Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.    4183   JP3888300005

MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.

(4183)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsui Chemicals : Registration of New Crop-use Insecticide, BROFREYA™ SC, Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 12:40am EDT

2020.09.17

Mitsui Chemicals Agro, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Agro, Inc. (President: OZAWA Satoshi) achieved registration of its new crop-use insecticide, BROFREYA™ SC, on September 14, 2020 in Japan. BROFREYA™ SC contains the active ingredient TENEBENAL™, a novel active ingredient with new mode of action, making BROFREYA™ SC an especially important solution for growers to control resistant insect pests.

Mitsui Chemicals Agro discovered the active ingredient, TENEBENAL™ (common name: Broflanilide), and is continuing to expand registrations and develop new uses for markets around the globe. Thanks to its novel mode of action, TENEBENAL™ is useful for controlling resistant Lepidoptera and leaf beetles that impact various vegetables and field crops.

BROFREYA™ SC has shown to be highly effective at controlling important insect pests in crops such as cabbage, Chinese cabbage (bok choy/wom bok), broccoli, lettuce, etc. Launch preparations are underway and domestic sales of BROFREYA™ SC are expected to begin after March 2021.

TENEBENAL™ is also effective at controlling problematic pests found in and around the environments in which we live and work; in 2019, Mitsui Chemicals Agro launched a termiticide in Japan.

Mitsui Chemicals Agro will continue to develop novel active ingredients and innovative formulations to protect and improve food production and to contribute to solving social issues impacting the livelihoods of people around the world.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 04:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
12:40aMITSUI CHEMICALS : Registration of New Crop-use Insecticide, BROFREYA™ SC,..
PU
09/15MITSUI CHEMICALS : Launches Joint Research with Nagaoka University of Technology..
PU
09/14MITSUI CHEMICALS : rsquo; UNISTOLE™ Adopted by Siemens as Coating Agent fo..
BU
08/13MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. : 1st quarter results
CO
08/13MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. : Press Release
CO
08/06MITSUI CHEMICALS : Acquisition of DIC Kako's SMC and Molding Operations
PU
08/05MITSUI CHEMICALS : Completes Development of New 3D-Printed Mask with Nagoya Univ..
PU
07/06MITSUI CHEMICALS : Expands Production Facilities for Nose Clamps
PU
06/29MITSUI CHEMICALS : Signed Syndicated Loan Agreement for a Positive Impact Financ..
AQ
06/25MITSUI CHEMICALS : Signed Syndicated Loan Agreement for a Positive Impact Financ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 146 B 10 908 M 10 908 M
Net income 2021 24 297 M 231 M 231 M
Net Debt 2021 348 B 3 316 M 3 316 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 3,74%
Capitalization 510 B 4 864 M 4 854 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 17 979
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2 642,22 JPY
Last Close Price 2 674,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 42,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Osamu Hashimoto President & Representative Director
Tsutomu Tannowa Chairman
Hideki Matsuo Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Masaharu Kubo Director
Yukiko Kuroda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.-0.22%4 864
AIR LIQUIDE11.73%78 891
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-4.79%71 181
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.34.02%34 909
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-18.56%25 555
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.19.09%20 033
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group