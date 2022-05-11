Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO., LTD.

(8031)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/11 11:50:56 pm EDT
3161.00 JPY   +1.67%
05/11Japan's Mitsui buys stake in Australian carbon farming company
RE
05/11HYON enters collaboration agreement with Mitsui
AQ
05/09Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and FP Corporation entered into a conditional share sale agreement to acquire LEE Soon Seng Plastic Industries Sdn Bhd from SCGM Bhd for MYR 544.38 million.
CI
Japan's Mitsui buys stake in Australian carbon farming company

05/11/2022 | 11:51pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co. is seen in Tokyo

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Mitsui & Co said on Thursday it has agreed to buy a 33.7% stake in a rapidly growing Australian carbon farming company, Climate Friendly, for an undisclosed price, as the Japanese firm looks to offset its emissions.

Climate Friendly, majority-owned by private equity firm Adamantem Capital, works with farmers, indigenous land owners and conservation groups to generate carbon credits from projects that regenerate vegetation or improve soil health.

The acquisition adds to last year's purchase by Mitsui's Australian unit of carbon farming company Outback Carbon to generate offsets for its emissions in Australia, where the oil and gas producer is developing the Waitsia gas project.

"Australia is one of the most important countries for Mitsui business, and we will proactively work to reduce the GHG (greenhouse gas) footprint of our group companies as part of our decarbonisation strategy," Mitsui said in a statement.

Climate Friendly company stored 20 million tonnes of carbon as of 2020, making it one of the largest carbon farming project service providers in Australia.

"We are looking forward to accelerating our impact, including through our new integrated farming method, and scaling up rapidly in this critical climate decade to deliver on our carbon abatement target of 100 million tonnes by 2025," Climate Friendly co-CEO Skye Glenday said in a statement.

Climate Friendly and Mitsui declined to comment on the price Mitsui paid. When Adamantem bought its majority stake in Climate Friendly last year, a media report said it paid more than A$100 million ($69 million).

Projects that Climate Friendly works on generate Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs), which are in demand from companies seeking to buy offsets for their carbon emissions.

ACCU prices hit a record high of around A$57 a tonne ($39 a tonne) in January but have slumped 50% since March, when the government announced a change in policy allowing millions of carbon credits that were due to be bought by a government fund to be sold instead on the private market.

($1 = 1.4461 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Sonali Paul


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.89% 106.21 Delayed Quote.29.75%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 1.70% 3161 Delayed Quote.15.59%
WTI -2.50% 104.395 Delayed Quote.35.06%
Financials
Sales 2023 11 130 B 85 481 M 85 481 M
Net income 2023 819 B 6 289 M 6 289 M
Net Debt 2023 3 538 B 27 171 M 27 171 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,01x
Yield 2023 3,95%
Capitalization 4 977 B 38 226 M 38 226 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 44 509
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3 109,00 JPY
Average target price 3 827,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichi Hori Manager-Products Market
Tetsuya Shigeta CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Tatsuo Yasunaga Manager-Project Works
Yoshiaki Takemasu Manager-Agri Science Business
Izumi Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUI & CO., LTD.15.59%38 676
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION13.01%46 765
ITOCHU CORPORATION4.97%41 650
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED24.06%30 026
SUMITOMO CORPORATION9.85%17 920
MARUBENI CORPORATION14.78%16 907