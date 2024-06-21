Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
June 21, 2024
Company name:
MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd.
Name of representative:
Takeyuki Takahashi, President,
Representative Director, and CEO
(Securities code: 7003, TSE Prime Market)
Inquiries:
Kazuo Hayashi, General Manager of
Accounting Dept.
(TEL: +81-3-3544-3210)
(Corrections / Corrections of Numerical Data) Notice Concerning Partial Correction to
"Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
(Under Japanese GAAP)"
MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announc es that there have been corrections made to the above- mentioned disclosure material released on May 14, 2024. As numerical data has also been corrected, the corrected numerical data is also sent.
1. Reason for Corrections
After the announce of "Consolidated Financial Resul ts for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 (Under Japanese GAAP)," it was discovered that there were partial e rrors in (2) Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income and (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in "3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes." Hence the Company has corrected the s ubmitted financial results.
Total comprehensive income and other financial statements are unaffected by the corrections because this was due to the incorrect classification within the other comprehensive income.
2. Details of Corrections
Corrected parts are underlined.
1
-p.11-
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes
- Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
[Before Correction]
(Millions of yen)
April 1, 2022 to
April 1, 2023 to
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
Profit
15,619
25,327
Other comprehensive income
Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities
(571)
1,211
Unrealized losses on hedging derivatives
(847)
(975)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
2,463
1,024
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(1,110)
4,308
Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates accounted
21,920
(471)
for using equity method
Total
21,853
5,097
Comprehensive income
37,473
30,425
Comprehensive income attributable to
Owners of parent
37,400
30,120
Non-controlling interests
72
304
[After Correction]
(Millions of yen)
April 1, 2022 to
April 1, 2023 to
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
Profit
15,619
25,327
Other comprehensive income
Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities
(571)
1,211
Unrealized losses on hedging derivatives
(847)
(7)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
2,463
3,337
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(1,110)
4,339
Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates accounted
21,920
(3,782)
for using equity method
Total
21,853
5,097
Comprehensive income
37,473
30,425
Comprehensive income attributable to
Owners of parent
37,400
30,120
Non-controlling interests
72
304
2
-p.20-
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes
-
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Segment Information, etc.)
4. Information about sales, segment income and loss, assets, liabilities and other items for each reportable segment
[Before Correction]
(From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Millions of Yen)
New Business
Marine
Logistics
Peripheral
Ocean
Propulsion
Sub total
Others
Total
Adjustments Consolidated
Development
Systems
Businesses
Development
Systems
Other Items:
Increase in
property, plant
and equipment
356
5,218
1,368
878
-
7,821
125
7,947
790
8,737
and intangible
assets
[After Correction]
(From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Millions of Yen)
New Business
Marine
Logistics
Peripheral
Ocean
Propulsion
Sub total
Others
Total
Adjustments Consolidated
Development
Systems
Businesses
Development
Systems
Other Items:
Increase in
property, plant
and equipment
356
5,796
1,368
878
-
8,399
125
8,525
790
9,315
and intangible
assets
3
