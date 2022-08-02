Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO., LTD.

(8031)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:40 2022-08-02 am EDT
2933.50 JPY   -2.99%
12:40aMITSUI : Notification of Cancellation of Treasury Stock
PU
07/29CapturePoint proposes new carbon capture facility for Louisiana
RE
07/29Russia's Sakhalin Energy tells LNG buyers to pay via Moscow bank
RE
Mitsui : Notification of Cancellation of Treasury Stock

08/02/2022 | 12:40am EDT
At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 2, 2022, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui", Head Office: Tokyo, President & CEO: Kenichi Hori) resolved to cancel a part of its treasury stock in accordance with Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan. Details of the cancellation are as follows:

1. Class of share Common stock of Mitsui
2. Total number of shares of treasury stock to be cancelled 50,000,000 shares (3.0% of the total number of shares outstanding)
3. Scheduled date of cancellation August 31, 2022

[Reference]

Status of treasury stock as of June 30, 2022

Number of outstanding shares excluding treasury stock 1,588,796,604
Number of shares of treasury stock 53,559,040

(Note)The number of shares of treasury stock above does not include 3,840,212 shares held by the ESOP trust.

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 04:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
