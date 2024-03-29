Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is a diversified group organized around 7 sectors of activity: - distribution of chemical products (24.3% of net sales); - distribution of foods, consumer products and pharmaceuticals (23%). The group is also engaged in real estate asset management; - production and sale of gas and oil products (22.1%); - production of minerals and non ferrous metals (16.2%); - manufacturing of industrial engines equipments (7.3%); - distribution of iron and steel products (5.2%); - other (1.9%): primarily sale of IT and communication products, financing and logistics services.

Sector Diversified Industrial Goods Wholesale