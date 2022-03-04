Mitsui : business update on Ukraine situation

Mitsui is deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine and hopes for peaceful resolution to the conflict as quickly as possible.

We are complying with related international sanctions imposed on Russia and we are closely following developments. With respect to our energy business in Russia, we remain in discussions with relevant stakeholders, including the Japanese government and business partners, regarding possible future courses of action, while taking into account energy supply needs.

There will be no change in the yearly forecast for the year ending March 2022 as well as our shareholder returns policy from that announced on February 3, 2022.

<Reference> Investments, Loans and Guarantees (As of December 31, 2021)