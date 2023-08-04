Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for First Quarter of FY2023
1. Summary of Operating Results
1st Q of
1st Q of
Incr.
FY2022
FY2023
(Decr.)
Sales revenue
476.1
407.9
(68.2)
Operating income before special items
44.6
20.9
(23.7)
Operating income
42.9
13.9
(29.0)
Net income
30.0
11.5
(18.5)
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
28.0
9.6
(18.4)
2. Sales Revenue and Operating Income before Special Items by Business Segment ･Sales revenue
1st Q of
1st Q of
Incr.
Breakdown
FY2022
FY2023
(Decr.)
Volume
Price
Life & Healthcare Solutions
58.7
57.1
(1.6)
(4.5)
2.9
Mobility Solutions
120.6
127.4
6.8
3.9
2.9
ICT Solutions
59.2
56.9
(2.3)
(6.5)
4.2
Basic & Green Materials
234.3
162.7
(71.6)
(68.8)
(2.8)
Others
3.3
3.8
0.5
-
0.5
Total
476.1
407.9
(68.2)
(75.9)
7.7
･Operating income before special items
1st Q of
1st Q of
Incr.
Breakdown
Fixed
FY2022
FY2023
(Decr.)
Volume
Price ※
Costs
etc.
Life & Healthcare Solutions
6.2
4.5
(1.7)
(2.8)
1.0
0.1
Mobility Solutions
9.5
12.3
2.8
0.9
3.5
(1.6)
ICT Solutions
9.2
5.2
(4.0)
(4.0)
2.0
(2.0)
Basic & Green Materials
20.8
(0.4)
(21.2)
(6.8)
(8.7)
(5.7)
Others
(0.7)
(0.7)
0.0
-
-
0.0
Adjustment
(0.4)
(0.0)
0.4
-
-
0.4
Total
44.6
20.9
(23.7)
(12.7)
(2.2)
(8.8)
※Price includes both selling and purchasing price variances.
August 4, 2023
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
（Unit : Billions of Yen)
Forecast for FY2023
FY2022
(announced
Aug. 4)
First Half
Full year
1,879.5
870.0
1,850.0
113.9
46.0
125.0
129.0
36.0
115.0
90.1
28.0
95.0
82.9
23.0
84.0
（Unit : Billions of Yen)
Forecast for FY2023
FY2022
(announced
Aug. 4)
First Half
Full year
258.2
129.0
288.0
521.6
263.0
554.0
235.7
124.0
266.0
849.0
346.0
726.0
15.0
8.0
16.0
1,879.5
870.0
1,850.0
（Unit : Billions of Yen)
Forecast for FY2023
FY2022
(announced
Aug. 4)
First Half
Full year
29.2
15.5
36.0
49.3
26.5
57.0
23.8
11.0
28.0
17.8
(6.0)
10.0
(2.8)
(1.0)
(2.5)
(3.4)
(0.0)
(3.5)
113.9
46.0
125.0
3. Summary of Statement of Financial Position
（Unit : Billions of Yen)
Assets
Liabilities and Equity
As of
As of
Incr.
As of
As of
Incr.
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
(Decr.)
(Decr.)
2023
2023
2023
2023
Current assets
1,094.3
1,078.9
(15.4)
Interest-bearing liabilities
794.7
788.1
(6.6)
Property, plant and equipment
600.9
598.9
(2.0)
Other liabilities
390.2
367.1
(23.1)
& right-of-use assets
Goodwill and intangible assets
67.5
69.6
2.1
Equity attributable to owners of
786.8
809.3
22.5
the parent
Other non-current assets
305.5
315.4
9.9
Non-controlling interests
96.5
98.3
1.8
Total assets
2,068.2
2,062.8
(5.4)
Total liabilities and equity
2,068.2
2,062.8
(5.4)
［ Inventories ］
441.9
449.1
7.2
［ Net D/E Ratio ］
0.77
0.76
(0.01)
4. Summary of Statement of Cash Flows
（Unit : Billions of Yen)
1st Q of
1st Q of
Incr.
Forecast for FY2023
FY2022
(announced
Aug. 4)
FY2022
FY2023
(Decr.)
First Half
Full year
Cash flows from operating activities
(10.6)
(11.7)
(1.1)
101.2
56.0
141.0
Cash flows from investing activities
(33.3)
9.9
43.2
(106.3)
(55.0)
(136.0)
Free cash flows
(43.9)
(1.8)
42.1
(5.1)
1.0
5.0
Cash flows from financing activities
44.4
(23.0)
(67.4)
2.5
(28.0)
(8.0)
Others
9.2
7.5
(1.7)
7.7
8.0
8.0
Net incr.(decr.) in cash and cash equivalents
9.7
(17.3)
(27.0)
5.1
(19.0)
5.0
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
190.9
169.0
(21.9)
186.3
0.0
5. Dividends
Annual Dividends per Share (yen)
1st Q
Interim
3rd Q
Year-end
Annual Total
(2nd Q)
(4th Q)
FY2022 Result
-
60.00
-
60.00
120.00
FY2023 Forecast
-
70.00
-
70.00
140.00
6. Number of Shares Outstanding (common stock)
FY2022
1st Q of
FY2023
Number of shares outstanding at term-end (including treasury stock)
200,763,815
200,763,815
Number of shares of treasury stock at term-end
10,697,729
10,700,085
Average number of shares
193,235,150
※
190,064,810
※1st Q of FY2022
1. Operating Results
- Overview
In the fiscal period under review (the three-month period from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023, hereinafter the "first quarter"), the world economy continued to recover, mainly in the service industry, which includes such businesses as restaurants and lodging. In the manufacturing industry, the recovery after the COVID-19 slowed amid weak global demand and moves to tighten monetary policy. In Japan as well, economic activity has been normalizing and continued to recover. On the other hand, there are growing concerns about an economic downturn due to a rise in the cost of living and a slowdown in overseas demand.
The Group reported the following operating results for the first quarter as follows. The Group employs operating income before special items, that is, excluding non-recurring items, as a management indicator.
Operating Income
Sales Revenue
before Special
Items
First quarter
407.9
20.9
Same period of
476.1
44.6
previous fiscal year
Difference
(68.2)
(23.7)
Ratio (%)
ሺ14.3)
ሺ53.1)
Operating Income
13.9
42.9
(29.0) ሺ67.7)
(Billions of Yen)
Net Income
Attributable to Owners of the Parent
9.6
28.0
(18.4)
ሺ65.7)
Sales revenue decreased 68.2 billion yen, or 14.3%, compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year to 407.9 billion yen. This was mainly attributable to a decrease in sales volume due to weak demand.
Operating income before special items was 20.9 billion yen, a decrease of 23.7 billion yen, or 53.1%, year on year. This result was due to a decrease in sales volume resulting from weak demand and a decrease in profit of investments accounted for using equity method.
Operating income was 13.9 billion yen, a decrease of 29.0 billion yen, or 67.7%, year on year. This result was due to the decrease in operating income before special items.
Financial income/expenses improved 2.4 billion yen year on year to income of 0.3 billion yen.
As a result of the aforementioned factors, income before income taxes amounted to 14.2 billion yen, a decrease of 26.6 billion yen, or 65.3%, year on year.
Net income attributable to owners of the parent after accounting for income taxes andnon-controllinginterests was 9.6 billion yen, a decrease of 18.4 billion yen, or 65.7%, compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Basic earnings per share for the period were 50.46 yen.
- Results by Business Segment
The status of each segment during the first quarter is as follows.
Life & Healthcare Solutions
Sales revenue decreased 1.6 billion yen compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year to 57.1 billion yen and comprised 14% of total sales. Operating income
before special items decreased 1.7 billion yen to 4.5 billion yen, mainly because sales remained weak in vision care materials.
In vision care materials, sales remained weak due to inventory adjustments by customers.
In oral care materials, sales remained at the same level as the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
In agrochemicals, overseas sales remained at the same level as the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
Mobility Solutions
Sales revenue increased 6.8 billion yen year on year to 127.4 billion yen and comprised 31% of total sales. Operating income before special items increased 2.8 billion yen to 12.3 billion yen, mainly due to improved terms of trade, resulting from sales price revisions and favorable foreign exchange conditions.
In elastomers, terms of trade were improved due to sales price revisions and favorable foreign exchange conditions.
In performance compounds, sales remained at the same level as the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
In polypropylene compounds, sales increased due to a recovery of production volume in the automotive industry.
In solutions business, orders for the development of prototypes increased.
ICT Solutions
Sales revenue decreased 2.3 billion yen compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year to 56.9 billion yen and comprised 14% of total sales. Operating income before special items decreased 4.0 billion yen to 5.2 billion yen year on year. This was mainly affected by slowing demand for semiconductor materials, although terms of trade were improved by favorable foreign exchange conditions.
In semiconductor & optical materials and performance films and sheets, sales decreased from slowing demand for semiconductor materials.
In coatings & engineering materials, sales remained healthy.
Basic & Green Materials
Sales revenue decreased 71.6 billion yen compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year to 162.7 billion yen and accounted for 40% of total sales. Operating income before special items decreased 21.2 billion yen, resulting in a 0.4 billion yen loss due to a fall in overseas market prices and inventory valuation loss.
Sales of polyolefin and phenols decreased compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year due to slowing demand. Naphtha cracker operating rates remained at a low level due to slowing demand for downstream products.
Others
Sales revenue increased 0.5 billion yen to 3.8 billion yen and comprised 1% of total sales. Operating loss before special items was 0.7 billion yen, remaining at the same level as the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
2. Financial Position
- Status of Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets
Total assets at the end of the first quarter stood at 2,062.8 billion yen, a decrease of 5.4 billion yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year-end.
Total liabilities at the end of first quarter decreased 29.7 billion yen compared with the previous fiscal year-end to 1,155.2 billion yen. Interest-bearingdebt amounted to 788.1 billion yen, a decrease of 6.6 billion yen compared with the previous fiscal year-end. As a result, the interest-bearing debt ratio was 38.2%, a decrease of 0.2 percentage point.
Total equity was 907.6 billion yen, an increase of 24.3 billion yen compared with the previous fiscal year-end. The ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent was 39.2%, an increase of 1.2 percentage point.
Accounting for the aforementioned factors, the netdebt-equityratio stood at 0.76 at the end of the fiscal year, a 0.01 percentage point decrease from the previous fiscal year-end.
- Cash Flow Status
Cash and cash equivalents (hereafter called "net cash") at the end of the first quarter decreased 17.3 billion yen to 169.0 billion yen compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net cash used in operating activities increased 1.1 billion yen to 11.7 billion yen due to lower income before income taxes, despite a decrease in working capital.
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Net cash provided by investing activities was 9.9 billion yen, compared with a 33.3 billion yen expenditure in the same period of the previous fiscal year, due to a decrease in cash outflows from capital expenditure and proceeds from the sale of subsidiaries.
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net cash used in financing activities was 23.0 billion yen, compared with 44.4 billion yen income in the same period of the previous fiscal year, due primarily to a decrease of interest- bearing debt.
3. Outlook for Fiscal 2023 (Year Ending March 31, 2024)
(1) Overview
Revised financial forecasts are based on the following assumptions:
- Exchange rate is 139 yen/US$ for the first half and full year
- Average price of domestic naphtha is 69,000 yen/kl (Apr - Sep: 65,750 yen/kl)
Regarding the financial forecast for the first half, which had been left undecided at the beginning of the year, in light of the first quarter results, the Company decided to announce a forecast based on the currently available information and predictions.
For the full year, sales revenue and income are expected to be lower than previously announced due to factors such as a decrease in sales volume caused by a delay in the recovery of demand.
- 3 -
