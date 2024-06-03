At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 1, 2024, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui") resolved to repurchase its shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Act. The progress of this share repurchase is as follows.
