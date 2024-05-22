Mitsui E&S Co Ltd, formerly Mitsui E&S Holdings Co Ltd, is primarily engaged in ship, marine development, machinery, and engineering businesses. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Ship segment provides ships, naval vessels, high-speed passenger ships, offshore structures, underwater equipment, design engineering services, ship-related equipment and machinery, and steel structures. The Marine Development segment provides floating offshore oil and gas production, storage, and offloading facilities. The Machinery segment provides marine and land-use diesel engines, marine equipment, gas engines, steam turbines, blowers, compressors, gas turbines, among others. The Engineering segment provides power generation projects and general overseas civil engineering and construction work. The Company also engages in land-based diesel power plant business, information and communication equipment business, system development business, gas-related engineering, among others.

Sector Shipbuilding