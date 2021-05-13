Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020(PDF : 857.2KB)

1. Operating Results

Overview

In the fiscal period under review (the twelve-month period from Apr 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, hereinafter the "fiscal 2020"), the global economy remained extremely harsh due to various restrictions imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus. Although the economy has shown signs of recovery after restrictions were lifted, some countries and regions have repeatedly imposed restrictions due to continued outbreaks.

In Japan as well, manufacturing sector has shown signs of recovery but the outlook remains uncertain as the government has made several emergency declarations due to continued outbreaks.

On the other hand in the domestic chemical industry, the situation was temporary harsh because of the pandemic but utilization of naphtha crackers is headed toward a recovery as the economy begins to recover.

Under these circumstances, the Mitsui Chemicals Group (hereafter "the Group") worked for business expansion and growth in three business domains-Mobility, Health Care, and Food & Packaging-while also creating and developing Next Generation Business and further enhancing competitiveness in the area of Basic Materials.

In Mobility, there has been diversified needs for lighter, more comfortable vehicles in the automotive industry in addition to a shift toward electric cars and needs for improved fuel economy. Regarding polypropylene compounds, which is contributing for lighter vehicles, our first production base in Europe began commercial operations. In addition, aiming to seize growing demand in Asia, we expanded the production facilities of our base in Thailand. As for our gear oil additive LUCANT™, which helps improve the fuel economy and longevity of automobiles, we completed construction of a new plant in Ichihara Works to meet expanding global demand. And regarding APEL™, which is mainly used in smartphone camera lenses in the information communication technology (ICT) industry, we began construction of a new plant in Osaka Works to meet a rapid increase in demand.

In Health Care, in addition to declining birthrates and aging populations in advanced countries and growing economies in emerging markets, health consciousness is rising due in part to current measures to address the pandemic. In non-woven fabric, to meet the robust demand for masks and medical staff support in light of the pandemic, our subsidiary Sunrex Industry Co., Ltd. established a production system for non-woven fabric for medical gowns and expanded production facilities for TEKNOROTE™ mask nose clamps. Regarding our ophthalmic lens materials boasting the world-leading market share, we expanded our product lineup by purchasing COTEC GmbH to manufacture, market, and research water-repellent and anti-refractive coating materials. In addition, as for dental materials, we concluded a capital business alliance agreement with SHOFU INC., which is a manufacturer of dental materials and equipment, with the aim of enhancing corporate value and raising our presence in the market.

In Food & Packaging, food security is becoming a major social issue amid global population growth and climate change. With standards of living in Asia rising, the packaging field is seeing growing needs for more highly functional products with a smaller environmental footprint. In performance films and sheets, we decided to expand production facilities for ICROS™ Tape, which commands the largest share of the global market for protective tape used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. In agrochemicals, the Group acquired registration in Japan for its insecticide BROFREYA™ SC, which utilizes the new agent TENEBENAL™ as the active ingredient. Pesticide-resistant pests have become a major problem in crop production and we will continue to help combat the issue.

In Basic Materials, which is centered on petrochemicals and basic chemicals, the Group provides materials to various manufacturing fields, including automobiles, residences,