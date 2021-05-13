Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020(PDF : 857.2KB)
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020
May 13, 2021
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
1. Summary of Operating Results
（Unit : Billions of Yen)
Incr.
Outlook for FY2021
FY2019
FY2020
(Decr.)
Interim
Full year
Sales revenue
1,349.5
1,211.7
(137.8)
670.0
1,400.0
Operating income before special items
72.3
85.1
12.8
60.0
115.0
Operating income
64.6
78.1
13.5
57.0
113.0
Net income
42.6
64.2
21.6
45.5
88.0
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
34.0
57.9
23.9
41.5
79.0
2. Sales Revenue and Operating Income before Special Items by Business Segment
･Sales revenue
（Unit : Billions of Yen)
FY2019
FY2020
Incr.
Breakdown
Outlook for FY2021
(Decr.)
Volume
Price
Interim
Full year
Mobility
367.9
315.5
(52.4)
(43.1)
(9.3)
185.0
385.0
Health Care
143.2
143.9
0.7
0.2
0.5
73.0
150.0
Food & Packaging
201.3
197.7
(3.6)
5.3
(8.9)
100.0
215.0
Basic Materials
619.5
541.4
(78.1)
(4.2)
(73.9)
305.0
635.0
Others
17.6
13.2
(4.4)
-
(4.4)
7.0
15.0
Total
1,349.5
1,211.7
(137.8)
(41.8)
(96.0)
670.0
1,400.0
･Operating income before special items
（Unit : Billions of Yen)
Incr.
Breakdown
Outlook for FY2021
FY2019
FY2020
Fixed
(Decr.)
Volume
Price*
Costs
Interim
Full year
etc.
20.5
44.0
Mobility
43.1
30.2
(12.9)
(12.6)
0.0
(0.3)
9.5
21.0
Health Care
13.2
19.9
6.7
0.5
0.3
5.9
10.5
24.0
Food & Packaging
17.0
22.0
5.0
2.3
2.0
0.7
24.0
36.0
Basic Materials
9.4
19.6
10.2
(4.1)
17.5
(3.2)
(0.5)
(1.0)
Others
(2.9)
(1.1)
1.8
-
-
1.8
(4.0)
(9.0)
Adjustment
(7.5)
(5.5)
2.0
-
-
2.0
60.0
115.0
Total
72.3
85.1
12.8
(13.9)
19.8
6.9
*Price includes both selling and purchasing price variances.
3. Summary of Statement of Financial Position
（Unit : Billions of Yen)
Assets
Liabilities and Equity
As of
As of
Incr.
As of
As of
Incr.
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
(Decr.)
(Decr.)
2020
2021
2020
2021
Current assets
781.8
787.6
5.8
Interest-bearing liabilities
599.4
563.8
(35.6)
Property, plant and equipment
499.7
502.0
2.3
Other liabilities
321.4
312.2
(9.2)
& right-of-use assets
Goodwill and intangible assets
26.2
20.8
(5.4)
Equity attributable to owners of
529.2
607.9
78.7
the parent
Other non-current assets
222.8
247.7
24.9
Non-controlling interests
80.5
74.2
(6.3)
Total assets
1,530.5
1,558.1
27.6
Total liabilities and equity
1,530.5
1,558.1
27.6
［ Inventories ］
284.3
258.8
(25.5)
［ Net D/E Ratio ］
0.81
0.60
(0.21)
4. Summary of Statement of Cash Flows
（Unit : Billions of Yen)
FY2019
FY2020
Incr.
Outlook for FY2021
(Decr.)
Interim
Full year
Cash flows from operating activities
142.2
174.3
32.1
68.0
123.0
Cash flows from investing activities
(109.1)
(77.5)
31.6
(64.0)
(134.0)
Free cash flows
33.1
96.8
63.7
4.0
(11.0)
Cash flows from financing activities
(6.4)
(69.0)
(62.6)
16.0
(10.0)
Others
(1.6)
3.6
5.2
0.0
0.0
Net incr.(decr.) in cash and cash equivalents
25.1
31.4
6.3
20.0
(21.0)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
164.6
196.0
31.4
5. Accounting Fundamentals
Outlook for FY2021
FY2020
Interim
Full year
R & D expenses
￥Billions
33.8
20.0
39.0
Depreciation & amortization
￥Billions
76.6
40.0
83.0
Capital expenditures
￥Billions
93.2
71.0
140.0
Financing incomes & expenses
￥Billions
(3.2)
(2.5)
(5.0)
Interest-bearing liabilities
￥Billions
563.8
590.0
575.0
Net D/E Ratio
percentage
0.60
0.58
0.61
Number of employees
person
18,051
18,300
18,300
Exchange rate
Yen / US$
106
108
108
Domestic standard naphtha price
Yen / KL
31,300
48,000
48,000
6. Scope of Consolidation and Equity Method
As of
As of
Incr.
Outlook for FY2021
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
(Decr.)
2020
2021
Interim
Full year
Consolidated subsidiaries
125
123
(2)
125
125
Joint operations
4
4
-
4
4
Non-consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates
27
27
0
26
26
Total
156
154
(2)
155
155
7. Dividends
Annual Dividends per Share (yen)
1st Q
Interim
3rd Q
Year-end
Annual
(2nd Q)
(4th Q)
FY2020 Result
-
50.00
-
50.00
100.00
FY2021 Forecast
-
55.00
-
55.00
110.00
8. Number of Shares Outstanding (common stock)
FY2019
FY2020
Number of shares outstanding at term-end (including treasury stock)
204,580,115
204,608,615
Number of shares of treasury stock at term-end
13,557,163
8,664,390
Average number of shares
194,648,574
194,202,034
1. Operating Results
Overview
In the fiscal period under review (the twelve-month period from Apr 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, hereinafter the "fiscal 2020"), the global economy remained extremely harsh due to various restrictions imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus. Although the economy has shown signs of recovery after restrictions were lifted, some countries and regions have repeatedly imposed restrictions due to continued outbreaks.
In Japan as well, manufacturing sector has shown signs of recovery but the outlook remains uncertain as the government has made several emergency declarations due to continued outbreaks.
On the other hand in the domestic chemical industry, the situation was temporary harsh because of the pandemic but utilization of naphtha crackers is headed toward a recovery as the economy begins to recover.
Under these circumstances, the Mitsui Chemicals Group (hereafter "the Group") worked for business expansion and growth in three business domains-Mobility, Health Care, and Food & Packaging-while also creating and developing Next Generation Business and further enhancing competitiveness in the area of Basic Materials.
In Mobility, there has been diversified needs for lighter, more comfortable vehicles in the automotive industry in addition to a shift toward electric cars and needs for improved fuel economy. Regarding polypropylene compounds, which is contributing for lighter vehicles, our first production base in Europe began commercial operations. In addition, aiming to seize growing demand in Asia, we expanded the production facilities of our base in Thailand. As for our gear oil additive LUCANT™, which helps improve the fuel economy and longevity of automobiles, we completed construction of a new plant in Ichihara Works to meet expanding global demand. And regarding APEL™, which is mainly used in smartphone camera lenses in the information communication technology (ICT) industry, we began construction of a new plant in Osaka Works to meet a rapid increase in demand.
In Health Care, in addition to declining birthrates and aging populations in advanced countries and growing economies in emerging markets, health consciousness is rising due in part to current measures to address the pandemic. In non-woven fabric, to meet the robust demand for masks and medical staff support in light of the pandemic, our subsidiary Sunrex Industry Co., Ltd. established a production system for non-woven fabric for medical gowns and expanded production facilities for TEKNOROTE™ mask nose clamps. Regarding our ophthalmic lens materials boasting the world-leading market share, we expanded our product lineup by purchasing COTEC GmbH to manufacture, market, and research water-repellent and anti-refractive coating materials. In addition, as for dental materials, we concluded a capital business alliance agreement with SHOFU INC., which is a manufacturer of dental materials and equipment, with the aim of enhancing corporate value and raising our presence in the market.
In Food & Packaging, food security is becoming a major social issue amid global population growth and climate change. With standards of living in Asia rising, the packaging field is seeing growing needs for more highly functional products with a smaller environmental footprint. In performance films and sheets, we decided to expand production facilities for ICROS™ Tape, which commands the largest share of the global market for protective tape used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. In agrochemicals, the Group acquired registration in Japan for its insecticide BROFREYA™ SC, which utilizes the new agent TENEBENAL™ as the active ingredient. Pesticide-resistant pests have become a major problem in crop production and we will continue to help combat the issue.
In Basic Materials, which is centered on petrochemicals and basic chemicals, the Group provides materials to various manufacturing fields, including automobiles, residences,
consumer electronics, infrastructure and packaging. As a strategic foundation, we have moved forward to enhance, expand, optimize and reconstruct downstream products in order to strengthen competitiveness. We strove to further rationalize our crackers, such as by reducing and stabilizing costs through raw material diversification and improving energy efficiency through the installation of a new gas turbine. In order to enhance downstream products, the Group has resolved Honshu Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., which possesses high level of technology in the area of performance polymers relating to ICT, Mobility and Health Care, to become a subsidiary through a tender offer.
Moreover, the Group continues to minimize negative impact on profit and loss by shrinking inventory and reducing fixed costs. The status of other responses is as follows.
Measures taken to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees from the perspective of maintaining functions for preventing the spread of infection and continuing business
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (hereafter "the Company") has been recommending teleworking and minimizing number of employees working at the workplace. For operations that are necessary to maintain business functions and can only be done at the workplace, the Company is taking such measures as staggering work times, ensuring thorough handwashing, and requiring masks to be worn.
Operational status of main business locations (suspension of operations at plants, impact on sales and production activities, and outlook on reopenings at the time of disclosure)
At present, there has been no impact to the production at the Company's main manufacturing facilities located at each business location.
Production and supply status of major products (inventory levels, procurement of raw materials, securement of alternative methods, and outlook)
Each segment has been impacted by a decrease in sales, but the Company is working collaboratively and sharing information with customers as well as thoroughly and properly managing inventory by flexibly adjusting production based on the latest demand forecasts. At present, there has been no major disruption in the procurement of raw materials for major products.
Customer trends (trends in orders, and outlook)
In the automotive field, some of the major customers for our main products appear to have scaled back production. The Company will continue to carefully monitor the situation to minimize the impact.
The Company will continue to respond to coronavirus from the perspectives of business continuity and social contribution.
The Group reported the following operating results for fiscal 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Group has applied operating income before special items as a management indicator, which is operating income excluding non-recurring items.
(Billions of Yen)
Operating Income
Net Income
Attributable to
Sales Revenue
before Special
Operating Income
Owners of the
Items
Parent
Fiscal 2020
1,211.7
85.1
78.1
57.9
Previous fiscal year
1,349.5
72.3
64.6
34.0
Difference
(137.8)
12.8
13.5
23.9
Ratio (%)
(10.2)
17.7
20.9
70.4
Sales revenue decreased 137.8 billion yen, or 10.2%, compared with the previous fiscal year to 1,211.7 billion yen. This was mainly attributable to decrease in sales prices due to the fall in naphtha and other raw materials and fuel prices, in addition to decrease in sales resulting from the spread of coronavirus.
Operating income before special items was 85.1 billion yen, an increase of 12.8 billion yen or 17.7% year on year. This result was due to favorable terms of trade and reduction of fixed costs, despite of decrease in sales resulting from the spread of coronavirus.
Operating income was 78.1 billion yen, increased 13.5 billion yen or 20.9% year on year. This result was mainly due to increase of operating income before special items.
Financial income/expenses worsened 0.1 billion yen year on year to 3.9 billion yen loss, due to a decline of dividend income received.
As a result of the aforementioned factors, income before income taxes amounted to 74.2 billion yen, an increase of 13.4 billion yen or 22.1% year on year.
Net income attributable to owners of the parent after accounting for income taxes and non-controlling interests was 57.9 billion yen, an increase of 23.9 billion yen or 70.4% compared with the previous fiscal year. Basic earnings per share for the period were 298.00 yen.
Results by Business Segment
The status of each segment during fiscal 2020 is as follows.
Mobility
Sales revenue decreased 52.4 billion yen compared with the previous fiscal year to 315.5 billion yen and comprised 26% of total sales. Operating income before special items decreased 12.9 billion yen to 30.2 billion yen year on year. The decrease in income was due to slowing demand for automobile.
In elastomers, performance compounds, overseas polypropylene compound, and solution business, sales decreased due to the impact of coronavirus.
In performance polymers, the Group captured demand and sales remained healthy for ICT-related products.
Health Care
Sales revenue increased 0.7 billion yen year on year to 143.9 billion yen and comprised 12% of total sales. Operating income before special items increased 6.7 billion yen to 19.9 billion yen, mainly due to healthy sales in nonwoven fabrics.
In vision care materials, sales of ophthalmic lens materials stayed firm.
