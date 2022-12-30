Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4183   JP3888300005

MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.

(4183)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-30 am EST
2975.00 JPY   -0.37%
12/30Vietnam's largest refinery's RFCC unit shut for troubleshooting - sources
RE
12/21Mitsui Chemicals : NRI, PLUS and KYOWA SANGYO Team up to Trial Digital Traceability in Horizontal Recycling of Office Supplies
PU
12/14Wall Street Cues Spark Tokyo Equities Rally
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vietnam's largest refinery's RFCC unit shut for troubleshooting - sources

12/30/2022 | 09:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's largest refinery, Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical (NSRP), has shut a residual fluid catalytic cracking (RFCC) unit for "troubleshooting", two sources familiar with the matter said.

"The issue was detected earlier this week and the refinery has been fixing it," one of the sources said, adding that "the unit is expected to resume normal operations soon."

Details of the problem were not immediately clear.

Calls to the refinery seeking comment were not immediately answered.

The 200,000 barrels-per-day refinery is 35.1% owned by Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co, 35.1% by Kuwait Petroleum, 25.1% by Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam and 4.7% by Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu in Hanoi and Trixie Yap in Singapore: Editing by Neil Fullick)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.77% 85.95 Delayed Quote.7.34%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. -1.60% 3070 Delayed Quote.4.53%
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. -0.37% 2975 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.07% 5560.99 Real-time Quote.-11.54%
PETROVIETNAM FERTILIZER AND CHEMICALS CORPORATION - -0.12% 42950 End-of-day quote.-14.10%
PETROVIETNAM GASCORPORATION -1.07% 101500 End-of-day quote.5.51%
PVI HOLDINGS 4.35% 48000 End-of-day quote.-1.84%
WTI 0.00% 80.492 Delayed Quote.4.25%
All news about MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
12/30Vietnam's largest refinery's RFCC unit shut for troubleshooting - sources
RE
12/21Mitsui Chemicals : NRI, PLUS and KYOWA SANGYO Team up to Trial Digital Traceability in Hor..
PU
12/14Wall Street Cues Spark Tokyo Equities Rally
MT
12/05Mitsui Chemicals : Video Recording of CEO presentation in November 2022
PU
11/27Mitsui Chemicals : FY22-2 CEO Presentation
PU
11/15Mitsui Chemicals : Microwave Chemical Set to Install Demonstration Facility at Nagoya Work..
PU
11/14Mitsui Chemicals : 三井化学、研究開発..
PU
11/14Mitsui Chemicals : Opens Digital Science Lab.™ to Step up DX in R&D
PU
11/11Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. - SDC Technologies Acquires Ophthalmic Lens Processing Equipment..
AQ
11/10Mitsui Chemicals : Video Recording of the Internet Briefing on Mitsui Chemicals Group's Co..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 977 B 14 988 M 14 988 M
Net income 2023 104 B 792 M 792 M
Net Debt 2023 516 B 3 911 M 3 911 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,45x
Yield 2023 4,07%
Capitalization 561 B 4 255 M 4 255 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 18 780
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 975,00 JPY
Average target price 4 014,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Osamu Hashimoto Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Tsutomu Tannowa Managing Executive Officer
Yukiko Kuroda Independent Outside Director
Yukiko Yoshimaru Independent Outside Director
Masaharu Kubo Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.-3.72%4 255
AIR LIQUIDE-4.76%74 990
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-22.93%71 372
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.27%41 898
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-9.98%26 994
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-31.88%19 548