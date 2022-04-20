Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO., LTD.

(8031)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/20 02:00:00 am EDT
3294.00 JPY   +0.70%
Data shows China's imports of Russian LNG fell by a third in March

04/20/2022 | 02:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows natural gas pipeline, Russian Rouble banknote and flag

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China imported 321,380 tonnes of liquefied natural gas from Russia in March, down 35% versus the same month last year, according to Chinese customs and Refinitiv tanker tracking data, with buyers put off by rocketing spot prices.

China imported nearly 400,000 tonnes from Russia in February, and 264,000 tonnes in January.

The imports in March mostly involved deals agreed before Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, and the drop in purchases from Russia corresponded with a general decline in imports from all destinations due to high spot prices.

China's overall LNG imports last month fell 17% year-on-year to 4.63 million tonnes, the lowest in two years.

China regularly imports LNG cargoes from the Yamal project in the Russian Arctic, in which Chinese state-owned company CNPC and CNOOC Ltd own stakes. But last month imports from the Sakhalin-2 project in Russia's far east accounted for 59% of China's imports from Russia.

China imported 190,000 tonnes of Sakhalin-2 LNG in March, tripling February's total, while there had been no purchase from that project in January, according to shipping tracking data from Refinitiv.

Sakhalin-2 is controlled and operated by Russian gas giant Gazprom. Other stakeholders are Shell, Japan's Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp.

Shell announced on March 1, shortly after Russia began what it called "special military operation" on Ukraine, that it would exit all its Russian operations.

Japan, however, decided not to abandon the massive LNG project for the sake of its energy security.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Muyu Xu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNOOC LIMITED -4.12% 11.18 Delayed Quote.44.96%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 0.22% 4529 Delayed Quote.23.74%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 0.70% 3294 Delayed Quote.20.10%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.64% 5905.93 Real-time Quote.-5.02%
PJSC GAZPROM 1.72% 220.72 End-of-day quote.-35.70%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT -4.54% 384.8 End-of-day quote.-29.37%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.20% 336.642 Real-time Quote.113.35%
SHELL PLC 1.64% 2228 End-of-day quote.37.38%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.20% 80.25 Delayed Quote.7.25%
Financials
Sales 2022 11 600 B 90 202 M 90 202 M
Net income 2022 872 B 6 784 M 6 784 M
Net Debt 2022 3 593 B 27 936 M 27 936 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,05x
Yield 2022 3,21%
Capitalization 5 237 B 40 718 M 40 718 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 44 509
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3 271,00 JPY
Average target price 3 764,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichi Hori Manager-Products Market
Tetsuya Shigeta CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Tatsuo Yasunaga Manager-Project Works
Yoshiaki Takemasu Manager-Agri Science Business
Izumi Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUI & CO., LTD.20.10%40 718
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION23.74%51 877
ITOCHU CORPORATION12.93%45 400
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED27.05%31 234
SUMITOMO CORPORATION23.93%20 483
MARUBENI CORPORATION30.73%19 597