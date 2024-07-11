Mitsui & Co., Ltd. announces today that through its wholly owned subsidiary MBK Investment Management Netherlands B.V., it has made a final investment decision with project partners on Ruwais LNG project. This Project is led by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Please refer to the attached file for details.
