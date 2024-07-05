MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, President: Takeyuki Takahashi, hereinafter "MITSUI E&S")　 is pleased to announce that it has received the following rating from Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR).

・Rating Change
Previous Latest
Long-term Issuer Rating BB+ BBB-
Outlook Stable Positive
CP J-3 J-2
・Received　Date

4th　July　2024

・Credit Rating Agency

Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR)

詳細は、ご参照下さい。
For more detailed information, please refer to the following link (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR).　Website): ：https://www.jcr.co.jp/ratinglist/corp/7003


Contact details for this Information Internal Control Sect, Corporate Planning Department Tel: +81-3-3544-3147

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

MES - Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 00:51:04 UTC.