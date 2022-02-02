Mitsui : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2021
02/02/2022 | 11:59pm EST
Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2021 [IFRS]
Tokyo, February 3, 2022 - Mitsui & Co., Ltd. announced its consolidated financial results for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
Consolidated operating results information for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
Nine-month period ended December 31,
2021
2020
%
%
Revenue
Millions of yen
8,589,429
49.6
5,740,568
(11.1)
Profit before income taxes
Millions of yen
832,204
205.3
272,613
(42.2)
Profit for the period
Millions of yen
650,436
210.4
209,556
(41.5)
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent
Millions of yen
633,256
218.3
198,937
(40.6)
Comprehensive income for the period
Millions of yen
711,263
38.1
515,179
115.4
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent, basic
Yen
387.17
118.01
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent, diluted
Yen
387.00
117.95
Note:
Percentage figures for Revenue, Profit before income taxes, Profit for the period, Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent, and Comprehensive income for the period represent changes from the previous year.
As described in the Note in Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, we have reconsidered the presentation of revenue from certain transactions, and have restated revenues for the nine month period ended December 31, 2020.
(2) Consolidated financial position information
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Total assets
Millions of yen
13,787,535
12,515,845
Total equity
Millions of yen
5,245,378
4,822,887
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
Millions of yen
4,985,248
4,570,420
Equity attributable to owners of the parent ratio
%
36.2
36.5
2. Dividend information
Year ended March 31,
2022
2021
Interim dividend per share
Yen
45
40
Year-end dividend per share
Yen
45
Annual dividend per share
Yen
85
Note :
Change from the latest released dividend forecast: Yes
Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)
60
105
3. Forecast of consolidated operating results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Year ending
March 31, 2022
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
Millions of yen
840,000
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent, basic
Yen
515.76
Note :
Change from the latest released earnings forecast: Yes
4. Others
Increase/decrease of important subsidiaries during the period : None
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimate :
(i)
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS
None
(ii)
Other changes
None
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates
Yes
Note :
For further details please refer to page 25 "4. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (6) Changes in Accounting Estimates".
(3) Number of shares :
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Number of shares of common stock issued, including treasury stock
1,642,355,644
1,717,104,808
Number of shares of treasury stock
25,877,232
48,628,466
Nine-month period ended
Nine-month period ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average number of shares of common stock outstanding
1,635,614,343
1,685,732,426
This quarterly earnings report is not subject to quarterly review.
A Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements:
This report contains forward-looking statements including those concerning future performance of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui"), and those statements are based on Mitsui's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs in light of the information currently possessed by it. Various factors may cause Mitsui's actual results to be materially different from any future performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
Therefore, these statements do not constitute a guarantee by Mitsui that such future performance will be realized. For cautionary notes with respect to forward-looking statements, please refer to the "Notice" section on page 19.
Supplementary materials and IR meetings on financial results:
Supplementary materials on financial results can be found on our web site.
We will hold an IR meeting on financial results for analysts and institutional investors on February 3, 2022. Contents of the meeting (English and Japanese) will be posted on our web site immediately after the meeting.
The Fire Incident of Intercontinental Terminals Company LLC....................................................................
27
(9)
Taxation on Capital Gain in India..................................................................................................................
27
(10)Impact of the Security Situation in Northern Mozambique on LNG Project..................................................
27
- 1 -
1. Qualitative Information
As of the date of disclosure of this quarterly earnings report, the review procedures for quarterly financial statements in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act are in progress.
As used in this report, "Mitsui" and the "Company" refer to Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui Bussan Kabushiki Kaisha), and "we", "us", "our" and the "companies" are used to indicate Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated.
Operating Environment
In the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, the global economy continued to rebound overall although the pace of the economic recovery slowed due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, as well as due to the prolonged supply constraints.
In the U.S., despite the slowdown in the pace of growth due to the prolonged supply constraints and other factors, the recovery has continued for the most part as higher savings from economic stimulus payments have propped up consumer spending. The economic recovery is expected to continue since supply constraints are gradually easing and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be subsiding although there are some areas of concern, such as high inflation covering a wide range of goods and an acceleration of monetary tightening. In Europe, the pace of economic recovery has slowed as a result of the rapid increase in infections from the Omicron variant, supply constraints and the surge in energy prices. However, going forward the economy is expected to return to a path of recovery as these factors gradually dissipate. In Japan, consumption has been recovering following the lifting of the state of emergency and production, mainly for automobiles, has picked up as parts shortages have eased. Although it appears that the economy will continue to pick up against the backdrop of the recovery in consumption and production and other factors, there are concerns that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant will put downward pressure on the economy. In China, the economic recovery has slowed down for reasons such as weakening consumption resulting from environmental regulations, power shortages, the slowdown in manufacturing activities against the backdrop of the zero-COVID policy, government measures to control real estate investment and other factors. However, the economy is expected to pick up again mainly due to increased infrastructure investment and monetary easing. In Russia and Brazil, the growth in exports has become sluggish, and there are concerns that rising inflation and increases in policy interest rates could hamper economic recovery.
Going forward, although there are some areas of concern, such as a resurgence in the number of infections and monetary tightening in the U.S., it is expected that the global economy will continue to recover due to a gradual easing of supply constraints, as well as due to an increase in consumption, supported by household savings that grew in major countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 2 -
Results of Operations
1) Analysis of Consolidated Income Statements
(Billions of Yen)
Current Period
Previous Period
Change
Revenue
8,589.4
5,740.6
+2,848.8
Gross Profit
789.8
568.2
+221.6
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
(423.7)
(451.8)
+28.1
Gain (Loss) on Securities and Other
(5.7)
7.0
(12.7)
Investments-Net
Other Income
Impairment Reversal (Loss) of Fixed
(14.3)
(40.1)
+25.8
Assets-Net
(Expenses)
Gain (Loss) on Disposal or Sales of
11.6
1.2
+10.4
Fixed Assets-Net
Other Income (Expense)-Net
24.8
(4.3)
+29.1
Finance Income
Interest Income
14.7
16.6
(1.9)
Dividend Income
152.0
61.9
+90.1
(Costs)
Interest Expense
(35.9)
(41.0)
+5.1
Share of Profit (Loss) of Investments Accounted for Using
318.9
155.0
+163.9
the Equity Method
Income Taxes
(181.8)
(63.1)
(118.7)
Profit for the Period
650.4
209.6
+440.8
Profit for the Period Attributable to Owners of the Parent
633.3
198.9
+434.4
* May not match with the total of items due to rounding off. The same shall apply hereafter.
Revenue
Revenue for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021 ("current period") was ¥8,589.4 billion, an increase of ¥2,848.8 billion from ¥5,740.6 billion for the corresponding nine-month period of the previous year ("previous period").
The figure for the previous period has been restated to conform to the presentation for the current period. This restatement has no impact on gross profit, profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent, or total equity attributable to owners of the parent. For further details, please refer to "4. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (2) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income".
Gross Profit
Mainly the Mineral & Metal Resources Segment, the Chemicals Segment, the Machinery & Infrastructure Segment and the Lifestyle Segment recorded an increase, while the Innovation & Corporate Development Segment and the Energy Segment recorded a decrease.
- 3 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 04:58:05 UTC.