    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO., LTD.

(8031)
Mitsui : Notice Regarding Revision of Year-end Dividend Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2022

02/02/2022 | 11:59pm EST
February 3, 2022

For Immediate Release To whom it may concern

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Notice Regarding Revision of Year-end Dividend Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2022

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui", Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Kenichi Hori) has decided today the revision of year-end dividend forecast for the year ending March 31, 2022 as below.

1. Description of the revision of year-end dividend forecast

Annual ordinary dividend per share

Interim

Year-end

Annual

Original forecast

¥ 50.00

¥ 95.00

(Announced November 2021)

Revised forecast

¥ 60.00

¥ 105.00

Actual (current year)

¥ 45.00

Actual (previous year)

¥ 40.00

¥ 45.00

¥ 85.00

(Fiscal year ended March 2021)

2. Reason

In order to increase corporate value and maximize shareholder value, we seek to maintain an optimal balance between (a) meeting investment demand in our core and growth areas through reinvestments of our retained earnings, and (b) directly providing returns to shareholders by paying out cash dividends. In accordance with our policy, the annual dividend forecast for the year ending March 31, 2022 has been revised up to ¥105 per share (an increase of ¥20 from the previous year, including an interim dividend of ¥45 per share), an upward revision of ¥10 from the original forecast, taking into consideration the Core Operating Cash Flow and Profit for the Year Attributable to Owners of the Parent in the forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022, as well as the stability and continuity of dividend payments. For the details of the revised forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022, please refer to the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2021[IFRS]" announced today.

For further information, please contact:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Division Tel:

+81-3-3285-7657

Corporate Communications Division Tel:

+81-80-5912-0321

Notice:

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Mitsui's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs in light of the information currently possessed by it and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Mitsui's actual results, financial position or cash flows to be materially different

from any future results, financial position or cash flows expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to above include, but are not limited to, those contained in Mitsui's latest Annual Securities Report and Quarterly Securities Report, and Mitsui undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. This announcement is published in order to publicly announce specific facts stated above, and does not constitute a solicitation of investments or any similar act inside or outside of Japan, regarding the shares, bonds or other securities issued by us.

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 04:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
