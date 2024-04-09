MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Takeyuki Takahashi; hereinafter "MITSUI E&S") announced today that it has raised the retirement age to 65 years old effective April 1, 2024, in order to provide active roles to senior employees and promote generational change in the organization.
To enhance the strength of our young workforce and secure talented human resources in preparation for a society with a decreasing population, and to respond to the increase of the age at which people begin receiving their social security pension, MITSUI E&S has extended the retirement age from 60 to 65 in order to give active roles to senior employees and maintain their motivation. In conjunction with this system, the Company will abolish the current senior expert system and redefine the roles of employees aged over 60 as "training younger employees and promoting, assisting, and guiding organizational missions while utilizing years of knowledge and experience."
In addition, we also introduce a position tenure system/retirement age system to ensure both generational change and organizational continuity.
To realize the Group's vision in 2030, "In the marine domain, we create a carbon-free society and resolve challenges induced by depopulation," MITSUI E&S is working to ensure the diversity of its human resources and reform its organizational culture and employee awareness.
The new personnel system introduced in April 2023 has already eliminated seniority-based elements and introduced mandatory personnel rotation. Through various measures, such as this retirement age extension and the position tenure/retirement system, the Company will further promote generational change and human resource mobility in the organization and continue to strive to realize an organization where people who take on challenges aggressively can play an active role even in a severe business environment.
The changes in the system
Retirement age
65 years old (currently 60 years old)
Target group
Employees that would retire at the end of September 2024
Start of implementation
April 1, 2024
Contact details for this Press Release
MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. PR Sect. Corporate Planning Dept.
TEL:+81-3-3544-3147
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
MES - Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. published this content on
09 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
09 April 2024 02:31:03 UTC.
Mitsui E&S Co Ltd, formerly Mitsui E&S Holdings Co Ltd, is primarily engaged in ship, marine development, machinery, and engineering businesses. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Ship segment provides ships, naval vessels, high-speed passenger ships, offshore structures, underwater equipment, design engineering services, ship-related equipment and machinery, and steel structures. The Marine Development segment provides floating offshore oil and gas production, storage, and offloading facilities. The Machinery segment provides marine and land-use diesel engines, marine equipment, gas engines, steam turbines, blowers, compressors, gas turbines, among others. The Engineering segment provides power generation projects and general overseas civil engineering and construction work. The Company also engages in land-based diesel power plant business, information and communication equipment business, system development business, gas-related engineering, among others.