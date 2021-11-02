Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO., LTD.

(8031)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Financial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2021

11/02/2021 | 01:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This website contains statements (including figures) regarding Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui")'s corporate strategies, objectives, and views of future developments that are forward-looking in nature and are not simply reiterations of historical facts. These statements are presented to inform stakeholders of the views of Mitsui's management but should not be relied on solely in making investment and other decisions. You should be aware that a number of important risk factors could lead to outcomes that differ materially from those presented in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, (i) change in economic conditions that may lead to unforeseen developments in markets for products handled by Mitsui, (ii) fluctuations in currency exchange rates that may cause unexpected deterioration in the value of transactions, (iii) adverse political developments that may create unavoidable delays or postponement of transactions and projects, (iv) changes in laws, regulations, or policies in any of the countries where Mitsui conducts its operations that may affect Mitsui's ability to fulfill its commitments, and (v) significant changes in the competitive environment. In the course of its operations, Mitsui adopts measures to control these and other types of risks, but this does not constitute a guarantee that such measures will be effective.

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 05:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MITSUI & CO., LTD.
01:09aFinancial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2021
PU
11/01Japanese shares dip as investors brace for Fed taper timeline
RE
10/29Vale S.A. acquired 15% stake in Vale Mo?ambique, Limitada from Mitsui & Co., Ltd. for a..
CI
10/28Mitsui Unit Closes $156 Million Sale of US Property, Plans Acquisition of 20% of Mitsui..
MT
10/27Establishment of and Commencement of Operation of MSD 2nd Investment Limited Partnershi..
PU
10/27MBK Real Estate LLC to Sell Multi-family Housing Property (Fixed Asset)
PU
10/27Mitsui to Acquire Additional Shares of MOECO
PU
10/27Mitsui & Co., Ltd. won the bid to acquire an additional 20.03% stake in Mitsui Oil Expl..
CI
10/26Mit-PFN Energy Co. and PGS Announce Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize AI solut..
PU
10/25MITSUI : and Denbury Announce MOU and Start of Joint Evaluation for Low-Carbon Solution Op..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUI & CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 968 B 87 520 M 87 520 M
Net income 2022 682 B 5 992 M 5 992 M
Net Debt 2022 3 611 B 31 709 M 31 709 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,37x
Yield 2022 3,60%
Capitalization 4 316 B 37 813 M 37 892 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 44 509
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2 667,50 JPY
Average target price 3 062,73 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichi Hori President, CEO & Representative Director
Takakazu Uchida CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Tatsuo Yasunaga Chairman
Yoshiaki Takemasu Representative Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Izumi Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUI & CO., LTD.41.17%36 920
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION44.08%46 744
ITOCHU CORPORATION12.04%42 215
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED201.88%20 882
SUMITOMO CORPORATION21.16%17 718
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-16.67%15 997