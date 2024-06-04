To Our Shareholders:

NOTICE OF THE 121ST ORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

You are hereby notified of the 121st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. (the "Meeting") to be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, as described below.

Shareholders are requested to vote in writing or on the Internet by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 according to ''INFORMATION ON EXERCISING VOTING RIGHTS'' in pp. 6-8. after reviewing Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders.

1. Date and Time:Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 10:00 A.M.2. Place:2nd Floor, Hamarikyu-Mitsui Building, 6-4, Tsukiji 5-chome, Chuo-Ku, Tokyo, Japan

