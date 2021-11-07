Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO., LTD.

(8031)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

BHP to sell stake in metallurgical coal JV to Stanmore for up to $1.35 billion

11/07/2021 | 05:58pm EST
FILE PHOTO: BHP's logo is projected on a screen during a round-table meeting with journalists

(Reuters) - Global miner BHP Group Ltd signed a deal on Monday to sell its stake in BHP Mitsui Coal (BMC), a metallurgical coal joint venture in Queensland, to Stanmore Resources Ltd for up to $1.35 billion, the companies said.

Stanmore, which is majority-owned by Singapore-based thermal coal explorer Golden Energy and Resources Ltd, agreed to acquire BHP's 80% stake in BHP Mitsui Coal, which owns and operates two open-cut metallurgical coal mines in the Bowen Basin.

The remaining stake in the joint venture is owned by Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd .

Stanmore will pay $1.1 billion on completion of the sale and an additional $100 million six months after completion. The companies added there is a potential for up to $150 million in a price-linked earnout, payable in 2024.

Stanmore, which has a market capitalisation of $207.1 million, according to data from Eikon, said it intends to fund the acquisition with a $625 million debt facility and a $600 million equity raising.

BHP will continue to operate BMC until completion and work with Stanmore during the ownership transition, the miner said in a separate statement.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan; Editing by Peter Cooney)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 0.17% 36.09 End-of-day quote.-14.94%
GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED 0.00% 0.335 End-of-day quote.108.07%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. -0.89% 2519 End-of-day quote.33.32%
STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED -0.96% 1.035 End-of-day quote.27.78%
Financials
Sales 2022 9 451 B 83 357 M 83 357 M
Net income 2022 686 B 6 050 M 6 050 M
Net Debt 2022 3 265 B 28 799 M 28 799 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,94x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 4 076 B 35 934 M 35 949 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 44 509
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2 519,00 JPY
Average target price 3 062,73 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichi Hori President, CEO & Representative Director
Takakazu Uchida CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Tatsuo Yasunaga Chairman
Yoshiaki Takemasu Representative Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Izumi Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUI & CO., LTD.33.32%35 934
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION38.92%45 945
ITOCHU CORPORATION10.19%42 769
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED212.57%22 190
SUMITOMO CORPORATION20.65%18 155
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-15.94%16 155