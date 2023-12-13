In partnership, EAGLYS, Inc. ("EAGLYS", Head Office: Tokyo; CEO: Hiroki Imabayashi), Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui", Head Office: Tokyo; President and CEO: Kenichi Hori), and Quantinuum (Head Office: Broomfield, CO; CEO: Rajeeb Hazra) have integrated Quantum Origin into EAGLYS' secure computation product DataArmor, strengthening the platform against the quantum threat to encrypted data.

Mitsui and EAGLYS have used secure computation technology to build a platform that allows research institutes and businesses to securely collaborate using each other's data and AI models. DataArmor uniquely maintains the confidentiality and security of sensitive data and AI models using homomorphic encryption, a technology that allows analysis to be performed on data while still encrypted. This protects encrypted data from being revealed when shared, safeguarding organizations and their Intellectual Property against advanced cyber threats.

EAGLYS has now integrated Quantum Origin, the world's only solution that uses the power of quantum computing processes to provably strengthen encryption keys, as part of their Quantum-Resistant Data Analytics (AI) Platform. This integration strengthens the resilience of DataArmor against the threat of a quantum-computing-based attack.

Quantum computers are expected to empower significant innovation in the future and create approximately 100 trillion yen in value by 2035 (*1). At the same time, the development of quantum computing technology presents a new threat to the cryptographic security measures that protect the confidentiality of encrypted data and communications. RSA, one of the most widely used cryptographic algorithms, may soon be deciphered by cybercriminals to expose confidential data. It is unclear when a quantum computer will be capable of cracking existing encryption, but organizations are increasingly concerned about cyber security attacks called 'Hack now, Decrypt later.' A recent Deloitte survey revealed that over 50% (*2) of cyber professionals believe their organization is at risk from this attack, where malicious third parties steal and store encrypted data to decrypt it when the quantum computing technology is available.

As a countermeasure against such potential threats, organizations must strengthen encryption protection for data and AI models by using post-quantum cryptographic algorithms and hardening cryptographic keys.

Research institutes and businesses increasingly need to collaborate using each other's data and AI models to accelerate innovation in chemical materials development, drug discovery, financial analysis and retail trends. To maintain the confidentiality and security of the data and AI models used in these collaborations, EAGLYS' DataArmor platform combines fully homomorphic encryption based on lattice cryptography and Quantum Origin's quantum-derived entropy for key generation to strengthen protection against a quantum computing based attack. Going forward, the three companies will continue to develop new use cases utilizing this platform.

Official name EAGLYS Inc. Head Office Location Yamato Building 7F, 5-27-3 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, JAPAN Established December 2016 Representative Hiroki Imabayashi, Founder & CEO Business Activities EAGLYS is a company that provides an AI platform that uses AI and Homomorphic Encryption. The company creates new value by collaborating data from various industries such as chemical, manufacturing, medical, and retail. Particularly in the field of chemistry, EAGLYS provides solutions that significantly change industry practices. Visit https://www.eaglys.co.jp/product/alchemista/ for more information Website https://eaglys.com/