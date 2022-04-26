Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO., LTD.

(8031)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/26 02:00:00 am EDT
3101.00 JPY   -1.90%
02:20aMITSUI : to Form a Capital and Business Alliance with WILLER Inc., Which Has Strengths in Digital Marketing for Mobility Services Such as Buses and Railways
PU
04/25Japanese shares track Wall St rise, China lockdown concerns cap gains
RE
04/21MITSUI : Acquires Additional Shares of Hokendohjinsha and Strengthens Framework for Promoting MBK Wellness Holdings' Wellness Business in Japan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitsui : to Form a Capital and Business Alliance with WILLER Inc., Which Has Strengths in Digital Marketing for Mobility Services Such as Buses and Railways

04/26/2022 | 02:20am EDT
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui", Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Kenichi Hori) has agreed to form a capital and business alliance with WILLER Inc. ("WILLER", Head Office: Osaka, CEO: Shigetaka Murase).

Mitsui has been building a comprehensive business model that supports the changeover to electrified mobility, including infrastructure such as charging facilities, in Europe and North America, where the introduction of electromobility is gathering momentum, and are expanding it to other regions as well. By integrating these initiatives with WILLER's business platform, Mitsui and WILLER, which has strengths in digital marketing for mobility services such as buses and railways, will co-create new mobility services in Asia, including Japan. Mitsui invested in WILLERS, a Singapore subsidiary of WILLER, in 2019, and this alliance will further strengthen the partnership between Mitsui and WILLER.

In addition, KDDI Corporation ("KDDI", Head Office: Tokyo, President: Makoto Takahashi) has agreed to form a capital and business alliance with WILLER also. Through this alliance between Mitsui, KDDI, and WILLER, the three companies aim to innovate mobility services by jointly providing each company's strengths and resources.

Mitsui in its Medium-term Management Plan 2023 identifies "next-generation mobility" in "Market Asia" as one of the key areas in its Strategic Focus. By means of this alliance with WILLER, Mitsui will create new value from a mobility perspective and contribute to delivering solutions to societal issues.

Outline of WILLER Inc.

Company WILLER Inc.
Head Quarter Osaka
Establishment June, 2005
President Shigetaka Murase (CEO)
Number of Employee 838 (as of April, 2021)
Business Overview Provides transportation solutions such as highway buses and railways
Website

http://www.willer.co.jp/

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 600 B 90 862 M 90 862 M
Net income 2022 874 B 6 843 M 6 843 M
Net Debt 2022 3 593 B 28 141 M 28 141 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,84x
Yield 2022 3,32%
Capitalization 5 060 B 39 637 M 39 637 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 44 509
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3 161,00 JPY
Average target price 3 764,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichi Hori Manager-Products Market
Tetsuya Shigeta CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Tatsuo Yasunaga Manager-Project Works
Yoshiaki Takemasu Manager-Agri Science Business
Izumi Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUI & CO., LTD.16.06%39 637
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION21.19%50 765
ITOCHU CORPORATION12.96%45 371
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED33.87%32 691
SUMITOMO CORPORATION22.55%20 237
MARUBENI CORPORATION30.10%19 486