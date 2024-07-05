MITSUI E&S : Received a BBB- rating from Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.
July 04, 2024 at 08:52 pm EDT
MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, President: Takeyuki Takahashi, hereinafter "MITSUI E&S") is pleased to announce that it has received the following rating from Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR).
・Rating Change
Previous
Latest
Long-term Issuer Rating
BB+
BBB-
Outlook
Stable
Positive
CP
J-3
J-2
・Received Date
4th July 2024
・Credit Rating Agency
Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR)
詳細は、ご参照下さい。
For more detailed information, please refer to the following link (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR). Website): ：https://www.jcr.co.jp/ratinglist/corp/7003
Contact details for this Information Internal Control Sect, Corporate Planning Department Tel: +81-3-3544-3147
