Mitsui : Notification of Cancellation of Treasury Stock

At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 2, 2022, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui", Head Office: Tokyo, President & CEO: Kenichi Hori) resolved to cancel a part of its treasury stock in accordance with Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan. Details of the cancellation are as follows:

1. Class of share Common stock of Mitsui 2. Total number of shares of treasury stock to be cancelled 50,000,000 shares (3.0% of the total number of shares outstanding) 3. Scheduled date of cancellation August 31, 2022

[Reference]

Status of treasury stock as of June 30, 2022

Number of outstanding shares excluding treasury stock 1,588,796,604 Number of shares of treasury stock 53,559,040

(Note)The number of shares of treasury stock above does not include 3,840,212 shares held by the ESOP trust.