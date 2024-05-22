Explanatory material regarding "Notice concerning Revisions to Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts for FY2024"

May 22, 2024

MITSUI E&S Co.,Ltd.

Note: This document has been translated from Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Determination of the offer price for the secondary offering of MODEC shares

  • The underwriting price in the secondary offering has been finalized on May 22, 2024.

The number of shares

: 21,908,400 shares

Underwriting price

: 2,527.28 yen per share

Financial impact on FY2024 : approx. 20billion yen as

Extraordinary income in our consolidated financial statements

  • The expected amount of extraordinary income above does not include the gain from the sales of 3,286,200 shares, which is subject to the right to acquire additional shares by way of over-allotment.
  • We will separately announce the results of the exercise of the right.

Temporary Factors:
Gain on reversal of provision for loss on overseas civil engineering constructionPositive difference in past service cost due to the extension of retirement

FYE Mar. 2025 Forecast

  • FYE Mar. 2025 : Increase in profit, except for temporary factors.

JPY:Billion

FYE Mar. 2024 Actual

Var.

FYE Mar. 2025

without

without

Forecast

temporary

temporary

factors

factors

Net Sales

301.9

-

300.0

(1.9)

Operating Income

19.6

15.4

17.0

+1.6

Ordinary Income

20.7

16.4

18.0

+1.6

Profit attributable

25.1

20.8

35.0

+14.2

to owners of parent

  • These financial results forecasts are calculated based on the assumption that the secondary offering of all shares (planned) would be executed as planned, including the shares to be sold by

over-allotment.

Dividend Forecasts for FYE Mar. 2025

  • The year-end dividend forecasts for FY2024, will be increased after the early redemption of the Class-A Preferred Shares with the funds obtained from the sale of MODEC shares and distribute the dividend resources to the common stock.
    • Dividend forecasts for the FYE Mar. 2025, were "undetermined" due to the difficulty in determining the financial results forecasts.
    • Now that it has become possible to reasonably calculate the financial results forecasts, the Company hereby announces the dividend forecasts.

Type of stock

Common stock

Details of dividend

Actual results for

Expected results for

FYE Mar. 2024

FYE Mar. 2025

5.0yen per share

12.0yen per share

