Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui", Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Kenichi Hori) and Shopify Japan K.K. ("Shopify"), which is the Japanese subsidiary of Shopify, the leading provider of commerce platform, introduce a service to support the digital transformation (DX) of delivery operations for e-commerce merchants in Japan. The new service will be marketed as "Plus Shipping". Using its DX knowledge and its long experience in the logistics business, Mitsui launched delivery services with Japan Post Co., Ltd. in October 2022, and with Sagawa Express Co., Ltd. in July 2023. With the establishment of a similar service with Yamato Transport Co., Ltd. in April 2024, Mitsui will apply DX technology (electronic ordering and payments) to delivery operations for goods sold on online stores built with Shopify, by data integration with all three of Japan's major delivery companies.

Plus Shipping will be the only delivery service in Japan to offer e-commerce merchants integrated one-stop support covering all stages from delivery orders to the payment of delivery charges. Merchants will be able to place delivery orders without signing individual contracts with transportation companies. The introduction of this service will reduce the work involved in delivery operations by up to 93%*, allowing goods purchased on e-commerce sites to be delivered to consumers easily and quickly.

Plus Shipping is designed to meet all the requirements of e-commerce merchants, with the capacity to handle items ranging from letter size to large packages, as well as provide all transportation modes, including room temperature, chilled and frozen transport, and contactless delivery.

The Japanese logistics market is already being impacted by shrinking capacity and soaring charges due to the "2024 problem", which is a driver shortage resulting from regulatory changes. Through Plus Shipping, Mitsui will provide integrated online delivery services that will contribute to the further development of the Japanese e-commerce industry by linking e-commerce and delivery and helping both e-commerce merchants and delivery companies to achieve efficiency improvements, while allowing merchants to choose their preferred transportation company and benefit from special delivery rates.

*By adopting this service, the users will be able to reduce their shipment workloads compared with other delivery apps, with the number of internal shipment processes falling from 10 to 3, and the time spent on carrying out this work reduced from 15 minutes to 1 minute.

Company Profile