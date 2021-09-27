Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO., LTD.

(8031)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsui : Investment in green hydrogen refuelling station business for fuel cell powered heavy vehicles in New Zealand

09/27/2021 | 12:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mitsui & Co. has become a strategic investor in Hiringa Refuelling New Zealand Limited ("HRNZ") to develop a network of green hydrogen refuelling stations for fuel cell powered heavy vehicles in New Zealand.

HRNZ, with support from the New Zealand Government agency, Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority, plans to build four fuel stations within 2022, located in logistics hubs in major cities targeting the country's commercial and heavy transport market.

Koji Nagatomi, Chief Operating Officer of Mitsui's Asia Pacific Business Unit & CEO of Mitsui & Co. (Asia Pacific) said: "This is a rare opportunity to commercialize green hydrogen and decarbonize heavy duty vehicles.

"We believe New Zealand is an ideal market to develop and demonstrate the viability of green hydrogen as a next generation fuel.

"The country has abundant sources of renewable energy from which to produce green hydrogen, and approximately 85% of its electricity now comes from renewables. There is also collaboration between the governments of Japan and New Zealand, which have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on hydrogen.

"We look forward to working with Hiringa to create a sustainable 'local production for local consumption' green hydrogen business to address the urgent and complex global challenge of climate change."

Andrew Clennett, CEO of Hiringa Energy Limited ("HE") said: "It is encouraging to see the partnership envisaged in our 2020 Strategic Alliance Agreement going from strength to strength. Hiringa sees Mitsui as a highly aligned investor and strategic partner, and we are excited to be working closely together on the refuelling network."

This latest investment builds on Mitsui's existing investment in HRNZ's parent company, Hiringa Energy Limited, and a wider Strategic Alliance Agreement to jointly develop multiple green hydrogen-related commercial projects in New Zealand.

Mitsui has also agreed to invest additional capital into HRNZ upon the achievement of key project milestones.

The project aligns with Mitsui's 'Energy Solutions' strategy, a core part of Mitsui's Medium-Term Management Plan, which aims to respond to the growing trend toward decarbonization by promoting cleaner forms of energy including next generation fuels such as hydrogen.

Overview of HRNZ

Company name Hiringa Refuelling New Zealand Limited
Location New Plymouth, New Zealand
Established 2021 June
CEO Andrew Clennett
Major shareholders Mitsui & Co., HE, Green Impact Partners, K1W1

Overview of HE

Company name Hiringa Energy Limited
Location New Plymouth, New Zealand
Established 2017 Feburuary
CEO Andrew Clennett
Website

https://www.hiringa.co.nz/

Major shareholders Company management/employees, Mitsui & Co., K1W1, other

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 04:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MITSUI & CO., LTD.
12:32aMITSUI : Investment in green hydrogen refuelling station business for fuel cell powered he..
PU
09/22Nikkei hits two-week low on caution before U.S. Fed meet
RE
09/21Japanese shares fall ahead of Fed outcome
RE
09/17Japan's Mitsui, Modec launch digital efficiency service for energy firms
RE
09/17Japanese shares post 4th weekly gain on catch-up trade, chipmakers boost
RE
09/16Japanese shares edge up as FOMO keeps rally alive
RE
09/16Japan's Mitsui and partners to exit Mexico's gas power project
RE
09/16MITSUI : to divest its interest in MT Falcon Holdings
PU
09/16ACTIS GP LLP agreed to acquire 40% share in MT Falcon Holdings Company S.A.P.I. de C.V...
CI
09/13PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Announces Partnership with Mitsui & Co. to Develop Ultra-P..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUI & CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 729 B 87 982 M 87 982 M
Net income 2022 677 B 6 125 M 6 125 M
Net Debt 2022 3 583 B 32 400 M 32 400 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,85x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 3 967 B 35 835 M 35 876 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 44 509
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2 433,50 JPY
Average target price 2 953,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichi Hori President, CEO & Representative Director
Takakazu Uchida CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Tatsuo Yasunaga Chairman
Yoshiaki Takemasu Representative Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Izumi Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUI & CO., LTD.28.79%35 835
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION39.98%47 429
ITOCHU CORPORATION12.15%44 596
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED205.07%21 774
SUMITOMO CORPORATION16.88%18 018
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-7.25%17 859