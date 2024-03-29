Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui", Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Kenichi Hori), through its wholly owned subsidiary Mitsui Oil Exploration Co., Ltd. ("MOECO"), has made a final investment decision and concluded related contracts together with its business partners regarding an integrated development project ("Block B Project") encompassing an upstream gas field and a pipeline linking it to a gas-fired thermal power plant complex, on March 28 (Vietnam time). The business partners include the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group ("PVN"), a Vietnamese national oil and gas company, PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation Limited ("PVEP"), PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation ("PV Gas"), and PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited ("PTTEP"), a Thai national oil and gas company.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2024 23:56:53 UTC.