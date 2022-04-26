Mitsui : to Form a Capital and Business Alliance with WILLER Inc., Which Has Strengths in Digital Marketing for Mobility Services Such as Buses and Railways

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui", Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Kenichi Hori) has agreed to form a capital and business alliance with WILLER Inc. ("WILLER", Head Office: Osaka, CEO: Shigetaka Murase).

Mitsui has been building a comprehensive business model that supports the changeover to electrified mobility, including infrastructure such as charging facilities, in Europe and North America, where the introduction of electromobility is gathering momentum, and are expanding it to other regions as well. By integrating these initiatives with WILLER's business platform, Mitsui and WILLER, which has strengths in digital marketing for mobility services such as buses and railways, will co-create new mobility services in Asia, including Japan. Mitsui invested in WILLERS, a Singapore subsidiary of WILLER, in 2019, and this alliance will further strengthen the partnership between Mitsui and WILLER.

In addition, KDDI Corporation ("KDDI", Head Office: Tokyo, President: Makoto Takahashi) has agreed to form a capital and business alliance with WILLER also. Through this alliance between Mitsui, KDDI, and WILLER, the three companies aim to innovate mobility services by jointly providing each company's strengths and resources.

Mitsui in its Medium-term Management Plan 2023 identifies "next-generation mobility" in "Market Asia" as one of the key areas in its Strategic Focus. By means of this alliance with WILLER, Mitsui will create new value from a mobility perspective and contribute to delivering solutions to societal issues.

Outline of WILLER Inc.