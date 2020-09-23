Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsui & Co., Ltd.    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO., LTD.

(8031)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsui : and Nisso Jointly Invest in Bharat Insecticide Limited in India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 12:05am EDT

Mitsui & Co., Ltd., ('Mitsui', Head Office: Tokyo; President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga) and Nippon Soda Co., Ltd., ('Nisso', Head Office: Tokyo; President and CEO: Akira Ishii), have acquired majority shares in Bharat Insecticide Limited ('BIL', Head Office: Delhi), an Indian agrochemical company, through the special purpose company co-founded by Nisso and Mitsui.

India is the 5th largest market in the world for agrochemical products. Population growth, especially in developing countries, has proven to be a key driver of growth in the agricultural inputs market (which includes agrochemicals, fertilizers, seeds, etc.,), and it is forecast that the Indian market will continue benefitting from this trend in the future. BIL started its operations in 1977, and has steadily developed its presence in the Indian market along with Bharat Rasayan Limited ('BRL', Head Office: Delhi, Listed on BSE and NSE), which is a Bharat group company and the producer of active ingredients for agrochemicals, through the development of new products based on the prompt gathering of information about market needs, the supply of competitive and high-quality agrochemicals, and by providing careful technologies and services to farmers.

By investing in this project, Mitsui and Nisso intend to contribute to the expansion of BIL's business in India by inducing synergy with Mitsui's global assets and by introducing Nisso's competitive products into BIL's portfolio.

Mitsui has identified the chemicals sector (including the agricultural inputs business) as one area that is strengthening the profitability of core business in its Medium-term Management Plan. Mitsui has built trust-based relationships with its customers and partners around the world in the business of supplying agrochemicals, fertilizers, seeds, and other agricultural supplies that contribute to improving the productivity and quality of agricultural produce. Mitsui has significantly contributed to a stable global food supply through its distribution platform in Europe (Mitsui AgriScience International (MASI) Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary) and its biologicals company in the USA (Certis USA, also a wholly owned subsidiary). Recently, Mitsui has been strengthening its global distribution platform with its investment in Ouro Fino Quimica Ltda (Head Office: Sao Paulo, Brazil).
Through this partnership, Mitsui will boost the synergy between BIL, Nisso, and Mitsui, accelerate the integration of operations, and contribute to the development of local agriculture in India.

Profile of BIL

Company Name Bharat Insecticides Limited
Head Office National Capital Territory of Delhi, India
Established 1977
Managing Director Dharmesh Gupta
Employees Approximately 350
Capital INR 20Mil
Shareholding ratios (after the investment) SPC (Mitsui, Nisso): 56%
Existing shareholders: 44%
Business Activities Development, manufacturing, and distribution of agricultural crop protection inputs in India
Website

http://www.bharatgroup.co.in/groupcompanies.aspx?mpgid=47&pgid1=55&pgidtrail=56

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 04:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MITSUI & CO., LTD.
12:05aMITSUI : and Nisso Jointly Invest in Bharat Insecticide Limited in India
PU
09/18International lenders back $9.5 billion financing for Russia's Arctic LNG 2 -..
RE
09/18International lenders back $9.5 bln financing for Russia's Arctic LNG 2 - doc..
RE
09/16PROFILE : Retained land minister Akaba is veteran Komeito lawmaker
AQ
09/14MITSUI : GE Renewable Energy, EDF RE and Mitsui & Co., Ltd to Build 87 MW Taza O..
AQ
09/09MITSUI : Financing agreement for the Taza Onshore Wind Power Generation Plant in..
PU
09/02MITSUI : and Preferred Networks Establish Joint Venture to Develop AI for Sub-Su..
PU
09/01Buffett Finds Bargains In Japan -- WSJ
DJ
09/01Japanese shares close little changed, trading firms extend gains
RE
09/01WARREN BUFFETT : Why Buffett's bet on Japan could turn on higher inflation, weak..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 484 B 61 696 M 61 696 M
Net income 2021 257 B 2 450 M 2 450 M
Net Debt 2021 3 829 B 36 430 M 36 430 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 4,26%
Capitalization 3 159 B 30 083 M 30 060 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 45 624
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 020,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 877,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuo Yasunaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Masami Iijima Chairman
Takakazu Uchida CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Toshiro Mutoh Independent Outside Director
Kenichi Hori Representative Director & Head-Basic Materials
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-3.55%30 175
ITOCHU CORPORATION6.29%38 287
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-11.12%36 327
SUMITOMO CORPORATION-19.21%15 659
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-2.76%15 320
MARUBENI CORPORATION-21.70%10 525
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group