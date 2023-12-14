Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui", Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Kenichi Hori). has been selected in a consortium together with RWE Offshore Wind Japan Murakami-Tainai K.K. (Head office: Tokyo, Representative Director, Iwabuchi Naoki) and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. ("Osaka Gas", Head office: Osaka, President Masataka Fujiwara) to deliver a commercial-scale offshore wind project off the coast of the cities of Murakami and Tainai, Niigata Prefecture, Japan. The Japanese Government* has appointed the consortium to develop, construct and operate a fixed-bottom offshore wind farm off the country's west coast. This is in line with the country's commitment to expanding offshore wind capacity as an integral part of its sustainable energy goal to become carbon neutral by 2050.

With a planned capacity of 684 megawatts (MW), the project will make a significant contribution to the country's renewable energy targets as well as its economic growth and environmental sustainability. The project will also foster local job creation and strengthen domestic as well as regional supply chains. Full commissioning is scheduled for June 2029. The wind farm is expected to consist of 38 wind turbines.

Further project development commences straight away.

As a next step, the consortium will coordinate with the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism for the approval of the public occupancy plan. In addition, the consortium will continue to engage and work closely together with local partners, authorities, communities and fisheries to ensure a seamless realization of this offshore wind farm.

Note:

* Japanese Government means Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.