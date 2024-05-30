Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: HASHIMOTO Osamu) today announced that it has invested in Glydways, Inc. (California, U.S.; CEO: Gokul Hemmady).

rn"}}" id="text-15d285f598" class="cmp-text">

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: HASHIMOTO Osamu) today announced that it has invested in Glydways, Inc. (California, U.S.; CEO: Gokul Hemmady).

■ Overview of Glydways

Glydways is a startup developing an on-demand personal rapid transit (PRT) system, which sees small, self-driving electric vehicles similar in size to kei cars travel along dedicated lanes.

rn

 

rn

By having four-seater vehicles called Glydcars travel along dedicated lanes 1.7 meters wide - less than half the width of a regular traffic lane - more users can travel sustainably, in comfort and for a reasonable price. Further, the system both has net-zero CO2 emissions and mitigates traffic congestion, helping to minimize climate change.
rn

rn"}}" id="text-547f4f592d" class="cmp-text">

Glydways is a startup developing an on-demand personal rapid transit (PRT) system, which sees small, self-driving electric vehicles similar in size to kei cars travel along dedicated lanes.

By having four-seater vehicles called Glydcars travel along dedicated lanes 1.7 meters wide - less than half the width of a regular traffic lane - more users can travel sustainably, in comfort and for a reasonable price. Further, the system both has net-zero CO2 emissions and mitigates traffic congestion, helping to minimize climate change.

Development of the door opening/closing system and the car's entire cabin area, including the interior, is being supported at Mitsui Chemicals Group subsidiary ARRK Engineering GmbH
rnrnrnrnrnrnrnrnrnrnrnrnrn

Company

rn

Glydways, Inc.

rn

Location

rn

South San Francisco, California, U.S.

rn

CEO

rn

Gokul Hemmady

rn

Established

rn

2016

rn

Business

rn

Development of a personal rapid transit (PRT) system

rn

URL

rn

https://www.glydways.com/

rn
rn"}}" id="text-bd0247d84a" class="cmp-text">

Company

Glydways, Inc.

Location

South San Francisco, California, U.S.

CEO

Gokul Hemmady

Established

2016

Business

Development of a personal rapid transit (PRT) system

URL

https://www.glydways.com/

■ Purpose of the Investment

Mitsui Chemicals' VISION 2030 Long-Term Business Plan includes the basic strategies of pursuing business portfolio transformation, building solutions-based business models and bolstering circular economy initiatives. The investment in Glydways will enable a wide range of support for a new transport system that makes major contributions to lessening traffic congestion and reducing CO2 emissions - not only by providing the company's unique materials, but also by aiding in everything from development and small lot production to post-launch maintenance and recycling. Mitsui Chemicals hopes through this investment to help solve social issues through both innovation and the creation of new value for customers.

rn"}}" id="text-c1296d2fb7" class="cmp-text">

Mitsui Chemicals' VISION 2030 Long-Term Business Plan includes the basic strategies of pursuing business portfolio transformation, building solutions-based business models and bolstering circular economy initiatives. The investment in Glydways will enable a wide range of support for a new transport system that makes major contributions to lessening traffic congestion and reducing CO2 emissions - not only by providing the company's unique materials, but also by aiding in everything from development and small lot production to post-launch maintenance and recycling. Mitsui Chemicals hopes through this investment to help solve social issues through both innovation and the creation of new value for customers.

■ References

Mitsui Chemicals website:　           https://jp.mitsuichemicals.com/en/index.htm

rn"}}" id="text-1f3f20bb58" class="cmp-text">

Mitsui Chemicals website:　 https://jp.mitsuichemicals.com/en/index.htm

Glydways website:                          https://www.glydways.com/

rn"}}" id="text-ace44dfb4d" class="cmp-text">

Glydways website: https://www.glydways.com/

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 02:11:02 UTC.