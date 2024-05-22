MITSUI E&S : Explanatory material regarding "Notice concerning Revisions to Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts for FY2024"
May 22, 2024 at 04:48 am EDT
Share
Explanatory material regarding "Notice concerning Revisions to Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts for FY2024"
May 22, 2024
MITSUI E&S Co.,Ltd.
Note: This document has been translated from Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Determination of the offer price for the secondary offering of MODEC shares
The underwriting price in the secondary offering has been finalized on May 22, 2024.
The number of shares
: 21,908,400 shares
Underwriting price
: 2,527.28 yen per share
Financial impact on FY2024 : approx. 20billion yen as
Extraordinary income in our consolidated financial statements
The expected amount of extraordinary income above does not include the gain from the sales of 3,286,200 shares, which is subject to the right to acquire additional shares by way of over-allotment.
We will separately announce the results of the exercise of the right.
1
Temporary Factors:
・Gain on reversal of provision for loss on overseas civil engineering construction ・Positive difference in past service cost due to the extension of retirement
FYE Mar. 2025 Forecast
FYE Mar. 2025 : Increase in profit, except for temporary factors.
（JPY:Billion）
FYE Mar. 2024 Actual
Var.
FYE Mar. 2025
without
without
Forecast
temporary
temporary
factors
factors
Net Sales
301.9
-
300.0
(1.9)
Operating Income
19.6
15.4
17.0
+1.6
Ordinary Income
20.7
16.4
18.0
+1.6
Profit attributable
25.1
20.8
35.0
+14.2
to owners of parent
These financial results forecasts are calculated based on the assumption that the secondary offering of all shares (planned) would be executed as planned, including the shares to be sold by
over-allotment.
2
Dividend Forecasts for FYE Mar. 2025
The year-end dividend forecasts for FY2024, will be increased after the early redemption of the Class-A Preferred Shares with the funds obtained from the sale of MODEC shares and distribute the dividend resources to the common stock.
Dividend forecasts for the FYE Mar. 2025, were "undetermined" due to the difficulty in determining the financial results forecasts.
Now that it has become possible to reasonably calculate the financial results forecasts, the Company hereby announces the dividend forecasts.
Type of stock
Common stock
Details of dividend
Actual results for
Expected results for
FYE Mar. 2024
FYE Mar. 2025
5.0yen per share
➡
12.0yen per share
3
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
MES - Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. published this content on
22 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
22 May 2024 08:47:07 UTC.
Mitsui E&S Co Ltd, formerly Mitsui E&S Holdings Co Ltd, is primarily engaged in ship, marine development, machinery, and engineering businesses. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Ship segment provides ships, naval vessels, high-speed passenger ships, offshore structures, underwater equipment, design engineering services, ship-related equipment and machinery, and steel structures. The Marine Development segment provides floating offshore oil and gas production, storage, and offloading facilities. The Machinery segment provides marine and land-use diesel engines, marine equipment, gas engines, steam turbines, blowers, compressors, gas turbines, among others. The Engineering segment provides power generation projects and general overseas civil engineering and construction work. The Company also engages in land-based diesel power plant business, information and communication equipment business, system development business, gas-related engineering, among others.