■ Overview of Glydways

Glydways is a startup developing an on-demand personal rapid transit (PRT) system, which sees small, self-driving electric vehicles similar in size to kei cars travel along dedicated lanes.

By having four-seater vehicles called Glydcars travel along dedicated lanes 1.7 meters wide - less than half the width of a regular traffic lane - more users can travel sustainably, in comfort and for a reasonable price. Further, the system both has net-zero CO 2 emissions and mitigates traffic congestion, helping to minimize climate change.

