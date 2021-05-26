Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4183   JP3888300005

MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.

(4183)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsui Chemicals : Commences Commercial Production of EUV Pellicles

05/26/2021 | 12:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021.05.26

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: HASHIMOTO Osamu) today announced the commercial production launch of EUV pellicles. Following the conclusion of EUV pellicle license agreement with ASML (Veldhoven, the Netherlands; President & CEO: Peter Wennink), Mitsui Chemicals has established the production facilities for EUV pellicles at Iwakuni-Ohtake Works based upon ASML's design & technology, becoming the world's first pellicle manufacturer commencing commercial production.

With a view toward EUV pellicles and other ICT-related products serving customer needs for technological innovation, such as the continued refinement of semiconductors, Mitsui Chemicals aims here to make broad-ranging contributions to better life and society.

EUV pellicles

The recent trend of 5G telecommunications necessitates utilization of fast processors in smartphones. Chip used for those advanced processors must now have line width of 7 nanometers or less - driving a real increase in the uptake of EUV lithography technology, which offers an ultrashort wavelength. EUV pellicles prevents photomasks from dust contamination and hence, contributes to better productivity in such lithography processes.

ASML

The world's largest supplier of lithography equipment for semiconductors, ASML is the only manufacturer to have successfully developed EUV lithography equipment and EUV pellicles.

Mitsui Chemicals' strengths

Since first launching its own PELLICLE™ for the lithography process back in 1984, Mitsui Chemicals has been striving for ever-improved quality of pellicle to match the progress of semiconductor's circuit line width miniaturization. Mitsui Chemicals' work here has seen it build up a raft of production expertise relating to containment management and the like - which is now being put to use in the production of EUV pellicles. Going forward, Mitsui Chemicals will keep up with the advances in EUV lithography equipment by working with ASML to achieve improvements and innovations to its EUV pellicle technology.

Glossary

*1 Lithography

A technology that utilizes light to enable detailed processing for the production of integrated circuits, liquid crystal displays and more. By applying a photoresist to a semiconductor wafer and then utilizing lithography equipment, companies are able to etch element and circuit patterns from the photomask onto the wafer.

*2 Pellicle

A dust cover for photomasks, helping to keep photomasks clean and improve semiconductor productivity. By using pellicles, it is possible to protect against production defects that would otherwise be caused by contamination.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 04:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
12:09aMITSUI CHEMICALS  : Commences Commercial Production of EUV Pellicles
PU
05/20NESTE OYJ  : Mitsui Chemicals, Toyota Tsusho To Jointly Produce Renewable Plasti..
MT
05/20MITSUI CHEMICALS  : Neste and Toyota Tsusho collaborate to start Japan's first p..
PU
05/19Japanese shares end lower as pandemic curbs hit risk appetite
RE
05/14MITSUI CHEMICALS  : starts the commercial production of New LUCANT Plant at Ichi..
AQ
05/13SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RE : 857.2kb)
PU
05/13FINANCIAL SUMMARY - RESULTS FOR FY20 : 813.4kb)
PU
05/13MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.  : Annual results
CO
05/12MITSUI CHEMICALS  : starts the commercial production of New LUCANT™ Plant ..
PU
05/06STOXX EUROPE 600  : European Commission OKs Mitsuis Purchase Of Honshu Chemical
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 199 B 11 012 M 11 012 M
Net income 2021 48 739 M 448 M 448 M
Net Debt 2021 309 B 2 838 M 2 838 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 2,75%
Capitalization 713 B 6 545 M 6 553 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 17 979
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3 879,00 JPY
Last Close Price 3 640,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Osamu Hashimoto Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Tsutomu Tannowa Chairman
Hideki Matsuo Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Yukiko Kuroda Independent Outside Director
Hajime Bada Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.20.33%6 378
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION19.72%96 637
AIR LIQUIDE5.12%81 375
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.19.94%50 906
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.21.75%37 314
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.4.54%30 563