Mitsui : Products Made Using Traceable Zambian Cotton to Go on Sale in Ron Herman Stores

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui", Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Kenichi Hori) has started to supply products to Ron Herman, a fashion brand operated by Sazaby League, Ltd., via "farmers 360° link," a traceability platform that creates new consumer experiences by linking producers and consumers. Products manufactured using this platform will go on sale in Ron Herman stores on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Mitsui acquired a partial shareholding in ETC Group Limited ("ETG"), a global conglomerate with deeply embedded African roots,in 2018. In September 2021, Mitsui and ETG launched "farmers 360° link" project with the aim of creating a business by combining ETG's network of small farmers in Sub-Saharan Africa with digital technology.

Project "farmers 360° link" goes beyond traditional traceability frameworks, which allow purchasers to check producers and production processes, by enabling users to experience a direct link with producers. The app enables Consumers to learn about everyday life, commitment, and farming activities of the Zambian farmer who grew the cotton used to produce their garment, simply by scanning a 2D code on the product tags. In addition, a consumer app was developed giving the buyer an opportunity to participate in a social initiatve, by donating part of the purchase price to a selected support program, such as the supply of fertilizers or solar-powered lights. Thereafter, purchasers have an option to receive messages, pictures, and other information about how their selections have impacted growers' living environments.

There are six garment types manufactured using cotton sourced via "farmers 360° link," including T-shirts and sweat pants, available for purchase in Ron Herman outlets nationwide, as well as in the online store. We are enthused to invite you to be part of this journey with the African producers on the other side of the world through this heartwarming consumer experience.

https://ronherman.jp/news/2946

As an organization supporting global supply chains, Mitsui is constantly working to ensure stable supplies of sustainable raw materials and products. We aim to build a sustainable world for both producers and consumers by extending the highly transparent supply chain structure made possible by "farmers 360° link" to other commodities.

Connecting production areas to consumption market via "farmers 360° link" initiative.