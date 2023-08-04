Financial Summary
Results for 1st Quarter of FY2023 & Outlook for FY2023
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
＜Remarks＞
FY2023 indicates the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
Aug 4, 2023
Contents
1. Results for 1st Quarter of FY2023 (April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)
1)
Trends of Key Market Indicators
2)
Major Investment Projects, etc.
3)
Consolidated Financial Highlights
4)
Sales Revenue and Operating Income before Special Items by Business Segment
(compared with corresponding period of FY2022 results)
5)
Operating Income before Special Items and Business Overview by Business Segment
6)
Non-recurring Items
7)
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
8)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
2. Outlook for FY2023 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
1)
Highlights of Consolidated Financial Outlook
2)
Operating Income before Special Items and Business Overview by Business Segment
3)
Operating Income before Special Items by Business Segment
(2Q vs. 1Q of FY2023)
4)
Operating Income before Special Items by Business Segment
(2H vs. 1H of FY2023)
- Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Outlook)
3. Appendix
- 1
- 2
- 3-4
- 5
- 6-9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13-15
- 16-19
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 23-30
1. Results for 1st Quarter of FY2023
(April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)
1) Trends of Key Market Indicators
FY2023
1Q
2Q
2H
1H→
２H
Firm demand
Firm demand to continue
Firm demand to continue
Life ＆
Ophthalmic lens materials market
(Movements to adjust inventory
(Inventory adjustments to
(Inventory adjustments to
Healthcare
levels seen in some markets)
wind down)
wind down)
Solutions
Agrochemicals market
Firm demand
Firm demand to continue
Firm demand to continue
➡
Automotive production (Global) *
Japan
➡
Mobility
North America
Global recovery expected
Solutions
China
Recovered globally
Global recovery expected
Concerns about effects of interest rate
ASEAN
hikes in North America
Europe
ICT
Semiconductor market
Weaker demand
Weaker demand to continue
Gradual recovery expected in 2H
Solutions
➡
Smartphone market
Weaker demand
Weaker demand to continue
Weaker demand to continue
Market conditions
Basic ＆
TDI
Low level
Low level
Low level
➡
Green
Materials
MDI
Market conditions remained stable
Market conditions expected to be stable
Market conditions expected to be stable
➡
Cracker operating rates
Low
Low
Expected to recover in 2H
* Estimated from data by external information services
FY2023
(changes from
previous outlook)
Demand staying firm; inventory adjustments in 1Q
Unchanged
➡
➡
No change in global
➡
production volume
outlook, despite
regional
➡
fluctuations
Weaker than previous outlook
Weaker than previous outlook
Unchanged
➡
Unchanged
➡
Lower than previous
outlook for 1H
1. Results for 1st Quarter of FY2023
1
2) Major Investment Projects, etc.
Major Investment projects
Date
Capacity
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24~
Orthopedic surgery sector: Japan MDM Business and Capital Alliance
January.'22
-
Life &
Acquisition of agrochemicals business
January.'22
-
Healthcare
Acquisition of ophthalmic lens processing equipment maker
November.'22
-
Solutions
Establishment of JV for nonwovens businesses @Japan
October.'23
Capacity expansion of MR™ High Refractive Index Ophthalmic Lens Material@Japan
October.'23
-
Mobility
Establishment of new TAFMER™ plant@Singapore
FY24
120KT
Solutions
Establishment of new production facility for EUV pellicle＠ Japan
April.'21
-
ICT
Capacity expansion of cyclic olefin copolymers APEL™ ＠ Japan
June.'22
+50%
Acquisition of pellicle business
July.'23
-
Solutions
Capacity expansion of ICROS™ Tape@Taiwan
October.'23
3.8MM㎡
Splitting of Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello and transfer of a portion of its shares
Apr.'24
Honshu Chemical Industry Co.: consolidated subsidiary
From Oct.'21
-
Basic &
Capacity expansion of MDI, Kumho Mitsui Chemicals @Korea
July.'24
200Kt
Green
New plant for high-performance PP@Japan
November.'24
200Kt
Materials
Investment in Apeiron Bioenergy to increase procurement of biomass raw materials
June.'22
Establishment of limited liability partnership (LLP) for PPG production
May.'23
New business
Establishment of CVC fund
July.'22
-
/New products
Restructuring
Shutdown of PTA Production @Japan
August.'23
400Kt
Shutdown
Share transfer of phenols subsidiary@Singapore
March.'23
Share transfer
Optimization of TDI production capacity @Japan
July.'25
120Kt→50Kt
Optimization
Commercial operation launched in FY23
Investment decision made in FY23
1. Results for 1st Quarter of FY2023
2
