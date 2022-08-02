Mitsui : Notification of Cancellation of Treasury Stock

At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 2, 2022, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui", Head Office: Tokyo, President & CEO: Kenichi Hori) resolved to cancel a part of its treasury stock in accordance with Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan. Details of the cancellation are as follows:
|
1. Class of share
|
Common stock of Mitsui
|
2. Total number of shares of treasury stock to be cancelled
|
50,000,000 shares (3.0% of the total number of shares outstanding)
|
3. Scheduled date of cancellation
|
August 31, 2022
[Reference]
Status of treasury stock as of June 30, 2022
|
Number of outstanding shares excluding treasury stock
|
1,588,796,604
|
Number of shares of treasury stock
|
53,559,040
(Note)The number of shares of treasury stock above does not include 3,840,212 shares held by the ESOP trust.
Disclaimer
Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 04:39:00 UTC.