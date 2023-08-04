Financial Summary

Results for 1st Quarter of FY2023 & Outlook for FY2023

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Remarks

FY2023 indicates the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

This summary contains forward-looking statements about the future plans, strategies, belief and performance of the Mitsui Chemicals Group as a whole and its individual consolidated companies. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts. They are expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections based on information currently available to the Mitsui Chemicals Group and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which, without limitation, include economic trends, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, fluctuations in the price of raw materials, competition in markets where the Company is active, personal consumption, market demand, the tax system and other legislation. As such, actual results may differ materially from those projected and the Mitsui Chemicals Group cannot guarantee that these forward-looking statements are accurate or will be achieved.

Aug 4, 2023

Contents

1. Results for 1st Quarter of FY2023 (April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)

1)

Trends of Key Market Indicators

2)

Major Investment Projects, etc.

3)

Consolidated Financial Highlights

4)

Sales Revenue and Operating Income before Special Items by Business Segment

(compared with corresponding period of FY2022 results)

5)

Operating Income before Special Items and Business Overview by Business Segment

6)

Non-recurring Items

7)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

8)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

2. Outlook for FY2023 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

1)

Highlights of Consolidated Financial Outlook

2)

Operating Income before Special Items and Business Overview by Business Segment

3)

Operating Income before Special Items by Business Segment

(2Q vs. 1Q of FY2023)

4)

Operating Income before Special Items by Business Segment

(2H vs. 1H of FY2023)

  1. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Outlook)

3. Appendix

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3-4
  • 5
  • 6-9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13-15
  • 16-19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23-30

1. Results for 1st Quarter of FY2023

(April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)

1) Trends of Key Market Indicators

FY2023

1Q

2Q

2H

1H→

H

Firm demand

Firm demand to continue

Firm demand to continue

Life

Ophthalmic lens materials market

(Movements to adjust inventory

(Inventory adjustments to

(Inventory adjustments to

Healthcare

levels seen in some markets)

wind down)

wind down)

Solutions

Agrochemicals market

Firm demand

Firm demand to continue

Firm demand to continue

Automotive production (Global) *

Japan

Mobility

North America

Global recovery expected

Solutions

China

Recovered globally

Global recovery expected

Concerns about effects of interest rate

ASEAN

hikes in North America

Europe

ICT

Semiconductor market

Weaker demand

Weaker demand to continue

Gradual recovery expected in 2H

Solutions

Smartphone market

Weaker demand

Weaker demand to continue

Weaker demand to continue

Market conditions

Basic

TDI

Low level

Low level

Low level

Green

Materials

MDI

Market conditions remained stable

Market conditions expected to be stable

Market conditions expected to be stable

Cracker operating rates

Low

Low

Expected to recover in 2H

* Estimated from data by external information services

FY2023

(changes from

previous outlook)

Demand staying firm; inventory adjustments in 1Q

Unchanged

No change in global

production volume

outlook, despite

regional

fluctuations

Weaker than previous outlook

Weaker than previous outlook

Unchanged

Unchanged

Lower than previous

outlook for 1H

1. Results for 1st Quarter of FY2023

1

2) Major Investment Projects, etc.

Major Investment projects

Date

Capacity

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24~

Orthopedic surgery sector: Japan MDM Business and Capital Alliance

January.'22

-

Life &

Acquisition of agrochemicals business

January.'22

-

Healthcare

Acquisition of ophthalmic lens processing equipment maker

November.'22

-

Solutions

Establishment of JV for nonwovens businesses @Japan

October.'23

Capacity expansion of MR High Refractive Index Ophthalmic Lens Material@Japan

October.'23

-

Mobility

Establishment of new TAFMER plant@Singapore

FY24

120KT

Solutions

Establishment of new production facility for EUV pellicle Japan

April.'21

-

ICT

Capacity expansion of cyclic olefin copolymers APEL™ ＠ Japan

June.'22

+50%

Acquisition of pellicle business

July.'23

-

Solutions

Capacity expansion of ICROS Tape@Taiwan

October.'23

3.8MM

Splitting of Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello and transfer of a portion of its shares

Apr.'24

Honshu Chemical Industry Co.: consolidated subsidiary

From Oct.'21

-

Basic &

Capacity expansion of MDI, Kumho Mitsui Chemicals @Korea

July.'24

200Kt

Green

New plant for high-performance PP@Japan

November.'24

200Kt

Materials

Investment in Apeiron Bioenergy to increase procurement of biomass raw materials

June.'22

Establishment of limited liability partnership (LLP) for PPG production

May.'23

New business

Establishment of CVC fund

July.'22

-

/New products

Restructuring

Shutdown of PTA Production @Japan

August.'23

400Kt

Shutdown

Share transfer of phenols subsidiary@Singapore

March.'23

Share transfer

Optimization of TDI production capacity @Japan

July.'25

120Kt→50Kt

Optimization

Commercial operation launched in FY23

Investment decision made in FY23

1. Results for 1st Quarter of FY2023

2

