (Thailand), and ARRK Thailand.

Details of the exhibition sessions

First session Date 15 to 16 February 2024 Address Nikko Hotel Bangkok (4th floor) 27 Thong Lo, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110 Second session Date 20 February 2024 Address Pacific Park Hotel Sri Racha 2 1 Si Racha Nakhon 3, Si Racha, Si Racha District, Chon Buri 20110

Free entry. Walk-in for all guests. No prior registration required. Visit our Asia Pacific website for more information about MotionTech 2024. Or, you can also drop your enquiries to the following:

Sarawut Thongsai ( sarawut.thongsai@mitsuichemicals.com )

) ARRK Thailand ( sales@arrk.co.th )

About MOLp™

MOLp™ is an open laboratory project by the Mitsui Chemicals Group which aims to discover the hidden enchantment and functional value of materials by making full use of multiple senses.

Visit MOLp™ website to understand more about the inspirations behind the innovative products.

Some MOLp™ projects that will be featured at MotionTech 2024:

321 IDEA CAVE https://youtu.be/QJ4Uvl2k-Tk?si=bc0R-yIYK6b1YTB2 NAGORI® products https://youtu.be/-zpoeglo8zc?si=kDCMTr-ojw4IKLgY TAFNEX™ bench https://jp.mitsuichemicals.com/en/release/2022/2022_1018/index.htm

