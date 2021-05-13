Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4183   JP3888300005

MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.

(4183)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020(PDF : 857.2KB)

05/13/2021 | 12:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020

May 13, 2021

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

1. Summary of Operating Results

Unit : Billions of Yen)

Incr.

Outlook for FY2021

FY2019

FY2020

(Decr.)

Interim

Full year

Sales revenue

1,349.5

1,211.7

(137.8)

670.0

1,400.0

Operating income before special items

72.3

85.1

12.8

60.0

115.0

Operating income

64.6

78.1

13.5

57.0

113.0

Net income

42.6

64.2

21.6

45.5

88.0

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

34.0

57.9

23.9

41.5

79.0

2. Sales Revenue and Operating Income before Special Items by Business Segment

Sales revenue

Unit : Billions of Yen)

FY2019

FY2020

Incr.

Breakdown

Outlook for FY2021

(Decr.)

Volume

Price

Interim

Full year

Mobility

367.9

315.5

(52.4)

(43.1)

(9.3)

185.0

385.0

Health Care

143.2

143.9

0.7

0.2

0.5

73.0

150.0

Food & Packaging

201.3

197.7

(3.6)

5.3

(8.9)

100.0

215.0

Basic Materials

619.5

541.4

(78.1)

(4.2)

(73.9)

305.0

635.0

Others

17.6

13.2

(4.4)

-

(4.4)

7.0

15.0

Total

1,349.5

1,211.7

(137.8)

(41.8)

(96.0)

670.0

1,400.0

Operating income before special items

Unit : Billions of Yen)

Incr.

Breakdown

Outlook for FY2021

FY2019

FY2020

Fixed

(Decr.)

Volume

Price*

Costs

Interim

Full year

etc.

20.5

44.0

Mobility

43.1

30.2

(12.9)

(12.6)

0.0

(0.3)

9.5

21.0

Health Care

13.2

19.9

6.7

0.5

0.3

5.9

10.5

24.0

Food & Packaging

17.0

22.0

5.0

2.3

2.0

0.7

24.0

36.0

Basic Materials

9.4

19.6

10.2

(4.1)

17.5

(3.2)

(0.5)

(1.0)

Others

(2.9)

(1.1)

1.8

-

-

1.8

(4.0)

(9.0)

Adjustment

(7.5)

(5.5)

2.0

-

-

2.0

60.0

115.0

Total

72.3

85.1

12.8

(13.9)

19.8

6.9

*Price includes both selling and purchasing price variances.

3. Summary of Statement of Financial Position

Unit : Billions of Yen)

Assets

Liabilities and Equity

As of

As of

Incr.

As of

As of

Incr.

Mar. 31,

Mar. 31,

Mar. 31,

Mar. 31,

(Decr.)

(Decr.)

2020

2021

2020

2021

Current assets

781.8

787.6

5.8

Interest-bearing liabilities

599.4

563.8

(35.6)

Property, plant and equipment

499.7

502.0

2.3

Other liabilities

321.4

312.2

(9.2)

& right-of-use assets

Goodwill and intangible assets

26.2

20.8

(5.4)

Equity attributable to owners of

529.2

607.9

78.7

the parent

Other non-current assets

222.8

247.7

24.9

Non-controlling interests

80.5

74.2

(6.3)

Total assets

1,530.5

1,558.1

27.6

Total liabilities and equity

1,530.5

1,558.1

27.6

Inventories

284.3

258.8

(25.5)

Net D/E Ratio

0.81

0.60

(0.21)

4. Summary of Statement of Cash Flows

Unit : Billions of Yen)

FY2019

FY2020

Incr.

Outlook for FY2021

(Decr.)

Interim

Full year

Cash flows from operating activities

142.2

174.3

32.1

68.0

123.0

Cash flows from investing activities

(109.1)

(77.5)

31.6

(64.0)

(134.0)

Free cash flows

33.1

96.8

63.7

4.0

(11.0)

Cash flows from financing activities

(6.4)

(69.0)

(62.6)

16.0

(10.0)

Others

(1.6)

3.6

5.2

0.0

0.0

Net incr.(decr.) in cash and cash equivalents

25.1

31.4

6.3

20.0

(21.0)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

164.6

196.0

31.4

5. Accounting Fundamentals

Outlook for FY2021

FY2020

Interim

Full year

R & D expenses

Billions

33.8

20.0

39.0

Depreciation & amortization

Billions

76.6

40.0

83.0

Capital expenditures

Billions

93.2

71.0

140.0

Financing incomes & expenses

Billions

(3.2)

(2.5)

(5.0)

Interest-bearing liabilities

Billions

563.8

590.0

575.0

Net D/E Ratio

percentage

0.60

0.58

0.61

Number of employees

person

18,051

18,300

18,300

Exchange rate

Yen / US$

106

108

108

Domestic standard naphtha price

Yen / KL

31,300

48,000

48,000

6. Scope of Consolidation and Equity Method

As of

As of

Incr.

Outlook for FY2021

Mar. 31,

Mar. 31,

(Decr.)

2020

2021

Interim

Full year

Consolidated subsidiaries

125

123

(2)

125

125

Joint operations

4

4

-

4

4

Non-consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

27

27

0

26

26

Total

156

154

(2)

155

155

7. Dividends

Annual Dividends per Share (yen)

1st Q

Interim

3rd Q

Year-end

Annual

(2nd Q)

(4th Q)

FY2020 Result

-

50.00

-

50.00

100.00

FY2021 Forecast

-

55.00

-

55.00

110.00

8. Number of Shares Outstanding (common stock)

FY2019

FY2020

Number of shares outstanding at term-end (including treasury stock)

204,580,115

204,608,615

Number of shares of treasury stock at term-end

13,557,163

8,664,390

Average number of shares

194,648,574

194,202,034

1. Operating Results

  1. Overview

In the fiscal period under review (the twelve-month period from Apr 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, hereinafter the "fiscal 2020"), the global economy remained extremely harsh due to various restrictions imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus. Although the economy has shown signs of recovery after restrictions were lifted, some countries and regions have repeatedly imposed restrictions due to continued outbreaks.

In Japan as well, manufacturing sector has shown signs of recovery but the outlook remains uncertain as the government has made several emergency declarations due to continued outbreaks.

On the other hand in the domestic chemical industry, the situation was temporary harsh because of the pandemic but utilization of naphtha crackers is headed toward a recovery as the economy begins to recover.

Under these circumstances, the Mitsui Chemicals Group (hereafter "the Group") worked for business expansion and growth in three business domains-Mobility, Health Care, and Food & Packaging-while also creating and developing Next Generation Business and further enhancing competitiveness in the area of Basic Materials.

In Mobility, there has been diversified needs for lighter, more comfortable vehicles in the automotive industry in addition to a shift toward electric cars and needs for improved fuel economy. Regarding polypropylene compounds, which is contributing for lighter vehicles, our first production base in Europe began commercial operations. In addition, aiming to seize growing demand in Asia, we expanded the production facilities of our base in Thailand. As for our gear oil additive LUCANT™, which helps improve the fuel economy and longevity of automobiles, we completed construction of a new plant in Ichihara Works to meet expanding global demand. And regarding APEL™, which is mainly used in smartphone camera lenses in the information communication technology (ICT) industry, we began construction of a new plant in Osaka Works to meet a rapid increase in demand.

In Health Care, in addition to declining birthrates and aging populations in advanced countries and growing economies in emerging markets, health consciousness is rising due in part to current measures to address the pandemic. In non-woven fabric, to meet the robust demand for masks and medical staff support in light of the pandemic, our subsidiary Sunrex Industry Co., Ltd. established a production system for non-woven fabric for medical gowns and expanded production facilities for TEKNOROTE™ mask nose clamps. Regarding our ophthalmic lens materials boasting the world-leading market share, we expanded our product lineup by purchasing COTEC GmbH to manufacture, market, and research water-repellent and anti-refractive coating materials. In addition, as for dental materials, we concluded a capital business alliance agreement with SHOFU INC., which is a manufacturer of dental materials and equipment, with the aim of enhancing corporate value and raising our presence in the market.

In Food & Packaging, food security is becoming a major social issue amid global population growth and climate change. With standards of living in Asia rising, the packaging field is seeing growing needs for more highly functional products with a smaller environmental footprint. In performance films and sheets, we decided to expand production facilities for ICROS™ Tape, which commands the largest share of the global market for protective tape used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. In agrochemicals, the Group acquired registration in Japan for its insecticide BROFREYA™ SC, which utilizes the new agent TENEBENAL™ as the active ingredient. Pesticide-resistant pests have become a major problem in crop production and we will continue to help combat the issue.

In Basic Materials, which is centered on petrochemicals and basic chemicals, the Group provides materials to various manufacturing fields, including automobiles, residences,

- 1 -

consumer electronics, infrastructure and packaging. As a strategic foundation, we have moved forward to enhance, expand, optimize and reconstruct downstream products in order to strengthen competitiveness. We strove to further rationalize our crackers, such as by reducing and stabilizing costs through raw material diversification and improving energy efficiency through the installation of a new gas turbine. In order to enhance downstream products, the Group has resolved Honshu Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., which possesses high level of technology in the area of performance polymers relating to ICT, Mobility and Health Care, to become a subsidiary through a tender offer.

Moreover, the Group continues to minimize negative impact on profit and loss by shrinking inventory and reducing fixed costs. The status of other responses is as follows.

  1. Measures taken to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees from the perspective of maintaining functions for preventing the spread of infection and continuing business
    Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (hereafter "the Company") has been recommending teleworking and minimizing number of employees working at the workplace. For operations that are necessary to maintain business functions and can only be done at the workplace, the Company is taking such measures as staggering work times, ensuring thorough handwashing, and requiring masks to be worn.
  2. Operational status of main business locations (suspension of operations at plants, impact on sales and production activities, and outlook on reopenings at the time of disclosure)
    At present, there has been no impact to the production at the Company's main manufacturing facilities located at each business location.
  3. Production and supply status of major products (inventory levels, procurement of raw materials, securement of alternative methods, and outlook)
    Each segment has been impacted by a decrease in sales, but the Company is working collaboratively and sharing information with customers as well as thoroughly and properly managing inventory by flexibly adjusting production based on the latest demand forecasts. At present, there has been no major disruption in the procurement of raw materials for major products.
  4. Customer trends (trends in orders, and outlook)

In the automotive field, some of the major customers for our main products appear to have scaled back production. The Company will continue to carefully monitor the situation to minimize the impact.

The Company will continue to respond to coronavirus from the perspectives of business continuity and social contribution.

The Group reported the following operating results for fiscal 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Group has applied operating income before special items as a management indicator, which is operating income excluding non-recurring items.

- 2 -

(Billions of Yen)

Operating Income

Net Income

Attributable to

Sales Revenue

before Special

Operating Income

Owners of the

Items

Parent

Fiscal 2020

1,211.7

85.1

78.1

57.9

Previous fiscal year

1,349.5

72.3

64.6

34.0

Difference

(137.8)

12.8

13.5

23.9

Ratio (%)

(10.2)

17.7

20.9

70.4

Sales revenue decreased 137.8 billion yen, or 10.2%, compared with the previous fiscal year to 1,211.7 billion yen. This was mainly attributable to decrease in sales prices due to the fall in naphtha and other raw materials and fuel prices, in addition to decrease in sales resulting from the spread of coronavirus.

Operating income before special items was 85.1 billion yen, an increase of 12.8 billion yen or 17.7% year on year. This result was due to favorable terms of trade and reduction of fixed costs, despite of decrease in sales resulting from the spread of coronavirus.

Operating income was 78.1 billion yen, increased 13.5 billion yen or 20.9% year on year. This result was mainly due to increase of operating income before special items.

Financial income/expenses worsened 0.1 billion yen year on year to 3.9 billion yen loss, due to a decline of dividend income received.

As a result of the aforementioned factors, income before income taxes amounted to 74.2 billion yen, an increase of 13.4 billion yen or 22.1% year on year.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent after accounting for income taxes and non-controlling interests was 57.9 billion yen, an increase of 23.9 billion yen or 70.4% compared with the previous fiscal year. Basic earnings per share for the period were 298.00 yen.

  1. Results by Business Segment

The status of each segment during fiscal 2020 is as follows.

Mobility

Sales revenue decreased 52.4 billion yen compared with the previous fiscal year to 315.5 billion yen and comprised 26% of total sales. Operating income before special items decreased 12.9 billion yen to 30.2 billion yen year on year. The decrease in income was due to slowing demand for automobile.

In elastomers, performance compounds, overseas polypropylene compound, and solution business, sales decreased due to the impact of coronavirus.

In performance polymers, the Group captured demand and sales remained healthy for ICT-related products.

Health Care

Sales revenue increased 0.7 billion yen year on year to 143.9 billion yen and comprised 12% of total sales. Operating income before special items increased 6.7 billion yen to 19.9 billion yen, mainly due to healthy sales in nonwoven fabrics.

In vision care materials, sales of ophthalmic lens materials stayed firm.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 04:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
12:24aSUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RE : 857.2kb)
PU
12:24aFINANCIAL SUMMARY - RESULTS FOR FY20 : 813.4kb)
PU
05/12MITSUI CHEMICALS  : starts the commercial production of New LUCANT™ Plant ..
PU
05/06STOXX EUROPE 600  : European Commission OKs Mitsuis Purchase Of Honshu Chemical
MT
04/28MITSUI CHEMICALS  : Launches Sales of New Inner Mask With Nagoya University and ..
PU
04/26MITSUI CHEMICALS  : to boost polyurethane material output in S. Korea
AQ
04/25MITSUI CHEMICALS  : IBM Japan to Start Joint Efforts Toward Building a Blockchai..
PU
04/20MITSUI CHEMICALS  : Kumho Mitsui Chemicals to Increase MDI Production Capacity
PU
04/20MITSUI CHEMICALS  : IBM Honors Mitsui Chemicals Manager as Part of Women Leaders..
PU
04/08MITSUI CHEMICALS  : to Boost Taiwanese Production of ICROS™ Tape
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 199 B 10 924 M 10 924 M
Net income 2021 48 739 M 444 M 444 M
Net Debt 2021 309 B 2 815 M 2 815 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 2,89%
Capitalization 679 B 6 201 M 6 189 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 17 979
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3 783,64 JPY
Last Close Price 3 465,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Osamu Hashimoto Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Tsutomu Tannowa Chairman
Hideki Matsuo Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Yukiko Kuroda Independent Outside Director
Hajime Bada Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.14.55%6 476
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION21.10%98 235
AIR LIQUIDE5.12%81 038
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.14.37%50 848
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.22.77%37 625
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.-0.79%30 382