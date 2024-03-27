Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui", Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Kenichi Hori) has decided to invest in Sneha Farms Pvt. Ltd. ("Sneha"), one of India's leading broiler producers. After the investment, the company will become an associated company of Mitsui.

With the country's GDP per capita reaching US$2,400, chicken consumption is about to enter an expansionary phase. India has a sizeable non-vegetarian population, and has achieved continuous economic growth and sustained development. Sneha is a chicken supplier based in Hyderabad, the capital city of the state of Telangana. Its integrated operations encompass feed manufacturing, broiler production, meat processing and packing, transportation, and retail. It is one of India's leading companies in terms of production volume. Through its collaboration with Mitsui, Sneha also aims to expand its share in the Indian market and plans to double its production over the next five years. Furthermore, Sneha is aiming for full-scale entry into the market for high added-value food products, such as frozen and chilled ready-to-eat meals.

Mitsui will continue to contribute to the stable supply of chicken and other sources of protein, for which demand is expected to grow.

Chicken has the best feed efficiency and smallest environmental footprint of any livestock product. It is subject to few religious constraints, and demand is expected to grow worldwide. For many years, Mitsui has been building an integrated chicken production business, especially in the Japanese market, through its group companies, including its subsidiary Prifoods Co., Ltd. Using knowledge accumulated through its activities in Japan, Mitsui is also expanding its overseas business. It invested in Zalar Holding S.A. ("Zalar Holding"), the biggest broiler business in Morocco and Senegal, in 2018, and agreed to invest in Wadi Poultry S.A.E., Egypt's biggest broiler producer, in 2023.

Meanwhile in the marine products area, Mitsui is strengthening farming and processing of shrimp, which offer high protein and low fat with a short production cycle, just like chicken. In 2019, it invested in Vietnam's Minh Phu Seafood Joint Stock Company, the world's biggest shrimp producer and processor, and agreed to invest in Industrial Pesquera Santa Priscila, the world's largest shrimp farming company, in 2023.

Mitsui has identified wellness ecosystem creation as a key strategic domain in its Medium-term Management Plan 2026. By supplying healthy foods, Mitsui aims to contribute to the qualitative improvement of today's increasingly diverse consumer lifestyles. This investment is expected to enhance the added value of Mitsui's business cluster in the area of food and nutrition, while helping people to enjoy richer and brighter lives by improving their health and well-being through food.

Company Profile

Official name Sneha Farms Pvt. Ltd. Head office location Hyderabad, Telangana, India Established 1982 Representative Dendi Varun Reddy, CEO Number of employees Approximately 5,500 Business activities Integrated production business encompassing feed manufacturing, broiler production, meat processing and packing, and the sale of meat products Website https://www.snehagroup.in/#home

Broiler feed production factory

Sneha's chicken products