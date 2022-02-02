Mitsui : Notice Regarding Revision of Year-end Dividend Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2022

February 3, 2022

For Immediate Release To whom it may concern

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Notice Regarding Revision of Year-end Dividend Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2022

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui", Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Kenichi Hori) has decided today the revision of year-end dividend forecast for the year ending March 31, 2022 as below.

1. Description of the revision of year-end dividend forecast Annual ordinary dividend per share Interim Year-end Annual Original forecast ¥ 50.00 ¥ 95.00 (Announced November 2021) Revised forecast ¥ 60.00 ¥ 105.00 Actual (current year) ¥ 45.00 Actual (previous year) ¥ 40.00 ¥ 45.00 ¥ 85.00 (Fiscal year ended March 2021)

2. Reason

In order to increase corporate value and maximize shareholder value, we seek to maintain an optimal balance between (a) meeting investment demand in our core and growth areas through reinvestments of our retained earnings, and (b) directly providing returns to shareholders by paying out cash dividends. In accordance with our policy, the annual dividend forecast for the year ending March 31, 2022 has been revised up to ¥105 per share (an increase of ¥20 from the previous year, including an interim dividend of ¥45 per share), an upward revision of ¥10 from the original forecast, taking into consideration the Core Operating Cash Flow and Profit for the Year Attributable to Owners of the Parent in the forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022, as well as the stability and continuity of dividend payments. For the details of the revised forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022, please refer to the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2021[IFRS]" announced today.

