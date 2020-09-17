Mitsui Chemicals : Registration of New Crop-use Insecticide, BROFREYA™ SC, Japan

2020.09.17
Mitsui Chemicals Agro, Inc.
Mitsui Chemicals Agro, Inc. (President: OZAWA Satoshi) achieved registration of its new crop-use insecticide, BROFREYA™ SC, on September 14, 2020 in Japan. BROFREYA™ SC contains the active ingredient TENEBENAL™, a novel active ingredient with new mode of action, making BROFREYA™ SC an especially important solution for growers to control resistant insect pests.
Mitsui Chemicals Agro discovered the active ingredient, TENEBENAL™ (common name: Broflanilide), and is continuing to expand registrations and develop new uses for markets around the globe. Thanks to its novel mode of action, TENEBENAL™ is useful for controlling resistant Lepidoptera and leaf beetles that impact various vegetables and field crops.
BROFREYA™ SC has shown to be highly effective at controlling important insect pests in crops such as cabbage, Chinese cabbage (bok choy/wom bok), broccoli, lettuce, etc. Launch preparations are underway and domestic sales of BROFREYA™ SC are expected to begin after March 2021.
TENEBENAL™ is also effective at controlling problematic pests found in and around the environments in which we live and work; in 2019, Mitsui Chemicals Agro launched a termiticide in Japan.
Mitsui Chemicals Agro will continue to develop novel active ingredients and innovative formulations to protect and improve food production and to contribute to solving social issues impacting the livelihoods of people around the world.
