MITSUI E&S : Notice of the 121st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
June 04, 2024 at 12:05 am EDT
To Our Shareholders:
NOTICE OF THE 121ST ORDINARY GENERAL
MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
You are hereby notified of the 121st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. (the "Meeting") to be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, as described below.
Shareholders are requested to vote in writing or on the Internet by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 according to ''INFORMATION ON EXERCISING VOTING RIGHTS'' in pp. 6-8. after reviewing Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders.
1. Date and Time:Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 10:00 A.M.2. Place:2nd Floor, Hamarikyu-Mitsui Building, 6-4, Tsukiji 5-chome, Chuo-Ku, Tokyo, Japan
Mitsui E&S Co Ltd, formerly Mitsui E&S Holdings Co Ltd, is primarily engaged in ship, marine development, machinery, and engineering businesses. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Ship segment provides ships, naval vessels, high-speed passenger ships, offshore structures, underwater equipment, design engineering services, ship-related equipment and machinery, and steel structures. The Marine Development segment provides floating offshore oil and gas production, storage, and offloading facilities. The Machinery segment provides marine and land-use diesel engines, marine equipment, gas engines, steam turbines, blowers, compressors, gas turbines, among others. The Engineering segment provides power generation projects and general overseas civil engineering and construction work. The Company also engages in land-based diesel power plant business, information and communication equipment business, system development business, gas-related engineering, among others.