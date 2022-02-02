Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO., LTD.

(8031)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsui : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2021

02/02/2022 | 11:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2021 [IFRS]

Tokyo, February 3, 2022 - Mitsui & Co., Ltd. announced its consolidated financial results for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and subsidiaries

(Web Site : https://www.mitsui.com/jp/en/)

President and Chief Executive Officer : Kenichi Hori

Investor Relations Contacts : Masaya Inamuro, Investor Relations Division TEL 81-3-3285-1111

1. Consolidated financial results

  1. Consolidated operating results information for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

Nine-month period ended December 31,

2021

2020

%

%

Revenue

Millions of yen

8,589,429

49.6

5,740,568

(11.1)

Profit before income taxes

Millions of yen

832,204

205.3

272,613

(42.2)

Profit for the period

Millions of yen

650,436

210.4

209,556

(41.5)

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent

Millions of yen

633,256

218.3

198,937

(40.6)

Comprehensive income for the period

Millions of yen

711,263

38.1

515,179

115.4

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent, basic

Yen

387.17

118.01

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent, diluted

Yen

387.00

117.95

Note:

  1. Percentage figures for Revenue, Profit before income taxes, Profit for the period, Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent, and Comprehensive income for the period represent changes from the previous year.
  2. As described in the Note in Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, we have reconsidered the presentation of revenue from certain transactions, and have restated revenues for the nine month period ended December 31, 2020.

(2) Consolidated financial position information

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Total assets

Millions of yen

13,787,535

12,515,845

Total equity

Millions of yen

5,245,378

4,822,887

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

Millions of yen

4,985,248

4,570,420

Equity attributable to owners of the parent ratio

%

36.2

36.5

2. Dividend information

Year ended March 31,

2022

2021

Interim dividend per share

Yen

45

40

Year-end dividend per share

Yen

45

Annual dividend per share

Yen

85

Note :

Change from the latest released dividend forecast: Yes

Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)

60

105

3. Forecast of consolidated operating results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Year ending

March 31, 2022

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

Millions of yen

840,000

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent, basic

Yen

515.76

Note :

Change from the latest released earnings forecast: Yes

4. Others

  1. Increase/decrease of important subsidiaries during the period : None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimate :

(i)

Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS

None

(ii)

Other changes

None

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates

Yes

Note :

For further details please refer to page 25 "4. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (6) Changes in Accounting Estimates".

(3) Number of shares :

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Number of shares of common stock issued, including treasury stock

1,642,355,644

1,717,104,808

Number of shares of treasury stock

25,877,232

48,628,466

Nine-month period ended

Nine-month period ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Average number of shares of common stock outstanding

1,635,614,343

1,685,732,426

This quarterly earnings report is not subject to quarterly review.

A Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements:

This report contains forward-looking statements including those concerning future performance of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui"), and those statements are based on Mitsui's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs in light of the information currently possessed by it. Various factors may cause Mitsui's actual results to be materially different from any future performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Therefore, these statements do not constitute a guarantee by Mitsui that such future performance will be realized. For cautionary notes with respect to forward-looking statements, please refer to the "Notice" section on page 19.

Supplementary materials and IR meetings on financial results:

Supplementary materials on financial results can be found on our web site.

We will hold an IR meeting on financial results for analysts and institutional investors on February 3, 2022. Contents of the meeting (English and Japanese) will be posted on our web site immediately after the meeting.

Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information

  1. Operating Environment……………………………………………………………………...………….…... 2
  2. Results of Operations……………………………………………………………………………………….. 3
  3. Financial Condition and Cash Flows……………………………………………………………………….. 11

2. Management Policies

  1. Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2022………..……………………………………...……………. 15
  2. Profit Distribution Policy………………………………………………………………………………….... 18
  1. Other Information……………………………………………………………………………………………. 19
  2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
  1. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position........................................................…................ 20
  2. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income...............................…............ 22
  3. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity...............................................................…........ 23
  4. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows..............................................................................….... 24
  5. Assumption for Going Concern..................................................................................................................… 25

(6)

Changes Changes in Accounting Estimates....................................................................................................

25

(7)

Segment Information.................................................................................................…..................................

26

(8)

The Fire Incident of Intercontinental Terminals Company LLC....................................................................

27

(9)

Taxation on Capital Gain in India..................................................................................................................

27

(10)Impact of the Security Situation in Northern Mozambique on LNG Project..................................................

27

- 1 -

1. Qualitative Information

As of the date of disclosure of this quarterly earnings report, the review procedures for quarterly financial statements in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act are in progress.

As used in this report, "Mitsui" and the "Company" refer to Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui Bussan Kabushiki Kaisha), and "we", "us", "our" and the "companies" are used to indicate Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated.

  1. Operating Environment

In the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, the global economy continued to rebound overall although the pace of the economic recovery slowed due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, as well as due to the prolonged supply constraints.

In the U.S., despite the slowdown in the pace of growth due to the prolonged supply constraints and other factors, the recovery has continued for the most part as higher savings from economic stimulus payments have propped up consumer spending. The economic recovery is expected to continue since supply constraints are gradually easing and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be subsiding although there are some areas of concern, such as high inflation covering a wide range of goods and an acceleration of monetary tightening. In Europe, the pace of economic recovery has slowed as a result of the rapid increase in infections from the Omicron variant, supply constraints and the surge in energy prices. However, going forward the economy is expected to return to a path of recovery as these factors gradually dissipate. In Japan, consumption has been recovering following the lifting of the state of emergency and production, mainly for automobiles, has picked up as parts shortages have eased. Although it appears that the economy will continue to pick up against the backdrop of the recovery in consumption and production and other factors, there are concerns that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant will put downward pressure on the economy. In China, the economic recovery has slowed down for reasons such as weakening consumption resulting from environmental regulations, power shortages, the slowdown in manufacturing activities against the backdrop of the zero-COVID policy, government measures to control real estate investment and other factors. However, the economy is expected to pick up again mainly due to increased infrastructure investment and monetary easing. In Russia and Brazil, the growth in exports has become sluggish, and there are concerns that rising inflation and increases in policy interest rates could hamper economic recovery.

Going forward, although there are some areas of concern, such as a resurgence in the number of infections and monetary tightening in the U.S., it is expected that the global economy will continue to recover due to a gradual easing of supply constraints, as well as due to an increase in consumption, supported by household savings that grew in major countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

- 2 -

  1. Results of Operations

1) Analysis of Consolidated Income Statements

(Billions of Yen)

Current Period

Previous Period

Change

Revenue

8,589.4

5,740.6

+2,848.8

Gross Profit

789.8

568.2

+221.6

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

(423.7)

(451.8)

+28.1

Gain (Loss) on Securities and Other

(5.7)

7.0

(12.7)

Investments-Net

Other Income

Impairment Reversal (Loss) of Fixed

(14.3)

(40.1)

+25.8

Assets-Net

(Expenses)

Gain (Loss) on Disposal or Sales of

11.6

1.2

+10.4

Fixed Assets-Net

Other Income (Expense)-Net

24.8

(4.3)

+29.1

Finance Income

Interest Income

14.7

16.6

(1.9)

Dividend Income

152.0

61.9

+90.1

(Costs)

Interest Expense

(35.9)

(41.0)

+5.1

Share of Profit (Loss) of Investments Accounted for Using

318.9

155.0

+163.9

the Equity Method

Income Taxes

(181.8)

(63.1)

(118.7)

Profit for the Period

650.4

209.6

+440.8

Profit for the Period Attributable to Owners of the Parent

633.3

198.9

+434.4

* May not match with the total of items due to rounding off. The same shall apply hereafter.

Revenue

Revenue for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021 ("current period") was ¥8,589.4 billion, an increase of ¥2,848.8 billion from ¥5,740.6 billion for the corresponding nine-month period of the previous year ("previous period").

  • The figure for the previous period has been restated to conform to the presentation for the current period. This restatement has no impact on gross profit, profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent, or total equity attributable to owners of the parent. For further details, please refer to "4. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (2) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income".

Gross Profit

Mainly the Mineral & Metal Resources Segment, the Chemicals Segment, the Machinery & Infrastructure Segment and the Lifestyle Segment recorded an increase, while the Innovation & Corporate Development Segment and the Energy Segment recorded a decrease.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 04:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITSUI & CO., LTD.
02/02MITSUI : Notice Regarding Revision of Year-end Dividend Forecast for the Year Ending March..
PU
02/02MITSUI : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2021
PU
02/02Mitsubishi, Mitsui consider carbon storage project off Australia
AQ
02/02Mitsui Repurchases Shares for $139 Million
MT
01/31MITSUI : to Invest in Canadian Clean Hydrogen Producer, EKONA Power
PU
01/31MITSUI : Notification of Progress on Stock Repurchase
PU
01/31Magna Mining Inc. Announces Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding for Proposed Joint ..
CI
01/31Mitsui & Co., Ltd. entered into non-binding memorandum of understanding to acquire 12.5..
CI
01/27Mitsui & Co., Ltd. entered into an agreement to acquire a 36% stake in Stima Energia.
CI
01/26MITSUI : Capital participation in a Brazilian power trading company, Stima Energia.
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUI & CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 793 B 94 390 M 10 793 B
Net income 2022 742 B 6 486 M 742 B
Net Debt 2022 3 633 B 31 776 M 3 633 B
P/E ratio 2022 6,20x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 4 666 B 40 805 M 4 666 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 44 509
Free-Float -
Chart MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2 896,50 JPY
Average target price 3 115,45 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichi Hori Manager-Products Market
Takakazu Uchida Senior Manager-Market Risk
Tatsuo Yasunaga Manager-Project Works
Yoshiaki Takemasu Manager-Agri Science Business
Izumi Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUI & CO., LTD.4.06%39 788
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION5.59%49 614
ITOCHU CORPORATION4.52%47 500
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED3.88%25 700
SUMITOMO CORPORATION3.82%19 232
MARUBENI CORPORATION4.33%17 685