TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsui&Co said on Monday it would make a secondary share offering (SPO) in overseas markets.

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company Ltd and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation are selling 11,725,000 ordinary shares and 3,208,400 ordinary shares, respectively, or a total of 14,933,400 shares, Mitsui said.

The offer price will be determined between June 24 and June 25. Shares are to be offered mainly in Europe and Asia, excluding the United States and Canada, Mitsui said.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kim Coghill)