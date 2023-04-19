Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO., LTD.

(8031)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:27:39 2023-04-20 am EDT
4236.00 JPY   -1.05%
04/19Japan's Mitsui buys U.S. gas asset in 'pragmatic solution' for energy transition
RE
04/19Mitsui : Acquisition of unconventional gas asset in Texas, U.S.A.
PU
04/19Charts in perspective: A market view
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Mitsui buys U.S. gas asset in 'pragmatic solution' for energy transition

04/19/2023 | 10:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co. is seen in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd has bought a 92% stake in an unconventional gas asset in Texas and plans to promote its gas business as a "pragmatic solution" for the energy transition, it said on Thursday.

Mitsui said it bought the stake from the operator of the asset, Silver Hill Eagle Ford E&P, for an undisclosed sum and aimed to produce over 200 million cubic feet of gas per day from the field.

The field had access to the U.S. Gulf Coast with liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals and ammonia plants, it added in a statement.

Mitsui said natural gas and LNG would play an important role in the transition to renewable energy, and the company would "continue to contribute to stable energy supply ... by further promoting our global natural gas and LNG businesses".

The deal comes after the Group of Seven rich nations over the weekend set big new collective targets for solar power and offshore wind capacity, agreeing to speed up renewable energy development and the phase-out of fossil fuels.

G7 energy and climate officials agreed that investments in the gas sector "can be appropriate" to address potential market shortfalls caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, if implemented in a manner consistent with climate objectives.

Energy-poor Japan wants to keep LNG as a transition fuel for at least 10 to 15 years. Germany and some other G7 members do not welcome new gas investments believing renewable energy development should be the priority.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Katya Golubkova


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUI & CO., LTD. -1.05% 4236 Delayed Quote.11.11%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.63% 111.4337 Real-time Quote.-43.75%
SILVER -0.49% 25.137 Delayed Quote.4.39%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.04% 81.7065 Delayed Quote.13.92%
All news about MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUI & CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 14 527 B 108 B 108 B
Net income 2023 1 075 B 7 983 M 7 983 M
Net Debt 2023 3 644 B 27 059 M 27 059 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,04x
Yield 2023 3,15%
Capitalization 6 321 B 46 931 M 46 931 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 44 346
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4 281,00 JPY
Average target price 4 823,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichi Hori Manager-Products Market
Makoto Kan Chief Executive Officer
Tetsuya Shigeta Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Tatsuo Yasunaga Manager-Project Works
Isao Kohiyama Chief Operating Officer-IT & Communication
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUI & CO., LTD.11.29%47 253
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION17.32%53 623
ITOCHU CORPORATION9.17%49 181
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-51.98%26 127
MARUBENI CORPORATION28.28%24 600
SUMITOMO CORPORATION11.91%22 634
