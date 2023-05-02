Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO., LTD.

(8031)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-02 am EDT
4262.00 JPY   -1.27%
06:11aMitsui & Co. to Keep Pursuing Natural-Gas Project in Russia
DJ
04:13aJapan's Mitsui and Sojitz warn of lower profits after record FY22/23 results
RE
02:37aJapan's Mitsui FY 2022/23 net profit up 24% on higher energy prices
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsui & Co. to Keep Pursuing Natural-Gas Project in Russia

05/02/2023 | 06:11am EDT
By Chieko Tsuneoka


TOKYO--The chief executive of Mitsui & Co., a Japanese trading company partly owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, said Tuesday that his company would continue pursuing a natural-gas project under development in Russia.

Kenichi Hori said the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia's polar region was an important part of global efforts to increase the supply of natural gas.

Mr. Hori said the project's first train, or exporting facility for liquefied natural gas, was expected to be completed by the end of this year. He said no talks were under way to revise the construction plan but said if there were changes he would announce them.

Japan will host the leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations in Hiroshima from May 19 to May 21. Tokyo officials have said the summit will be an occasion to promote sanctions against Russia and solidarity with Ukraine.

Mr. Hori said Mitsui was observing G-7 rules on trade with Russia.

Russian gas group Novatek holds a 60% stake in the Arctic project, while two Chinese companies collectively have a 20% stake. TotalEnergies of France has a 10% stake. Mitsui has a 2.5% stake and the government's Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. has a 7.5% stake.

"I think it is important to responsibly promote and carry through the LNG projects in which we are directly involved," including the Russia project, Mr. Hori said.

Mitsui holds a 12.5% stake in a separate LNG project on the Russian island of Sakhalin, which has been producing gas for many years and accounted for nearly 10% of Japan's LNG imports last year.

Berkshire Hathaway said in November 2022 that it owned 6.6% of Mitsui. Mr. Buffett told Nikkei in April that he raised the stake to 7.4%.


Write to Chieko Tsuneoka at chieko.Tsuneoka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 0610ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.10% 503400 Delayed Quote.7.29%
BRENT OIL -0.56% 78.74 Delayed Quote.-7.71%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. -1.27% 4262 Delayed Quote.12.04%
NIKKEI 225 0.12% 29157.95 Real-time Quote.11.61%
PAO NOVATEK -0.50% 993 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.86% 109.4672 Real-time Quote.-48.20%
TOTALENERGIES SE -1.40% 57.16 Real-time Quote.-1.21%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.13% 79.78 Delayed Quote.11.04%
WTI -0.68% 75.055 Delayed Quote.-5.58%
Financials
Sales 2023 14 498 B 106 B 106 B
Net income 2023 1 085 B 7 899 M 7 899 M
Net Debt 2023 3 689 B 26 869 M 26 869 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,08x
Yield 2023 3,13%
Capitalization 6 375 B 46 430 M 46 430 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 44 346
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4 317,00 JPY
Average target price 4 911,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichi Hori Manager-Products Market
Makoto Kan Chief Executive Officer
Tetsuya Shigeta Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Tatsuo Yasunaga Manager-Project Works
Isao Kohiyama Chief Operating Officer-IT & Communication
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUI & CO., LTD.12.04%46 430
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION17.91%52 288
ITOCHU CORPORATION9.72%48 239
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-52.18%27 247
MARUBENI CORPORATION28.02%23 957
SUMITOMO CORPORATION12.77%22 259
