Notice Regarding Results of Tender Offer for Shares of Honshu Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 4115)

Tender Offer was completed on June 11, 2021 and the Offerors hereby report on the results as follows.

(the "Target's Shares") of Honshu Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (the "Target") from May 17, 2021. The

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. ("Mitsui Chemicals") and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui & Co." and together with

Name of the Target

Honshu Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Type of shares to be purchased Common stock Number of shares to be purchased

Number of tendered Minimum number of Maximum number of Type of shares tendered shares to be tendered shares to be shares to be purchased purchased purchased Common stock 5,280,788 shares 1,455,200 shares - Total 5,280,788 shares 1,455,200 shares -

(Note 1) If the total number of shares, etc. tendered in the Tender Offer (the "Tendered Shares") is less than the minimum number of tendered shares to be purchased in the Tender Offer (1,455,200 shares), the Offerors will purchase none of the Tendered Shares. If the total number of the Tendered Shares is no less than the minimum number of tendered shares to be purchased in the Tender Offer, the Offerors will purchase all of the Tendered Shares.

(Note 2) The number of tendered shares to be purchased is the maximum number of the Target's Shares (5,280,788 shares) that the Offerors will acquire by the Tender Offer. This maximum number is obtained by deducting the number of treasury shares owned by the Target as of March 31, 2021 (23,212 shares), the number of shares owned by Mitsui Chemicals on the same date (3,098,000 shares), and the number of shares owned by Mitsui & Co. as of the same date (3,098,000 shares) from the total number of issued shares of the Target as of the same date (11,500,000 shares) as stated in the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (Japanese GAAP)" published by the Target on May 14, 2021 (the "Target's Annual Earnings Briefing").

(Note 3) Shares less than one unit are also subject to the Tender Offer. If a shareholder exercises the right to claim for purchase of shares less than one unit pursuant to the Companies Act (Act No. 86 of 2005, as amended), the Target may purchase its shares during the purchase period for the Tender Offer (the "Tender Offer Period") in accordance with the statutory procedures.

(Note 4) The treasury shares owned by the Target are not scheduled to be acquired through the Tender Offer.

(Note 5) With respect to Mitsui Chemicals and Mitsui & Co.'s method to purchase the Tendered

