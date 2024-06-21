Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

June 21, 2024

Company name:

MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd.

Name of representative:

Takeyuki Takahashi, President,

Representative Director, and CEO

(Securities code: 7003, TSE Prime Market)

Inquiries:

Kazuo Hayashi, General Manager of

Accounting Dept.

(TEL: +81-3-3544-3210)

(Corrections / Corrections of Numerical Data) Notice Concerning Partial Correction to

"Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

(Under Japanese GAAP)"

MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announc es that there have been corrections made to the above- mentioned disclosure material released on May 14, 2024. As numerical data has also been corrected, the corrected numerical data is also sent.

1. Reason for Corrections

After the announce of "Consolidated Financial Resul ts for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (Under Japanese GAAP)," it was discovered that there were partial e rrors in (2) Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income and (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes." Hence the Company has corrected the s ubmitted financial results.

Total comprehensive income and other financial statements are unaffected by the corrections because this was due to the incorrect classification within the other comprehensive income.

2. Details of Corrections

Corrected parts are underlined.

1

-p.11-

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

  1. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

[Before Correction]

(Millions of yen)

April 1, 2022 to

April 1, 2023 to

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Profit

15,619

25,327

Other comprehensive income

Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities

(571)

1,211

Unrealized losses on hedging derivatives

(847)

(975)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

2,463

1,024

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(1,110)

4,308

Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates accounted

21,920

(471)

for using equity method

Total

21,853

5,097

Comprehensive income

37,473

30,425

Comprehensive income attributable to

Owners of parent

37,400

30,120

Non-controlling interests

72

304

[After Correction]

(Millions of yen)

April 1, 2022 to

April 1, 2023 to

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Profit

15,619

25,327

Other comprehensive income

Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities

(571)

1,211

Unrealized losses on hedging derivatives

(847)

(7)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

2,463

3,337

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(1,110)

4,339

Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates accounted

21,920

(3,782)

for using equity method

Total

21,853

5,097

Comprehensive income

37,473

30,425

Comprehensive income attributable to

Owners of parent

37,400

30,120

Non-controlling interests

72

304

2

-p.20-

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

  1. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Segment Information, etc.)
    4. Information about sales, segment income and loss, assets, liabilities and other items for each reportable segment

[Before Correction]

(From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Millions of Yen)

New Business

Marine

Logistics

Peripheral

Ocean

Propulsion

Sub total

Others

Total

Adjustments Consolidated

Development

Systems

Businesses

Development

Systems

Other Items:

Increase in

property, plant

and equipment

356

5,218

1,368

878

-

7,821

125

7,947

790

8,737

and intangible

assets

[After Correction]

(From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Millions of Yen)

New Business

Marine

Logistics

Peripheral

Ocean

Propulsion

Sub total

Others

Total

Adjustments Consolidated

Development

Systems

Businesses

Development

Systems

Other Items:

Increase in

property, plant

and equipment

356

5,796

1,368

878

-

8,399

125

8,525

790

9,315

and intangible

assets

3

