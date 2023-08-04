The Group reported the following operating results for the first quarter as follows. The Group employs operating income before special items, that is, excluding non-recurring items, as a management indicator.

In the fiscal period under review (the three-month period from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023, hereinafter the "first quarter"), the world economy continued to recover, mainly in the service industry, which includes such businesses as restaurants and lodging. In the manufacturing industry, the recovery after the COVID-19 slowed amid weak global demand and moves to tighten monetary policy. In Japan as well, economic activity has been normalizing and continued to recover. On the other hand, there are growing concerns about an economic downturn due to a rise in the cost of living and a slowdown in overseas demand.

Sales revenue decreased 68.2 billion yen, or 14.3%, compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year to 407.9 billion yen. This was mainly attributable to a decrease in sales volume due to weak demand.

Operating income before special items was 20.9 billion yen, a decrease of 23.7 billion yen, or 53.1%, year on year. This result was due to a decrease in sales volume resulting from weak demand and a decrease in profit of investments accounted for using equity method.

Operating income was 13.9 billion yen, a decrease of 29.0 billion yen, or 67.7%, year on year. This result was due to the decrease in operating income before special items.

Financial income/expenses improved 2.4 billion yen year on year to income of 0.3 billion yen.

As a result of the aforementioned factors, income before income taxes amounted to 14.2 billion yen, a decrease of 26.6 billion yen, or 65.3%, year on year.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent after accounting for income taxes andnon-controllinginterests was 9.6 billion yen, a decrease of 18.4 billion yen, or 65.7%, compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Basic earnings per share for the period were 50.46 yen.

Results by Business Segment

The status of each segment during the first quarter is as follows.

Life & Healthcare Solutions

Sales revenue decreased 1.6 billion yen compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year to 57.1 billion yen and comprised 14% of total sales. Operating income