MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. (President: Takeyuki Takahashi; Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter "MITSUI E&S") has developed the "CREWS (crane engineer workflow service, trademark registration 6741263)", which helps resolving the issues of a society with a shrinking population and has begun trial use of the system for crane legal inspection operations at Hakata Port Island City Container Terminal.



CREWS enables "digitization of crane inspection operations" and "improvement of efficiency of report creation operations" by saving inspection results and photos directly on site to a cloud server using devices such as tablets and smartphones.

By centrally managing inspection data such as checking inspection results, inspection history, status photos, and defect items, the system can be used to improve the efficiency of customers' inspection work and optimize operations such as maintenance work and parts replacement.



CREWS is a system jointly developed by our group companies MES TOKKI & Engineering Co., Ltd. (President: Toshimasa Hayashi; Head Office: Tamano city, Okayama) and Mitsui E&S Systems Research Inc. (President: Toshifumi Morishige; Head Office: Chiba city, Chiba). The system is already being used for legal inspections of overhead cranes at the Tamano Works, a manufacturing base for marine engines, and its functionality has been expanded for port cranes and other cargo handling equipment. CREWS has started trial in the legal inspection work for our company's rubber tire type gantry crane (transtainer) in operation at Hakata Port Pier Co., Ltd. (located in Fukuoka City).



In the future, we will link the functions of our crane remote monitoring system "CARMS (crane advanced remote monitoring system)" and "CREWS", which can collect and analyze a variety of data related to operations. We aim to "further improve the efficiency of inspection work" and provide "Condition Based Maintenance (CBM)" through condition monitoring, symptom detection, failure prediction, etc.



By expanding the use of CREWS, we will promote digitization and contribute to resolving the issues of a society with a shrinking population.

Fig. 1: Responds to inspections of various cargo handling

Contact Information

Marketing Dept., New Business Development Div., MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd.

Tel: +81-3-3544-3067