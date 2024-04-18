MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, President: Takeyuki Takahashi, hereinafter "MITSUI E&S") has completed the delivery of the internal condensation reactor (hereinafter "ICR") for a pilot facility to establish a highly efficient process for producing methanol from CO2 at the Ehime Works of SUMITOMO CHEMICAL Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Sumitomo Chemical").



This facility is being jointly developed by Sumitomo Chemical and Shimane University with the support of NEDO's1 Green Innovation (GI) Fund project. They aim to complete the demonstration of this technology by 2028 and to start commercial production using the new process and licensing the technology to other companies in the 2030s.



ICR is the main equipment for this facility. It condenses and separates methanol and water within the reactor, which is impossible using conventional technologies. This helps miniaturize equipment and increase energy efficiency, and it is also expected to prevent the degradation of catalysts. To achieve this, MITSUI E&S considered the structure and manufacturing procedures from the development stage, and it completed the final product after repeated prototyping.



We will continue to contribute to the realization of a low-carbon recycling society by providing our products to chemical recycling facilities that use waste plastics and CO2 as raw materials.



1. NEDO: New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization





Note: The photo has been provided by Sumitomo Chemical via their Sumitomo Chemical to Establish Innovative and Highly Efficient Technology for Producing Methanol from CO2

Completion of CCU Pilot Facility for Demonstration of the Technology as a Green Innovation Fund Project news release dated December 12, 2023.

https://www.sumitomo-chem.co.jp/english/news/detail/20231212e.html