    4183   JP3888300005

MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.

(4183)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2023-01-05 am EST
2965.00 JPY   +0.64%
Vietnam's largest refinery output to fall 20%-25% due to unit shutdown
RE
2022Vietnam's largest refinery's RFCC unit shut for troubleshooting - sources
RE
Mitsui Chemicals : NRI, PLUS and KYOWA SANGYO Team up to Trial Digital Traceability in Horizontal Recycling of Office Supplies
PU
Vietnam's largest refinery output to fall 20%-25% due to unit shutdown

01/05/2023 | 09:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: A gasoline station in the ancient city of Hoi An, Quang Nam province

HANOI (Reuters) - Output from Vietnam's largest oil refinery is expected to fall by 20%-25% during the first 10 days of January as its residual fluid catalytic cracking (RFCC) unit has been shut down due to a technical problem, the government said on Thursday.

The 200,000-barrel-per-day Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical has a leak at the RFCC unit, the government said in a statement.

Reuters first reported on the shutdown late last month.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked fuel traders to increase their imports to compensate for the shortfall "to ensure sufficient fuels for the local market until the end of the first quarter," the government said.

Nghi Son refinery is 35.1% owned by Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co, 35.1% by Kuwait Petroleum, 25.1% by Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam and 4.7% by Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.08% 78.1 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. -0.80% 2967 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. 0.64% 2965 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
PETROVIETNAM FERTILIZER AND CHEMICALS CORPORATION - 3.33% 45000 End-of-day quote.4.77%
PETROVIETNAM GASCORPORATION 0.00% 105000 End-of-day quote.3.45%
WTI -0.16% 73.214 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
Vietnam's largest refinery output to fall 20%-25% due to unit shutdown
RE
Vietnam's largest refinery's RFCC unit shut for troubleshooting - sources
RE
Mitsui Chemicals : NRI, PLUS and KYOWA SANGYO Team up to Trial Digital Traceability in Horizontal Recycling of Office Supplies
PU
Wall Street Cues Spark Tokyo Equities Rally
MT
Mitsui Chemicals : Video Recording of CEO presentation in November 2022
PU
Mitsui Chemicals : FY22-2 CEO Presentation
PU
Mitsui Chemicals : Microwave Chemical Set to Install Demonstration Facility at Nagoya Works
PU
2022Mitsui Chemicals : 三井化学、研究開発..
PU
Mitsui Chemicals : Opens Digital Science Lab.™ to Step up DX in R&D
PU
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. - SDC Technologies Acquires Ophthalmic Lens Processing Equipment
AQ
Sales 2023 1 977 B 14 966 M 14 966 M
Net income 2023 104 B 791 M 791 M
Net Debt 2023 516 B 3 906 M 3 906 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,40x
Yield 2023 4,11%
Capitalization 559 B 4 234 M 4 234 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 18 780
Free-Float 89,3%
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 946,00 JPY
Average target price 4 014,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Osamu Hashimoto Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Tsutomu Tannowa Managing Executive Officer
Yukiko Kuroda Independent Outside Director
Yukiko Yoshimaru Independent Outside Director
Masaharu Kubo Managing Executive Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.-0.97%4 207
AIR LIQUIDE4.44%76 594
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.67%71 812
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.22%42 144
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.3.46%27 971
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-1.58%18 915