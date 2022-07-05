Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO., LTD.

(8031)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:59 2022-07-05 pm EDT
2755.50 JPY   -6.07%
07/05Japanese shares fall on energy rout, economic slowdown fears
RE
07/05Stocks slide, dollar shines as recession fears deepen
RE
07/05Mitsui, Mitsubishi shares slide after Medvedev threat on gas, oil supplies
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks slide, dollar shines as recession fears deepen

07/05/2022 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past an electronic board displaying graphs (top) of Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks slipped and the dollar stood by a two-decade high on the euro on Wednesday as investors' fears deepened that the continent is leading the world into recession, while oil and European equity futures attempted to steady after a slide.

Brent crude futures bounced 1.4% in morning trade to $104.18 a barrel, nursing its wounds after a 9.5% drop to a 2-1/2 month low on Tuesday with worries that a global growth slowdown is going to sap demand. [O/R]

MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan fell 0.6%. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.88%, on course for its first loss of the week. S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%, though Euro STOXX 50 futures bounced 1.8%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.42% while Chinese blue chips fell 0.7%, dragged by worries about new COVID-19 cases in Shanghai risking fresh restrictions.

Overnight Europe's STOXX 600 index dropped 2% and the euro plunged more than 1.5% to $1.0236, its lowest since late 2002 as talk of gas rationing spooked traders. [.EU]

"The drumbeat is getting louder and louder about recession risk," said Jason Teh, chief investment officer at Vertium Asset Management in Sydney.

"Right now defence is the name of the game. It's the best strategy right now, because in a recession a lot of things can fall out of bed."

Uncertainty over Europe's gas supply has set prices rocketing. Benchmark Dutch gas prices have doubled since the middle of June and rose 7% overnight to a four-month high.

Year-ahead baseload power in Germany hit a record high. Investors are nervous about continuity of supply after the Nord Stream pipeline, which carries Russian gas to Germany, shuts for ten days for maintenance from July 11. [EL/DE]

In Tokyo, shares of commodities trading firms Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp dropped more than 5% after former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev threatened oil and gas supply cuts to Japan.

Sterling was also pinned by a two-year low and not helped by the latest political crisis to hit Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, with the resignation of his finance and health secretaries questioning his longevity as leader. After touching $1.1899 overnight the currency steadied at $1.1964 in Asia.

A change in leader, or speculation about it, could lend support but it is weighed heavily by an economic outlook that a new leader is unlikely to shift. "The UK is in danger of being the slowest-growing major advanced economy next year, with the highest inflation rate and the biggest current account deficit," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes. "That's quite a collection, and it represents a clear threat to the pound."

Elsewhere the dollar also stood tall, holding the risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies near two-year lows and dunking spot gold prices to their lowest this year. The Aussie was last huddled at $0.6810 having slid 1.0% overnight to a two-year trough of $0.6762. [AUD/]

Spot gold was last steady at $1,771 an ounce after its overnight fall. Safe-haven gold is down about 3% this year, less than the steep losses for equities and bonds.

Investors now await the release of U.S. payroll data on Friday for further signs of whether the economy may fall into a recession.

"A strong payrolls figure may temper recession fears briefly, though it will also likely drive up two-year yields and probably won't be regarded as unambiguously positive by the equity investment community," ING's Robert Carnell and Iris Pang wrote in a note this morning.

Benchmark U.S. treasury yields were flat on Wednesday, with the 10-year note at 2.8218%.

Bitcoin fell back below the key $20,000 waterline, falling 2.77% to trade at $19,855.14.

(Reporting by Sam Byford; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Sam Byford


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -5.20% 3768 Delayed Quote.8.76%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. -6.02% 2755.5 Delayed Quote.7.33%
All news about MITSUI & CO., LTD.
07/05Japanese shares fall on energy rout, economic slowdown fears
RE
07/05Stocks slide, dollar shines as recession fears deepen
RE
07/05Mitsui, Mitsubishi shares slide after Medvedev threat on gas, oil supplies
RE
07/04ASIAELEC : Petronas, Mitsui partner on CCS studies
AQ
07/04Gazprom proposes adding LNG to rouble-for-gas scheme -Ifax
RE
07/01Russia sees no grounds for LNG supplies from Sakhalin-2 to stop
RE
07/01Russia Tightens Grip on Sakhalin-2 LNG Project - Commodities Roundup
DJ
07/01Kremlin sees no grounds for LNG supplies from Sakhalin-2 to stop
RE
07/01Russia Tightens Grip on Sakhalin-2 LNG Project -- 2nd Update
DJ
07/01Russia Tightens Grip on Sakhalin-2 LNG Project -- Update
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITSUI & CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 166 B 82 246 M 82 246 M
Net income 2023 863 B 6 357 M 6 357 M
Net Debt 2023 3 702 B 27 266 M 27 266 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,32x
Yield 2023 3,92%
Capitalization 4 649 B 34 246 M 34 246 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 44 336
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 933,50 JPY
Average target price 4 034,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichi Hori Manager-Products Market
Makoto Kan Chief Executive Officer
Tetsuya Shigeta CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Tatsuo Yasunaga Manager-Project Works
Yoshiaki Takemasu Manager-Agri Science Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITSUI & CO., LTD.7.33%34 140
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION8.76%43 022
ITOCHU CORPORATION7.16%40 829
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED31.42%32 649
SUMITOMO CORPORATION10.61%17 327
MARUBENI CORPORATION9.33%15 465