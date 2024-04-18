MITSUI E&S : Completion of Delivery of an Internal Condensation Reactor (ICR) for a Pilot Facility Producing Methanol
April 17, 2024 at 10:11 pm EDT
Share
MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, President: Takeyuki Takahashi, hereinafter "MITSUI E&S") has completed the delivery of the internal condensation reactor (hereinafter "ICR") for a pilot facility to establish a highly efficient process for producing methanol from CO2 at the Ehime Works of SUMITOMO CHEMICAL Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Sumitomo Chemical").
This facility is being jointly developed by Sumitomo Chemical and Shimane University with the support of NEDO's1 Green Innovation (GI) Fund project. They aim to complete the demonstration of this technology by 2028 and to start commercial production using the new process and licensing the technology to other companies in the 2030s.
ICR is the main equipment for this facility. It condenses and separates methanol and water within the reactor, which is impossible using conventional technologies. This helps miniaturize equipment and increase energy efficiency, and it is also expected to prevent the degradation of catalysts. To achieve this, MITSUI E&S considered the structure and manufacturing procedures from the development stage, and it completed the final product after repeated prototyping.
We will continue to contribute to the realization of a low-carbon recycling society by providing our products to chemical recycling facilities that use waste plastics and CO2 as raw materials.
1. NEDO: New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization
Note: The photo has been provided by Sumitomo Chemical via their Sumitomo Chemical to Establish Innovative and Highly Efficient Technology for Producing Methanol from CO2
Completion of CCU Pilot Facility for Demonstration of the Technology as a Green Innovation Fund Project news release dated December 12, 2023.
https://www.sumitomo-chem.co.jp/english/news/detail/20231212e.html
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
MES - Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. published this content on
18 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
18 April 2024 02:10:02 UTC.
Mitsui E&S Co Ltd, formerly Mitsui E&S Holdings Co Ltd, is primarily engaged in ship, marine development, machinery, and engineering businesses. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Ship segment provides ships, naval vessels, high-speed passenger ships, offshore structures, underwater equipment, design engineering services, ship-related equipment and machinery, and steel structures. The Marine Development segment provides floating offshore oil and gas production, storage, and offloading facilities. The Machinery segment provides marine and land-use diesel engines, marine equipment, gas engines, steam turbines, blowers, compressors, gas turbines, among others. The Engineering segment provides power generation projects and general overseas civil engineering and construction work. The Company also engages in land-based diesel power plant business, information and communication equipment business, system development business, gas-related engineering, among others.