The Mitsui & Co. Co-Creation Fund offering to be selected at the end of March 2025 has been started since 3rd of Jun 2024. The deadline of application is 29th of November 2024. For those who are interested in applying for this term, please contact us through the website by then.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2024 07:11:01 UTC.