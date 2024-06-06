MITSUI E&S : Received Order for Reciprocating Compressors used at SAF plant in Thailand.
June 05, 2024 at 10:06 pm EDT
MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Takeyuki Takahashi; hereinafter "MITSUI E&S") received an order for 2 sets of reciprocating compressors at the first plant of producing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by hydrogenating used cooking oil in Thailand. This SAF Plant belongs to BSGF Company Limited, marking a significant breakthrough in Thailand's pursuit of sustainable aviation solutions. For SAF Plant, MITSUI E&S received order for reciprocating compressors in domestic project last year also.
The reciprocating compressors will constitute essential equipment supplied to BSGF Company Limited, a joint venture between Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, BBGI Public Company Limited, and Thanachok Oil Light Company Limited, with TTCL Public Company Limited as the contractor. Anticipating the production output of 1 million liters per day of SAF, it is expected that this contribution will aid in the reduction of approximately 80,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions from air travel and transport annually.
MITSUI E&S started manufacture of reciprocating compressors in 1961 and delivered reciprocating compressors more than 1,200 units all over the world. MITSUI E&S will continue to contribute to decarbonized society through supplying compressors in SAF plant and in hydrogen market and so on.
