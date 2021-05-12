Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4183   JP3888300005

MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.

(4183)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsui Chemicals : starts the commercial production of New LUCANT™ Plant at Ichihara Works

05/12/2021 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021.05.12

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: HASHIMOTO Osamu) today announced that started the commercial production of a new plant to produce LUCANT™, a series of hydrocarbon-based synthetic fluid, at its Ichihara Works in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture from April 2021.
With this new plant coming on top of an existing plant at Iwakuni-Ohtake Works, Mitsui Chemicals' production capacity for LUCANT™ is now set to increase, allowing the company to comfortably keep up with the strong global demand for the product. Further, by moving to a two-base system spread across Iwakuni-Ohtake Works and Ichihara Works, Mitsui Chemicals aims to bolster its business continuity planning for LUCANT™.

Mitsui Chemicals' LUCANT™ is a high-performance hydrocarbon-based synthetic oil - the world's first such product to be offered commercially. In addition to its viscosity being largely resistant to temperature changes, the material has a number of other noteworthy properties, including excellent shear stability and thermochemical stability.
These characteristics see LUCANT™ finding use as a viscosity modifier in applications that require very high quality - such as gear oil for automotive drivelines, as well as industrial lubricants and greases. The product has been approved for use by prominent automakers and lubricant manufacturers.
Amid an era of heightening needs for eco-friendly products, LUCANT™ is expected to meet with rising global demand as a product able to help achieve improved fuel efficiency and longer operating life.

Pursuing business growth for LUCANT™

Mitsui Chemicals has a strategic partnership with The Lubrizol Corporation's Additives Segment (Segment President：Tom Curtis ) which acts as a major producer of lubricant additive packages. Going forward, both Mitsui Chemicals and Lubrizol intend to further expand and grow the LUCANT™ business in the lubricant market.
Further, as its own independent initiative, Mitsui Chemicals intends to tackle market development and application development for the expanded use of LUCANT™ as a functional liquid polymer, including applications as a modifier for elastomers and engineering plastics.

Overview of the new plant

Product Hydrocarbon-based synthetic fluid
Trademark LUCANT™
Location Within Mitsui Chemicals Ichihara Works

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 04:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
12:12aMITSUI CHEMICALS  : starts the commercial production of New LUCANT™ Plant ..
PU
05/06STOXX EUROPE 600  : European Commission OKs Mitsuis Purchase Of Honshu Chemical
MT
04/28MITSUI CHEMICALS  : Launches Sales of New Inner Mask With Nagoya University and ..
PU
04/26MITSUI CHEMICALS  : to boost polyurethane material output in S. Korea
AQ
04/25MITSUI CHEMICALS  : IBM Japan to Start Joint Efforts Toward Building a Blockchai..
PU
04/20MITSUI CHEMICALS  : Kumho Mitsui Chemicals to Increase MDI Production Capacity
PU
04/20MITSUI CHEMICALS  : IBM Honors Mitsui Chemicals Manager as Part of Women Leaders..
PU
04/08MITSUI CHEMICALS  : to Boost Taiwanese Production of ICROS™ Tape
PU
04/05MITSUI CHEMICALS  : rsquo; Osaka Works Recognized as Super Accredited Business
PU
04/01MITSUI CHEMICALS  : President's Message to New Employees of 2021 (Summary)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 199 B 11 011 M 11 011 M
Net income 2021 48 739 M 448 M 448 M
Net Debt 2021 309 B 2 838 M 2 838 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 2,79%
Capitalization 702 B 6 476 M 6 454 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 17 979
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3 783,64 JPY
Last Close Price 3 585,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Osamu Hashimoto Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Tsutomu Tannowa Chairman
Hideki Matsuo Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Yukiko Kuroda Independent Outside Director
Hajime Bada Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.18.35%6 595
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION19.33%98 230
AIR LIQUIDE6.74%82 240
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.17.11%50 724
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.23.76%37 929
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.9.05%31 979