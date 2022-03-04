Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO., LTD.

(8031)
Mitsui : business update on Ukraine situation

03/04/2022 | 02:16am EST
Mitsui is deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine and hopes for peaceful resolution to the conflict as quickly as possible.

We are complying with related international sanctions imposed on Russia and we are closely following developments. With respect to our energy business in Russia, we remain in discussions with relevant stakeholders, including the Japanese government and business partners, regarding possible future courses of action, while taking into account energy supply needs.

There will be no change in the yearly forecast for the year ending March 2022 as well as our shareholder returns policy from that announced on February 3, 2022.

<Reference> Investments, Loans and Guarantees (As of December 31, 2021)

(1) Investments, Loans and Guarantees (Total Exposure) Approx. 8.7 trillion yen
(2) Investments, Loans and Guarantees (Russia) Approx. 460 billion yen
(3) Out of above, toward LNG business in Russia Approx. 430 billion yen

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 07:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
