  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO., LTD.

(8031)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:35 2022-07-29 am EDT
2912.00 JPY   -0.78%
Russia's Sakhalin Energy tells LNG buyers to pay via Moscow bank
RE
01:16aRussia's Sakhalin Energy tells LNG buyers to pay via bank in Moscow - sources
RE
07/28MITSUI : signs joint development agreement with U.S.-based CF Industries for clean ammonia production project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Sakhalin Energy tells LNG buyers to pay via Moscow bank

07/29/2022 | 01:38am EDT
A general view of the liquefied natural gas plant operated by Sakhalin Energy at Prigorodnoye on the Pacific island of Sakhalin

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Russia's Sakhalin Energy Investment Co has asked its liquefied natural gas (LNG) customers to make payments via a Moscow unit of a European bank and is negotiating to switch payment currencies away from U.S. dollars, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The changes follow Russian President Vladimir Putin's June 30 decree to create a new firm to take over all the rights and obligations of Sakhalin Energy.

Some buyers are already paying via the designated bank but these payments are still made in U.S. dollars, added the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Among the alternative payment currencies being discussed were the Chinese yuan, the Japanese yen and South Korean won, one of the sources said.

Sakhalin Energy could not immediately be reached for comment. Its LNG buyers, Tokyo Gas and JERA, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -0.75% 3947 Delayed Quote.9.04%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. -0.78% 2912 Delayed Quote.7.93%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.41% 5593.18 Real-time Quote.-12.41%
PJSC GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.01% 380.7941 Real-time Quote.136.60%
SHELL PLC 0.28% 2125.5 Delayed Quote.31.06%
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD -2.47% 2606 Delayed Quote.24.54%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.06% 6.74828 Delayed Quote.6.05%
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2023 11 294 B 84 006 M 84 006 M
Net income 2023 875 B 6 505 M 6 505 M
Net Debt 2023 3 600 B 26 781 M 26 781 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,26x
Yield 2023 4,25%
Capitalization 4 652 B 34 600 M 34 600 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 44 346
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 935,00 JPY
Average target price 3 890,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichi Hori Manager-Products Market
Makoto Kan Chief Executive Officer
Tetsuya Shigeta Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Tatsuo Yasunaga Manager-Project Works
Isao Kohiyama Chief Operating Officer-IT & Communication
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUI & CO., LTD.7.93%34 600
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION9.04%42 657
ITOCHU CORPORATION10.29%41 560
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED49.30%36 338
SUMITOMO CORPORATION9.91%17 028
MARUBENI CORPORATION10.23%15 426