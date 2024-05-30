Mitsui Chemicals : Invests in U.S.-Based Personal Rapid Transit Developer Glydways
May 29, 2024 at 10:12 pm EDT
Share
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: HASHIMOTO Osamu) today announced that it has invested in Glydways, Inc. (California, U.S.; CEO: Gokul Hemmady).
rn"}}" id="text-15d285f598" class="cmp-text">
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: HASHIMOTO Osamu) today announced that it has invested in Glydways, Inc. (California, U.S.; CEO: Gokul Hemmady).
■ Overview of Glydways
Glydways is a startup developing an on-demand personal rapid transit (PRT) system, which sees small, self-driving electric vehicles similar in size to kei cars travel along dedicated lanes.
rn
rn
By having four-seater vehicles called Glydcars travel along dedicated lanes 1.7 meters wide - less than half the width of a regular traffic lane - more users can travel sustainably, in comfort and for a reasonable price. Further, the system both has net-zero CO2 emissions and mitigates traffic congestion, helping to minimize climate change.
rn
rn"}}" id="text-547f4f592d" class="cmp-text">
Glydways is a startup developing an on-demand personal rapid transit (PRT) system, which sees small, self-driving electric vehicles similar in size to kei cars travel along dedicated lanes.
By having four-seater vehicles called Glydcars travel along dedicated lanes 1.7 meters wide - less than half the width of a regular traffic lane - more users can travel sustainably, in comfort and for a reasonable price. Further, the system both has net-zero CO2 emissions and mitigates traffic congestion, helping to minimize climate change.
Development of the door opening/closing system and the car's entire cabin area, including the interior, is being supported at Mitsui Chemicals Group subsidiary ARRK Engineering GmbH
rnrnrnrnrnrnrnrnrnrnrnrnrn
Company
rn
Glydways, Inc.
rn
Location
rn
South San Francisco, California, U.S.
rn
CEO
rn
Gokul Hemmady
rn
Established
rn
2016
rn
Business
rn
Development of a personal rapid transit (PRT) system
Development of a personal rapid transit (PRT) system
URL
https://www.glydways.com/
■ Purpose of the Investment
Mitsui Chemicals' VISION 2030 Long-Term Business Plan includes the basic strategies of pursuing business portfolio transformation, building solutions-based business models and bolstering circular economy initiatives. The investment in Glydways will enable a wide range of support for a new transport system that makes major contributions to lessening traffic congestion and reducing CO2 emissions - not only by providing the company's unique materials, but also by aiding in everything from development and small lot production to post-launch maintenance and recycling. Mitsui Chemicals hopes through this investment to help solve social issues through both innovation and the creation of new value for customers.
rn"}}" id="text-c1296d2fb7" class="cmp-text">
Mitsui Chemicals' VISION 2030 Long-Term Business Plan includes the basic strategies of pursuing business portfolio transformation, building solutions-based business models and bolstering circular economy initiatives. The investment in Glydways will enable a wide range of support for a new transport system that makes major contributions to lessening traffic congestion and reducing CO2 emissions - not only by providing the company's unique materials, but also by aiding in everything from development and small lot production to post-launch maintenance and recycling. Mitsui Chemicals hopes through this investment to help solve social issues through both innovation and the creation of new value for customers.
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. specializes in the manufacture and marketing of chemicals products. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- basic chemicals and fine chemicals products (48.8%): polypropylene, polyethylene, phenols, polyolefins, polyurethane, etc.;
- performance chemicals products (25.5%): elastomers, urethane, polymers, etc. intended in particular for the automotive industry;
- coating materials, films and agrochemicals (14.6%): resins, adhesives, polypropylene films, polyethylene films, industrial films, agrochemicals (insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, etc.) for the food and packaging sectors;
- specialty materials (10.2%): ophthalmic lens materials, photochromic materials, non-woven fibers, dental products, etc. dedicated to the medical and healthcare industry;
- other (0.9%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (52.2%), China (14.5%), Asia (13.6%), America (11.8%), Europe (7.3%) and other (0.6%).