MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, President: Takeyuki Takahashi, hereinafter "MITSUI E&S") is pleased to announce that it has received the following rating from Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR).





Previous Latest Long-term Issuer Rating BB+ BBB- Outlook Stable Positive CP J-3 J-2

4th July 2024

Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR)

For more detailed information, please refer to the following link (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR). Website): ：https://www.jcr.co.jp/ratinglist/corp/7003

