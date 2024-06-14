June 14, 2024
Pursuing Business Portfolio Transformation
Life & Healthcare Solutions
June 14, 2024
Providing solutions that contribute to life, health and comfortable lifestyles
as our first pillar of earnings
(JPY bn)
CAGR
FY19-2420%
Current state of businesses toward achieving VISION 2030 goals
Underlined：
Explained in CEO presentation
Vision care
Agrochemical products
Blue: Covered today
90.0
Stable business growth; increased MRTM
Expanded pipeline via the acquisition
capacity; expanded portfolio via the
of Meiji Seika Pharma's agrochemicals business
acquisition of Coburn
Expanding overseas business for growth drivers
Oral care
Nonwovens
Delayed business growth
Established Mitsui Chemicals Asahi Life Materials
23.124.9
14.8
29.2 30.0
36.0
Environmental
Overall: Stable market growth due to population growth and aging, greater
changes
health consciousness and demand for a stable food supply
Nonwovens: Worsening competitive environment for hygiene materials and sluggish
ICT-related demand
Key priorities/direction
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
FY30
Outlook
Target
Life care
Wellness
Medical
ROIC 9% 8% 7% 6% 7%
13%
Rose ValueTM
FY24 76％➡FY30 85％
Speeding up growth by investing further resources in growth businesses and turning around low- profitability businesses
Vision care: Accelerating business growth in key markets and pursuing next phase of capacity increase / Expanding the coating materials and equipment business
Agrochemical products: Expanding business by registering growth driver products in more countries and leveraging our active ingredients
Oral care: Drastically strengthening Kulzer's profitability
Growing sales of new products in key markets (Europe, Japan, U.S.) through further collaboration among Group companies
Nonwovens: Pursuing synergies from integration by bolstering and expanding industrial materials, as well as by optimizing production setups
Personal care: Bolstering the biochemicals business
Medical business: Promoting collaboration and strengthening partnerships with our investee and partner companies in the orthopedic surgery, examination and diagnosis sectors
2 Medical: Oral Care
June 14, 2024
Focusing on a strategy to strengthen Kulzer's profitability
based on the current business environment
Continuing to introduce
Introducing new
Gaining sales capabilities/
new products leveraging
products through
networks through
the Kulzer brand
Group tie-ups
new tie-ups/M&A
Kulzer's internal environment:
- Achieved continued growth until FY22, but growth was at a standstill in FY23
- Insolvency of a major OEM product customer based in the U.S.
External environment:
- Worsening macroeconomic environment and a decline in dental care spending due to inflation, in Europe and the U.S.
Negatively effect on Kulzer's business in FY23
Focusing on a
Continuing to
Continuing to
strategy to
introduce new
explore tie-ups/M&A
strengthen Kulzer's
products through
opportunities
profitability
Group tie-ups
3 Medical: Oral Care
June 14, 2024
While our affiliates have been steadily increasing
operating income before special items, growth is currently at a standstill
Enhanced business and capital
FY23: Kulzer's growth
Advanced activities to
alliance with Shofu
hits a standstill
strengthen/improve Kulzer's
（20.01%）
×
profitability
(Insolvency of a major OEM product customer
("Kulzer+" activities)
Advanced three-partytie-up
based in the U.S.)
Reviewed Kulzer's growth
between Shofu, Sun Medical and
strategy in line with
MCI
environmental changes
Continuous launch
(Restoration composites,
of new products
dental cement, denture materials,
(Restoration composites,
3D printer & printable materials ）
dental cement, denture materials,
Back on track
3D printer & printable materials ）
Established Sun Medical
for growth
Business and capital alliance
with Shofu
Acquired Kulzer
FY18→22 CAGR
>20%
2013
2009
1981
Trend in affiliates'
operating income
before special items
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
4 Medical: Oral Care
June 14, 2024
Dental material manufacturers across the board faced a growth standstill
as a result of the external business environment in FY23
YoY revenue growth rate of major Western
dental material manufacturers (2023)
100％
Kulzer Company
Company
Company
Company
D*
E*
C
S*
Dental care spending down
in Europe and the U.S.
due to the impact of inflation
Limited new investments in
dental clinics in Europe and the U.S. due to worsened macroeconomic conditions
Companies' revenue impacted by
cybersecurity issue at major global
distributor of dental materials
*Revenue growth rate of division handling dental preservation products
5 Medical: Oral Care
June 14, 2024
Drastically strengthening profitability by growing sales in focus sectors and optimizing costs
Sales revenue
Growth Image by Kulzer product
category (FY23→FY26)
Bubble size： operating income before special items
Focus sectors
(in non-precious
metal categories)
Other sectors
(in non-precious
metal categories)
Precious
metals
Return on sales
Kulzer operating income
before special items
Cost
optimization
Sales
FY23
growth in
FY26
focus
Result
sectors
outlook
Strategy to strengthen Kulzer's profitability
Sales growth in focus sectors
- Launching new products with high return on sales
- Concentrating investment of R&D resources & further collaboration among Group companies to speed up launch new products onto the market
Product launches in FY23
- Restoration composites launched in European & U.S. markets
- Dental cement & bonding launched in Japanese market
- Increased sales of 3D printers & printable materials through business partnership with Japan's leading comprehensive dental care trading company
Cost optimization through structural improvement
- Reducing costs via e.g. manufacturing process rationalization
- Further rationalization by reducing number of products
- Focus sectors :
Restoration composites, dental cement, denture materials, 3D printer & printable materials
6 Medical: Oral Care
June 14, 2024
Some of our new product launches in focus sectors (for 2023)
Europe/U.S.
Venus Pearl PURE
(restoration composites)
Enables color matching with a patient's teeth using only a limited number of colors to make for more convenient treatment
20202022
Continuous development and European/U.S. market launches of new products leveraging the Kulzer brand
Japan
ZEN Universal Cement & Bond
(dental cement)
A user-friendly product that meets the needs of dentists by providing improved adhesive strength and a reduction in the number of tasks required during procedures
Group-wide product
development making use
of MCI's monomer design and
development technology, Sun
Medical's product development capabilities and Kulzer's brand
Accuprint 3D 4.0 Pro/
3D materials
（3D printer & printable materials)
A specialized intelligent printer designed for the swift, easy creation of dental products
Increased sales of 3D printers & printable materials through business partnership with Japan's leading comprehensive dental care trading company
7
Life Care,
: Personal Care
Wellness, Medical
June 14, 2024
Using our biotechnology base to accelerate the growth of our biochemicals business
Oligonucleotide CDMO
Biochemicals business sales revenue
Further
advances
CAGR
19%
Biochemicals
Raw materials for oligonucleotides
FY23-30
Under
business
Accelerating
development
Previous Latest
expansion for
Biotechnology
bio-based
base
products,
Under
biocatalysts &
development
process licenses
Nutrition
Biocatalyst design,
genetic modification and
materials
culture technologies
FY23
FY24
FY25
FY26
FY30
Basic strategy
- Strengthening and expanding a biochemicals business primarily focusing on acrylamide
- Advancing into nutrition materials and raw materials for oligonucleotides
- Globally expanding licensing and biocatalyst sales for acrylamide, with a particular focus on growing oil & gas applications
- Expanding bio-based production sites (securing a site in India)
- Accelerating sales expansion via new biocatalyst development
VISION 2030
Business Strategy Presentation
Mobility Solutions
KOMORIYA Atsushi
小守谷 敦
Managing Executive Officer
Business Sector President, Mobility Solutions Business Sector
June 14, 2024
