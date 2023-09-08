As Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui", Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Kenichi Hori) announced in the release "Commencement of Tender Offer to Acquire Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, an Integrated Infrastructure Company in the Philippines" dated August 8, 2023, it has been making the tender offer ("Offer") for the common shares of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, a company listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, through Mit-Pacific Infrastructure Holdings ("MPIH") (Mitsui 50%+1share, Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development (Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuhiko Takesada) 50%-1share), together with Metro Pacific Holdings, Inc. ("MPHI"), GT Capital Holdings, Inc. ("GTC") and MIG Infrastructure Holdings Incorporated ("MIG") (MPHI, GTC and MIG, together with MPIH, are collectively referred to as the "Offeror Parties"). Mitsui hereby announces that the Offeror Parties have decided to extend the Offer period to September 19, 2023.