Mitsui Chemicals : Registration of New Crop-use Insecticide, BROFREYA™ SC, Japan

2020.09.17

Mitsui Chemicals Agro, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Agro, Inc. (President: OZAWA Satoshi) achieved registration of its new crop-use insecticide, BROFREYA™ SC, on September 14, 2020 in Japan. BROFREYA™ SC contains the active ingredient TENEBENAL™, a novel active ingredient with new mode of action, making BROFREYA™ SC an especially important solution for growers to control resistant insect pests.

Mitsui Chemicals Agro discovered the active ingredient, TENEBENAL™ (common name: Broflanilide), and is continuing to expand registrations and develop new uses for markets around the globe. Thanks to its novel mode of action, TENEBENAL™ is useful for controlling resistant Lepidoptera and leaf beetles that impact various vegetables and field crops.

BROFREYA™ SC has shown to be highly effective at controlling important insect pests in crops such as cabbage, Chinese cabbage (bok choy/wom bok), broccoli, lettuce, etc. Launch preparations are underway and domestic sales of BROFREYA™ SC are expected to begin after March 2021.

TENEBENAL™ is also effective at controlling problematic pests found in and around the environments in which we live and work; in 2019, Mitsui Chemicals Agro launched a termiticide in Japan.