June 14, 2024

VISION 2030

Business Strategy Presentation

Life & Healthcare Solutions

Business Sector President

TANAKA Hisayoshi

Mobility Solutions

Business Sector President

KOMORIYA Atsushi

ICT Solutions

Business Sector President

HIRAHARA Akio

Basic & Green Materials

Business Sector President

YOSHIZUMI Fumio

VISION 2030

Business Strategy Presentation

Life & Healthcare Solutions

TANAKA Hisayoshi

田中 久義

Managing Executive Officer,

Business Sector President, Life & Healthcare Solutions Business Sector

June 14, 2024

1

Pursuing Business Portfolio Transformation

Life & Healthcare Solutions

June 14, 2024

Providing solutions that contribute to life, health and comfortable lifestyles

as our first pillar of earnings

(JPY bn)

CAGR

FY19-2420%

Current state of businesses toward achieving VISION 2030 goals

Underlined

Explained in CEO presentation

Vision care

Agrochemical products

Blue: Covered today

90.0

Stable business growth; increased MRTM

Expanded pipeline via the acquisition

capacity; expanded portfolio via the

of Meiji Seika Pharma's agrochemicals business

acquisition of Coburn

Expanding overseas business for growth drivers

Oral care

Nonwovens

Delayed business growth

Established Mitsui Chemicals Asahi Life Materials

23.124.9

14.8

29.2 30.0

36.0

Environmental

Overall: Stable market growth due to population growth and aging, greater

changes

health consciousness and demand for a stable food supply

Nonwovens: Worsening competitive environment for hygiene materials and sluggish

ICT-related demand

Key priorities/direction

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

FY30

Outlook

Target

Life care

Wellness

Medical

ROIC 9% 8% 7% 6% 7%

13%

Rose ValueTM

FY24 76FY30 85

Speeding up growth by investing further resources in growth businesses and turning around low- profitability businesses

Vision care: Accelerating business growth in key markets and pursuing next phase of capacity increase / Expanding the coating materials and equipment business

Agrochemical products: Expanding business by registering growth driver products in more countries and leveraging our active ingredients

Oral care: Drastically strengthening Kulzer's profitability

Growing sales of new products in key markets (Europe, Japan, U.S.) through further collaboration among Group companies

Nonwovens: Pursuing synergies from integration by bolstering and expanding industrial materials, as well as by optimizing production setups

Personal care: Bolstering the biochemicals business

Medical business: Promoting collaboration and strengthening partnerships with our investee and partner companies in the orthopedic surgery, examination and diagnosis sectors

2 Medical: Oral Care

June 14, 2024

Focusing on a strategy to strengthen Kulzer's profitability

based on the current business environment

Continuing to introduce

Introducing new

Gaining sales capabilities/

new products leveraging

products through

networks through

the Kulzer brand

Group tie-ups

new tie-ups/M&A

Kulzer's internal environment:

  • Achieved continued growth until FY22, but growth was at a standstill in FY23
  • Insolvency of a major OEM product customer based in the U.S.

External environment:

  • Worsening macroeconomic environment and a decline in dental care spending due to inflation, in Europe and the U.S.

Negatively effect on Kulzer's business in FY23

Focusing on a

Continuing to

Continuing to

strategy to

introduce new

explore tie-ups/M&A

strengthen Kulzer's

products through

opportunities

profitability

Group tie-ups

3 Medical: Oral Care

June 14, 2024

While our affiliates have been steadily increasing

operating income before special items, growth is currently at a standstill

Enhanced business and capital

FY23: Kulzer's growth

Advanced activities to

alliance with Shofu

hits a standstill

strengthen/improve Kulzer's

20.01%

×

profitability

(Insolvency of a major OEM product customer

("Kulzer+" activities)

Advanced three-partytie-up

based in the U.S.)

Reviewed Kulzer's growth

between Shofu, Sun Medical and

strategy in line with

MCI

environmental changes

Continuous launch

(Restoration composites,

of new products

dental cement, denture materials,

(Restoration composites,

3D printer & printable materials

dental cement, denture materials,

Back on track

3D printer & printable materials

Established Sun Medical

for growth

Business and capital alliance

with Shofu

Acquired Kulzer

FY18→22 CAGR

>20%

2013

2009

1981

Trend in affiliates'

operating income

before special items

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

4 Medical: Oral Care

June 14, 2024

Dental material manufacturers across the board faced a growth standstill

as a result of the external business environment in FY23

YoY revenue growth rate of major Western

dental material manufacturers (2023)

100

Kulzer Company

Company

Company

Company

D*

E*

C

S*

Dental care spending down

in Europe and the U.S.

due to the impact of inflation

Limited new investments in

dental clinics in Europe and the U.S. due to worsened macroeconomic conditions

Companies' revenue impacted by

cybersecurity issue at major global

distributor of dental materials

*Revenue growth rate of division handling dental preservation products

5 Medical: Oral Care

June 14, 2024

Drastically strengthening profitability by growing sales in focus sectors and optimizing costs

Sales revenue

Growth Image by Kulzer product

category (FY23→FY26)

Bubble size operating income before special items

Focus sectors

(in non-precious

metal categories)

Other sectors

(in non-precious

metal categories)

Precious

metals

Return on sales

Kulzer operating income

before special items

Cost

optimization

Sales

FY23

growth in

FY26

focus

Result

sectors

outlook

Strategy to strengthen Kulzer's profitability

Sales growth in focus sectors

  • Launching new products with high return on sales
  • Concentrating investment of R&D resources & further collaboration among Group companies to speed up launch new products onto the market

Product launches in FY23

  • Restoration composites launched in European & U.S. markets
  • Dental cement & bonding launched in Japanese market
  • Increased sales of 3D printers & printable materials through business partnership with Japan's leading comprehensive dental care trading company

Cost optimization through structural improvement

    • Reducing costs via e.g. manufacturing process rationalization
    • Further rationalization by reducing number of products
  • Focus sectors :

Restoration composites, dental cement, denture materials, 3D printer & printable materials

6 Medical: Oral Care

June 14, 2024

Some of our new product launches in focus sectors (for 2023)

Europe/U.S.

Venus Pearl PURE

(restoration composites)

Enables color matching with a patient's teeth using only a limited number of colors to make for more convenient treatment

20202022

Continuous development and European/U.S. market launches of new products leveraging the Kulzer brand

Japan

ZEN Universal Cement & Bond

(dental cement)

A user-friendly product that meets the needs of dentists by providing improved adhesive strength and a reduction in the number of tasks required during procedures

Group-wide product

development making use

of MCI's monomer design and

development technology, Sun

Medical's product development capabilities and Kulzer's brand

Accuprint 3D 4.0 Pro/

3D materials

3D printer & printable materials)

A specialized intelligent printer designed for the swift, easy creation of dental products

Increased sales of 3D printers & printable materials through business partnership with Japan's leading comprehensive dental care trading company

7

Life Care,

: Personal Care

Wellness, Medical

June 14, 2024

Using our biotechnology base to accelerate the growth of our biochemicals business

Oligonucleotide CDMO

Biochemicals business sales revenue

Further

advances

CAGR

19%

Biochemicals

Raw materials for oligonucleotides

FY23-30

Under

business

Accelerating

development

Previous Latest

expansion for

Biotechnology

bio-based

base

products,

Under

biocatalysts &

development

process licenses

Nutrition

Biocatalyst design,

genetic modification and

materials

culture technologies

FY23

FY24

FY25

FY26

FY30

Basic strategy

  • Strengthening and expanding a biochemicals business primarily focusing on acrylamide
  • Advancing into nutrition materials and raw materials for oligonucleotides
  • Globally expanding licensing and biocatalyst sales for acrylamide, with a particular focus on growing oil & gas applications
  • Expanding bio-based production sites (securing a site in India)
  • Accelerating sales expansion via new biocatalyst development

VISION 2030

Business Strategy Presentation

Mobility Solutions

KOMORIYA Atsushi

小守谷 敦

Managing Executive Officer

Business Sector President, Mobility Solutions Business Sector

June 14, 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 00:38:07 UTC.