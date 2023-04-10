Advanced search
    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO., LTD.

(8031)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-10 am EDT
3953.00 JPY   +0.25%
India's JSW One Platforms raises $25 million from Mitsui & Co in series A round

04/10/2023 | 07:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co. is seen in Tokyo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's JSW One Platforms, a unit of conglomerate JSW Group, on Monday, said it raised 2.05 billion rupees ($25.02 million) from Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd in its series A funding round.

The funding will strengthen its market presence and further enhance tech capabilities, JSW One Platforms said in a statement, adding that the investment values the company at over 27.50 billion rupees.

The business-to-business e-commerce firm, rolled out by JSW Group in 2021, services the supply chain needs of industrial and construction companies in the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) space.

Mitsui, in the same statement, said it believes the investment will lead to a restructuring of the supply chain in India.

JSW One Platforms added that it will use the funds to strengthen its market presence and enhance tech capabilities.

($1 = 81.9370 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 14 527 B 110 B 110 B
Net income 2023 1 075 B 8 143 M 8 143 M
Net Debt 2023 3 644 B 27 599 M 27 599 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,57x
Yield 2023 3,42%
Capitalization 5 851 B 44 314 M 44 314 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 44 346
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3 943,00 JPY
Average target price 4 823,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichi Hori Manager-Products Market
Makoto Kan Chief Executive Officer
Tetsuya Shigeta Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Tatsuo Yasunaga Manager-Project Works
Isao Kohiyama Chief Operating Officer-IT & Communication
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUI & CO., LTD.2.34%44 314
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION9.92%51 094
ITOCHU CORPORATION-0.70%45 393
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-54.58%24 812
MARUBENI CORPORATION16.01%22 572
SUMITOMO CORPORATION4.14%21 535
