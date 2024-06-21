Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

June 21, 2024 Company name: MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. Name of representative: Takeyuki Takahashi, President, Representative Director, and CEO (Securities code: 7003, TSE Prime Market) Inquiries: Kazuo Hayashi, General Manager of Accounting Dept. (TEL: +81-3-3544-3210)

(Corrections / Corrections of Numerical Data) Notice Concerning Partial Correction to

"Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

(Under Japanese GAAP)"

MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announc es that there have been corrections made to the above- mentioned disclosure material released on May 14, 2024. As numerical data has also been corrected, the corrected numerical data is also sent.

1. Reason for Corrections

After the announce of "Consolidated Financial Resul ts for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (Under Japanese GAAP)," it was discovered that there were partial e rrors in (2) Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income and (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes." Hence the Company has corrected the s ubmitted financial results.

Total comprehensive income and other financial statements are unaffected by the corrections because this was due to the incorrect classification within the other comprehensive income.

2. Details of Corrections

Corrected parts are underlined.

