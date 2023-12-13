Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: HASHIMOTO Osamu) is pleased to announce that it has invested in Zafrens Inc. (Head Office: San Diego, California, U.S.; CEO: Swamy VIJAYAN), a company supporting drug discovery through high-throughput single-cell analysis, via 321FORCE Global Innovation Fund L.P. (321FORCE™; managed by Global Brain Corporation). rn"}}" id="text-9ed5ee7d59" class="cmp-text"> rn"}}" id="text-9ed5ee7d59" class="cmp-text"> Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: HASHIMOTO Osamu) is pleased to announce that it has invested in Zafrens Inc. (Head Office: San Diego, California, U.S.; CEO: Swamy VIJAYAN), a company supporting drug discovery through high-throughput single-cell analysis, via 321FORCE Global Innovation Fund L.P. (321FORCE™; managed by Global Brain Corporation).

Zafrens has developed an ultrahigh-throughput single cell platform to isolate, image, run assays on and sequence 50,000-200,000 cells per experiment. This platform makes it possible to understand cell behavior and decode how a cell's molecular profile (DNA, RNA, protein) translates to its function at scale. Further, the platform's ability to seamlessly span different therapeutic modalities allows it to rapidly generate deep insights.

Company name Zafrens Inc. Head office California, U.S. CEO

Swamy VIJAYAN Established 2021 Business High-throughput single-cell analysis and drug discovery URL https://www.zafrens.com/

Swamy VIJAYAN Established 2021 Business High-throughput single-cell analysis and drug discovery URL https://www.zafrens.com/

Mitsui Chemicals is positioning the cell culture sector as a future growth field, and is developing its unique cell culture plates and devices by leveraging its assets and technologies. The company's investment in Zafrens via 321FORCE™ will aid it in continuing to explore new business opportunities in the field of cell culture and aiming to expand its business portfolio.

Going forward, 321FORCE™ will continue to engage in co-creation activities with the Mitsui Chemicals Group and startups. This should make it possible to promptly pick up on social issues and needs, produce solutions in response and thereby contribute to sustainable growth.

