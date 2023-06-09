Mitsui E&S : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (Under Japanese GAAP) (1,245KB)

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Financial results briefing for analysts is scheduled for May 15, 2023. Supplementary material, which will be distributed at the said briefing, is planned to be posted on our web site.

The forecasts for financial results are based on information available at the time this report was released. These forecasts and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual operating results may differ from the above forecasts due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Please refer to " 1. Overview of Operating Results and Others, (4) Future Outlook" on page 4 (attached materials) for the assumptions used in forecasting business results and precautions regarding the use of business results forecasts, etc.

1. Overview of Operating Results and Others

Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year

i) Outline of Consolidated Operating Results

During the fiscal year under review, the global economy showed signs of recovery due to anti-COVID-19 measures and measures for socioeconomic activities. However, the speed of recovery is now slowing due to high global inflation and the rapid monetary tightening intended to control it. In addition, the concern is growing that the rapid interest rate hikes in the U.S. and Europe will trigger instability in financial systems, and this leads to status that the future outlook remains uncertain.

In the U.S. economy, although there are signs of steady consumer spending due to withdrawals of savings and favorable employment conditions, high inflation and higher policy interest rates are expected to put downward pressure on the economy, leading to a slowdown. The European economy is also expected to weaken due to a slow recovery in consumer confidence caused by the tense situation in Ukraine as well as the growing financial system instability originating in the United States. The Chinese economy is expected to recover at a moderate pace as economic activities normalize with the lifting of the zero-COVID policy and growing consumption of services, but the recovery will remain fragile in non-service demand due to slow auto sales, a less-active real estate market, and weak exports. On the other hand, the domestic economy is on the road to recovery due to solid consumer spending and corporate earnings that generally remain high, but with concerns about a slowdown in the global economy, rising prices, and future interest rate trends, uncertainty is high and the situation remains unpredictable.

Under such circumstances, in line with the "Mitsui E&S Group Business Revival Plan" (announced in May 2019 and partially reviewed in November 2019, hereinafter, the "Business Revival Plan"), we have executed the restructuring and withdrawal of unprofitable businesses including the shipbuilding business, which is our founding business. We have sold approximately 20 businesses and assets totaling over 120.0 billion yen, including subsidiaries and real estates by the end of FY2022. Regarding the civil engineering construction projects for thermal power plants in the Republic of Indonesia, which were our biggest concern, their commercial operations have already started and the risk has been significantly reduced as a result. The remaining work is limited to parts that do not directly affect its operation, and is being carried out in an orderly manner that accommodates commercial operation. Furthermore, on March 31, 2022, we announced fund raising totaling approximately 17.0 billion yen as a capital measure to improve our financial soundness and invest in growth through the "issuance of Class A preferred shares through third-party allotment and issuance of 1st series of share acquisition rights with an exercise price amendment clause through third-party allotment" and completed the payment procedure for 9.0 billion yen of "Class A Preferred Shares" on June 30, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, approximately 33%, or approximately 2.3 billion yen, of the "1st series of share acquisition rights with an exercise price amendment clause" had been exercised, and our financial soundness has been improved. The Group has implemented all of these measures as planned and has now successfully completed the Business Revival Plan.

On May 13, 2022, we announced starting the "Mid-Term Business Plan 2023" in FY2022, one year ahead of schedule, in the light of the significant changes in the business environment surrounding us. As part of this Growth strategies, and with the aim of strengthening development, production, and after-sales service in the core marine propulsion engine business, on September 27, 2022, the Company concluded a "Share transfer agreement regarding succession of business related to marine large bore engines and its incidental business of IHI Power Systems Co., Ltd." and Mitsui E&S DU Co., Ltd. was established in April 2023. In addition, the Company has begun construction to expand its production facilities on the premises of the Group's Tamano Machinery Works in Okayama Prefecture to launch new marine engines using the next-generation fuels. (Announced on November 9, 2022)

Furthermore, the Company merged Mitsui E&S Machinery Co., Ltd. and Mitsui E&S Business Service Co., Ltd. and changed our corporate name to "MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd." on April 1, 2023. Through this merger, we aim to increase the speed of strategy planning and its execution by reducing the gap between business and management and integrating them into a single entity for the purpose of future growth and improved profitability. In addition, subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2023, the Company plans to transition to a company with an Audit Committee after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. (Announced on January 26, 2023)

The Group endeavor to enhance the corporate value of the new MITSUI E&S Group by strengthening the foundation for the execution of the growth strategies in the Mid-Term Business Plan 2023 and by implementing and accelerating further growth strategies.

Orders received in the current fiscal year decreased by 188,738 million yen (down 36.9% year on year) from the previous fiscal year to 322,351 million yen. Net sales were 262,301 million yen, decreased by 317,062 million yen (down 54.7%) year on year due to the exclusion of MODEC, Inc. from the scope of consolidation in Ocean Development. Operating income was 9,376 million yen (previous fiscal year was operating loss of 10,029 million yen), mainly due to improved profitability in Engineering resulting from progress in civil engineering construction projects for thermal power plants in the Republic of Indonesia. Ordinary income was 12,532 million yen (previous fiscal year was ordinary loss of 25,742 million yen) due to the recording of operating income, foreign currency exchange gains, and share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method. Profit attributable to owners of parent was 15,554 million yen (previous fiscal year was loss attributable to owners of parent of 21,825 million yen).

- 2 -