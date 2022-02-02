Mitsui : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2021

1. Qualitative Information

As of the date of disclosure of this quarterly earnings report, the review procedures for quarterly financial statements in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act are in progress.

As used in this report, "Mitsui" and the "Company" refer to Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui Bussan Kabushiki Kaisha), and "we", "us", "our" and the "companies" are used to indicate Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated.

Operating Environment

In the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, the global economy continued to rebound overall although the pace of the economic recovery slowed due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, as well as due to the prolonged supply constraints.

In the U.S., despite the slowdown in the pace of growth due to the prolonged supply constraints and other factors, the recovery has continued for the most part as higher savings from economic stimulus payments have propped up consumer spending. The economic recovery is expected to continue since supply constraints are gradually easing and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be subsiding although there are some areas of concern, such as high inflation covering a wide range of goods and an acceleration of monetary tightening. In Europe, the pace of economic recovery has slowed as a result of the rapid increase in infections from the Omicron variant, supply constraints and the surge in energy prices. However, going forward the economy is expected to return to a path of recovery as these factors gradually dissipate. In Japan, consumption has been recovering following the lifting of the state of emergency and production, mainly for automobiles, has picked up as parts shortages have eased. Although it appears that the economy will continue to pick up against the backdrop of the recovery in consumption and production and other factors, there are concerns that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant will put downward pressure on the economy. In China, the economic recovery has slowed down for reasons such as weakening consumption resulting from environmental regulations, power shortages, the slowdown in manufacturing activities against the backdrop of the zero-COVID policy, government measures to control real estate investment and other factors. However, the economy is expected to pick up again mainly due to increased infrastructure investment and monetary easing. In Russia and Brazil, the growth in exports has become sluggish, and there are concerns that rising inflation and increases in policy interest rates could hamper economic recovery.

Going forward, although there are some areas of concern, such as a resurgence in the number of infections and monetary tightening in the U.S., it is expected that the global economy will continue to recover due to a gradual easing of supply constraints, as well as due to an increase in consumption, supported by household savings that grew in major countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.