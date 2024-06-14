Speeding up growth by investing further resources in growth businesses and turning around low- profitability businesses

Vision care: Accelerating business growth in key markets and pursuing next phase of capacity increase / Expanding the coating materials and equipment business

Agrochemical products: Expanding business by registering growth driver products in more countries and leveraging our active ingredients

Oral care: Drastically strengthening Kulzer's profitability

Growing sales of new products in key markets (Europe, Japan, U.S.) through further collaboration among Group companies

Nonwovens: Pursuing synergies from integration by bolstering and expanding industrial materials, as well as by optimizing production setups

Personal care: Bolstering the biochemicals business

Medical business: Promoting collaboration and strengthening partnerships with our investee and partner companies in the orthopedic surgery, examination and diagnosis sectors