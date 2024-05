TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsui posted on Wednesday a 6% drop in net profit for the year ended in March to 1.1 trillion yen ($7 billion), beating analysts' expectations.

A LSEG poll of analysts expected Mitsui to post 973 billion yen in net profit for the last fiscal year. ($1 = 157.8800 yen) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)